Play Better Golf In 2026 With 5 Essential Shots Every Amateur Needs

Golf is a sport that has the ability to humble beginners, regularly test dedicated players and even stump seniors who have been playing the game for decades - which is part of the reason it's so addictive.

As much as we’d all like to be able to execute every single one of the best ball striking tips and master every chapter of the ultimate putting improvement guide, certain shots are a little out of reach for most club golfers.

Tour pros seem to play an array of shots with ease, like a classic Phil Mickelson-style flop shot or a one-hop-and-stop chip. Nice to have, sure, but essential for amateurs? Perhaps not.

There are, however, certain shots every golfer needs to be able to hit in order to shoot lower scores and cut their handicap index.

In this article, Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins explains five key shots that will boost your tee-to-green performance and help you plot your way round the course with greater confidence...

Play Better Golf In 2026 With 5 Shots Every Amateur Needs

Katie Dawkins Advanced PGA Professional & Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective.

In this article, I am going to use more than two decades of coaching experience to share with you my five favourite golf shots that every amateur needs to learn.

For each, I'll break down the technique and explain how you can take it onto the course - so that you can play your best golf next season.

1. Power Fade

The power fade is a fantastic shot to call upon, especially if you’re inconsistent with the big stick. Start by opening your stance, and tee it down a touch more than normal.

This way you won’t get underneath the ball too much; it keeps the height off the shot by encouraging the club to stay more level with the ground through impact, forcing you to hold off your release and welcome that fade.

I like to feel the club moving away from the body, slightly outside the line. Really feel that you’re creating width with the first move away from the ball.

Note how I really unwind and rotate my body, and I hold off my finish at the end of the swing.

Aiming to finish in this position will keep the face open a touch longer, helping with that desired shot shape. In fact, this is a great swing thought once you’ve taken your set-up. I find it helps to let the shot just happen.

It’s called a power fade, but that doesn’t mean throwing yourself at the ball. Allow the subtle tweaks you’ve made to do the job.

Unwind and hold the finish as you watch the ball fade around that dogleg (Image credit: Tom Miles)

2. Taking Distance Off

We all get caught between clubs, so what do you do when you find yourself between a 9-iron and wedge?

You can set up to hit a fade, but my preferred choice is to ‘shrink’ the 9-iron. To do this, grip down on the club.

This shortens the lever system, so you’re restricting how far the ball can go. I edge my feet slightly closer and stand a little closer to the ball, too. Feel like you keep the swing more three-quarters in length, but commit to the shot.

3. Stock Hybrid

Hitting hybrids from the fairway is a mystery to many golfers. Some players set up with the ball too far forward and attempt to sweep the ball off the turf, like a fairway wood.

This isn’t how these clubs have been designed – you need a touch of a descending blow when attacking these shots.

I remind players to set up and execute the shot more like a long-iron, so position the ball about one-and-a-half balls inside your left heel, depending on loft.

You need to trust the loft on the club, as opposed to trying to help it into the air, and finish that swing. A divot is completely expected with these shots.

Don't fall into the common trap... you need a slight descending blow (and a divot would be good) (Image credit: Tom Miles)

4. Hybrid Chip

We’ve all had lies where the ball is just off the edge of the putting surface but the grass is too fluffy to putt through, or we’re up against the fringe, so work on adding the hybrid chip and run to your game.

The rescue/hybrid is designed to ping the ball off the face and send it a good distance, which is why you’re looking to use your putting action with this club around the greens.

Grip it like a putter, softly and more in the palms; this way the hands can’t get too ‘happy’.

In other words, the wrists will stay passive and not flick. A narrow stance will also help to raise the centre of gravity slightly in the body to achieve a more downward angle of attack.

Then, remember to just stroke it using that triangle made up between your arms and shoulders. No matter the distance and length of the stroke, be sure to maintain the same rhythm.

5. 'Giant' Chip And Run

I’m not talking about the flop shot here, but rather a ‘giant’ chip and run.

I like it because I feel as though it guarantees me a putt for my next shot. The technique is simple and can be applied to a number of your clubs. In each case, you just let the loft do the work for you.

Getting creative is key, but you'll need to practice this shot first before taking it onto the course (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Here, I’m using an 8-iron to chase the ball under the trees to a raised green, taking advantage of the contours to feed my ball to the hole. It’s a failsafe shot when it comes to playing links golf, or as your course hardens up, be it frost or in the heat of summer.

Set up with your feet closer together, with the ball back in your stance slightly, and grip down the club. You want your weight pressed through your front foot more to encourage a descending blow.