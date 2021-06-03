We take a look at some of the best golf shoes made by Danish company Ecco.

Best Ecco Golf Shoes

Ecco has been making excellent golf shoes for a long time now and has been at the forefront of golf shoe innovation for many years, manufacturing some of the most comfortable products in what is now an extremely crowded marketplace. It isn’t ridiculous to say that the best Ecco golf shoes can compete with just about any model on the market.

Part of the brand’s growth in popularity has been a change in golf shoe design. No longer are we festooning our feet to heavy, cumbersome golf shoes that look terrible.

No, nowadays we put more emphasis on factors like lightness, comfort, style and versatility – all of which are things Ecco seeks to get right in its’ shoes. Indeed the brand is rather famous for many of its spikeless designs and if you want to go down that route our best spikeless golf shoes post will be sure to help you find the perfect model. That being said they also make some good spiked models too.

So what are the best golf shoes from the brand? Well, we’ve picked out our favourites below to help you find your next pair of excellent golf shoes to make the game just that little bit more comfortable and stylish.

Additionally if Ecco is not for you, we have also created guides on other brands too. For example we have scoured the current golf shoe market to create buyers advice on the best FootJoy golf shoes and also the best Under Armour golf shoes.

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes

+ Stylish and extremely comfortable

+ Ample grip from different lies and protection from the elements

– Softer feeling shoes underfoot

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: 4 (Black, White, Grey, White/Concrete)

Three years on from the Biom Hybrid 3, Ecco has introduced the next generation of the hybrid performance model. Not only does the Biom H4 look sportier and more athletic thanks to the new Biom 2.0 last that it has been crafted on, but the traditional areas of performance have also been enhanced.

From an aesthetic point of view, we think the look is excellent, being neutral enough for those who will be put off by a design that is too ‘out there’. And yet the pops of colour and subtle features, definitely boost the shelf appeal.

Admittedly there are possibly softer feeling shoes on this list but this is a minor thing because we felt the performance in this and also the women’s version to be excellent.

Ecco’s Fluidform technology creates a moulded midsole that strikes the right balance of cushioning and stability whilst the leather upper creates a premium feel and features a Gore-Tex membrane for good protection from the elements.

All in all, this is one of Ecco’s best golf shoes ever.

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoe Review

Ecco S-Three Shoes

+ Ample grip from different lies

+ Protection from the elements

– Bulky for a spikeless model

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: 8 (in both men’s and women’s versions)

A model that blends on-course performance with off-course style, the S-Three delivers dynamic comfort and modern looks with a mix of technologies to enhance performance.

The most notable innovation here is the Zonal Fluidform Technology with three distinct zones of softness to ensure the right balance of cushioning and stability exactly where you need it.

When we got sent a pair, the leather’s thickness was immediately apparent and yet it was soft too which gave a really snug feel when we tried them on. We also felt it moulded to the shape of our feet too.

Stability and traction was also good and the waterproofing was an added bonus.

Modern but sophisticated, this shoe strikes a likeable balance visually as well. There are also a number of cool colours to choose from too enhancing the shelf appeal.

Ecco S-Three Shoes Review

Ecco S-Lite Shoes

+ Super-light feel

+ Surprisingly effective grip

+ Wide range of colours

– Lacks underfoot cushioning

– Not waterproof

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: 6 (Brown, Navy, White, Grey, Red, Blue)

If you are in the market for a summer golf shoe, then the S-Lite is definitely a model to consider. Lightness is key when the temperature rises because who wants to be trudging along in heavy shoes when the suns out? Nobody.

Well the S-Lite’s are one of the lightest shoes we have ever tested and yet no compromise was made on grip and performance either.

The flexible, low-profile design helps you to really feel those subtle bumps and mounds while also pushing the traction elements deeper into the ground for the grip you need when going after a big drive.

Comfort comes from the light feel and the softness of the Yak leather whilst the six vibrant colour choices ensure you can choose a pair to match your outfit.

Admittedly the lack of waterproofing can be an issue especially if you play somewhere that gets a lot of rain even in the summer. However as far as summer specific shoes go, the S-Lite is one of the best models in the game, and the versatility on and off the golf course makes up for this too.

