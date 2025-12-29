TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver vs Callaway Elyte Mini Driver: Our Head-to-Head Verdict
We pit two of the best mini drivers against each other. But which one will come out on top?
Luke Friend
The new TaylorMade R7 Quad mini driver is a really fun and equally functional club for the top end of the bag. The extra adjustability that has made it an even more useful and viable option for a fairly broad range of players of the tee and the floor.
Pros
- Very clean looks in the playing position
- Extremely versatile
- Varied and effective adjustability
Cons
- Disappointing headcover
The Callaway Elyte mini driver is an extremely versatile club that is packed with technology to provide power and forgiveness. The deeper face and adjustability throughout the head make it the perfect alternative to a driver from the tee.
Pros
- Ai10x Face provides plenty of power and forgiveness
- Three adjustable weight ports help dial in ball flights
- Premium aesthetics
Cons
- Not as strong from the fairway as others in the market
While the rise of the mini driver was largely down to it finding its way into the bag of a host of the game’s most beloved players, including Tommy Fleetwood, Eddie Pepperall and Adam Scott, its popularity has been cemented by its inherent practicality. Operating in a space between the driver and the fairway wood, its shorter shaft, smaller head and increased loft offers better players another option for tight, penal courses, while those attributes also can aid higher handicap golfers who struggle with accuracy when using the big stick.
TaylorMade has been at the forefront of mini driver development, releasing its first model more than ten years ago. And it’s one of its newer offerings that we’re evaluating today, the R7 Quad Mini. It’s up against Callaway’s Elyte model. While the Californian brand are relative late comers to the mini driver appreciation party, the Elyte mini comes off the back of its well regarded first foray into the market, with the Ai-Smoke 340Ti mini driver.
But which is the best fit for your game? Let’s see how the R7 Quad Mini Driver and the Callaway Elyte Mini Driver fare in a straight up, head-to-head contest…
Technology
While the R7 Quad Mini’s has a smaller overall footprint it still shares much in common with TaylorMade’s range of drivers. Like its bigger sibling, it features a four-way weighting system that delivers bags of adjustability, allowing you to add mass towards the heel or the toe to create a draw or fade bias, as well as move the club’s CG fore and aft to influence trajectory Elsewhere you have familiar tech like the Twist Face and the Speed Pocket, as well as the infinity crown used on the tour-proven Qi35 drivers.
Similarly, the Elyte Mini also borrows plenty from its namesake driver. Vitally, that means it features an Ai10x face, which, with its multiple sweet spots and variable face thickness, is designed to make the club more forgiving on those less-than-perfect strikes by enhancing speed, spin and dispersion across the entire face. Other notable tech highlights include a Thermoforged carbon crown, designed to aid clubhead stability, and the same Discrete Adjustable Weight system as the driver, allowing you to dial in your ball flight and shot shape.
To the naked eye, however, the biggest difference between the two minis is the size. While the R7 Quad has a 305cc head, the Elytle Mini is significantly larger at 340cc; this larger volume does make it a good fit for those of you who are predominately looking at a mini as an alternative weapon off the tee.
Looks
If you’re old enough to have played the R7 driver when it was in existence, then you’ll appreciate the nostalgic stylings of the mini; from the underside it’s a dead ringer for the original. But this is a new club and at address, you get an infinity crown that, visually, I love. In essence it’s a clean and minimal design, unfussy in character. It’s a shape that frames the ball wonderfully, with the color similarity of the crown and face resulting in the appearance of less loft, which again I love, but might not appeal to those who require some additional confidence. That said it does sit a tad closed at address, which should suit those battling a slice.
If you like the look of the Callaway Elyte range, then the Mini won’t disappoint. Aesthetically it’s just a smaller version of the driver, with the same carbon crown, that I think, leads to a really premium look. And it’s not all style over substance here either, the banner strip that runs across the top of the face works superbly as an alignment aid. As mentioned, it’s one of the larger mini heads you can buy, which is noticeable without it being a distraction; the same aerodynamic shape that benefits the entire range is on show here, too.
Feel
If you’re familiar with TaylorMade’s BRNR Copper mini, then the R7 Quad mini delivers a similar experience; in fact during my testing I could barely discern any difference in feel or sound, and I've played extensively with the BRNR mini. And this similarity is a good thing, with the R7 Quad mirroring the sophisticated, powerful feel and accompanying acoustics that I love.
As for the Elyte Mini, that aforementioned carbon fibre crown doesn’t just aid weight distribution and face stability, it also leads to a really solid feel at impact that’s accompanied by a notably muted sound. If, like me, you’re not keen on the loud, metallic sound that many drivers and woods deliver.
Performance
There are plenty of reasons why golfers should consider adding a mini driver to the bag but it’s a fair assumption that many of you are looking to add one to your bag in the search for greater accuracy without sacrificing too much distance. And the R7 Quad shouldn’t disappoint on either front; again I achieved very similar numbers to those I’m used to seeing with the BRNR mini.
But from a performance perspective it’s the R7 Quad Mini’s adjustability that I really came to appreciate. As someone who finds it easier to draw these mini clubs than the longer shafted driver, the ability to shift the adjustable weights over the heel allowed me to hit an even more pronounced draw - music to the ears of those battling a yard-sapping slice. Conversely, this tech will enable serial hookers to straighten out their ball flight. This versatility is echoed in the club’s performance from the fairway. I found it to be an easy club to hit from the deck.
This isn’t quite the case with the Elyte Mini driver, although the deeper face which typically doesn’t lend itself to shots from the short stuff is aided by the forgiving Ai10x face and the adjustable hosel. Still, it’s a club that really shines as a genuine alternative to the driver. The adjustability means you can move the CG location to a sweet spot that aids accuracy, with the 43.75” shaft increasing its ability to be a genuine fairway finder for those who have lost confidence with their driver.
Which should you choose?
Choose the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver if…
- You’re after a club that works from the tee and the fairway
- You want plenty of adjustability
- You appreciate a clean and unfussy look at address
Choose the Callaway Elyte Mini Driver if…
- You’re looking for a driver replacement
- You want more forgiveness
- You enjoy the Elyte family aesthetics
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi35 and Callaway Elyte TD - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 17˚- Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: LAB Golf Oz.1 (zero shaft lean)
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