Ecco S-Lite Shoes Review

Ecco Biom Cool Pro Shoes

+ Stylish, modern looks

+ Premium performance, especially around grip, stability and comfort

– A firm and raised feeling underfoot won’t be to everyone’s taste.

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: 7

The Biom Cool Pro is one of the most feature-packed spikeless shoes on the market, comprising unique innovations that enhance grip, stability, comfort and protection.

One such unique innovation is the Gore-Tex Surround, a technology that features a TPU Exhaust Grid built into the midsole of the shoe with larger, angled openings that channel air directly to the sole of the foot while also allowing moisture and heat to escape.

This combination provides breathability and 100 per cent waterproofing from the first tee to the last green and beyond.

Not only is the performance top-notch but we love the looks too. The cross diamond pattern on the upper is very smart, as is the clever and effective design of the Gore-Tex surround as well as the subtle flashes of colour and traditional touches like the brown leather on the tongue.

For more of the best waterproof golf shoes, have a read of our comprehensive guide.

Ecco Biom Cool Pro Shoes Review

Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 Shoes

+ High level of grip for a spikeless shoe

+ Excellent protection from the elements

+ Modern styling will suit a variety of tastes

– The shape won’t suit everyone

– Some may prefer a softer feeling shoe.

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: 7 (across both men’s and women’s styles)

Ecco is synonymous with comfort and the Hybrid 3 is no exception. Freedom Fit mixes a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area that allows toes to move naturally. In addition, Fluidform technology bonds the upper and outsole unit, creating a bond between the sole and its leather upper without the use of stitching.

Additionally the Tri-Fi-Grip outsole provides performance in terms of stability, durability and rotational support throughout the swing. There were times when we were worried about going after a shot from a wet, sloping lie but we needn’t have been, as the Biom Hybrid 3 maintained our connection to the ground with ease.

The 100 per cent Gore-Tex waterproof protection makes them far more than just a summer shoe and with so much choice in the line, ranging from clean and classic to outlandish, every taste should be catered for.

Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 Shoes Review

Ecco Biom G3 Shoes

+ Excellent grip and stability

+ Top-notch waterproofing and breathability

– Felt a bit higher off the ground than normal

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: 6

Whilst the spikeless offerings from Ecco may steal most of the limelight the brand also makes some excellent cleated offerings, the Biom G3 being the best of the bunch.

It features Ecco’s renowned Biom Natural Motion which combines low-to-the-ground stability with a glove-like fit. This provided a soft feeling around our feet and ankles.

In our testing we found the grip from different lies to be exceptional because of the Eight Zarma-Tour spikes which work together with hybrid cleats on the toe and rotation line to offer optimal grip and a more stable footing.

Additionally Ecco recently added to this impressive shoe by introducing X-Tensa Invisible Technology which links the sole unit to the lacing system for a tighter connection and even more stability.

Finally in terms of looks, we thought it was premium, understated and classy, with a flash of sporty influence on the midsole and ankle sections being welcome additions.

Ecco Biom G3 Shoes Review

Ecco S-Casual Golf Shoes

+ Usable on and off the golf course

+ Breathable and stable

– Design may not suit some people’s tastes

Sizes: 6.5-11.5

Colours: 4 (Blue, White, White/Black/Red, White/Grey/Blue)

The best Ecco golf shoes always look great and the S-Casual continues that trend. These shoes work excellently both on and off the golf course because of the casual styling and excellent performance.

On the links Ecco has implemented its HydroMax treatment to make the shoe highly-water repellant whilst the E-DTS Traction system helps you stay firm and in control to deal with whatever the golf course throws at you.

Ecco Women’s Cool Pro Shoes

+ Deals with any weather

+ Four cool colours to choose from

– Narrow choice in sizing

Sizes: 3.5-7.5

Colours: 5

A worthy inclusion in our best women’s golf shoes guide, this model has been created to deal with every type of weather.

The strong Yak leather construction makes them very light making them the perfect summer shoe and a model that can be worn all day. Additionally the Gore-Tex Surround gives 100% waterproof protection for when the weather turns nasty too.

If you enjoyed this guide on the best Ecco golf shoes, be sure to check the Golf Monthly website where we have done guides on the best Nike golf shoes and best adidas golf shoes as well.