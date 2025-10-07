For Yet Another Year, Amazon's Big Deal Days Sale Is The Time To Restock On Golf Balls - Here Are My 15 Top Picks

After a busy summer of golf, the ball supply that you built up, perhaps during the last Amazon sales event in the spring, has probably taken quite the hit. That means now is a good time to replenish those stocks ahead of the winter, or even for next year if you are a fair weather golfer who shuts it down for the winter (hands up, I'm guilty of this!).

The best golf balls are usually expensive, so any discount is welcome. Sale events such as Amazon's Big Deal Days offer golfers a good opportunity to save a few bucks on essentials, and golf balls certainly come into that category.

If you're the type of player who likes to play with a premium set of golf balls, it makes sense to stock up when they are on offer. It's alarming just how quickly you can go through a full box of Titleist Pro V1s and they aren't cheap to replace. Speaking of which, come on Amazon, put the Pro V1's on offer already...

Anyway, higher handicap players tend to use cheaper golf balls, but they also lose them at a much greater rate so, again, it makes sense to take advantage of any offers. We're here to help, so whether you are looking for the best distance golf balls, or if you are a slower swinger who uses soft golf balls, there are deals to be had in this sale and we've got you covered.

Two deals have really caught my eye so far. There's a significant saving on the Legato LTX3085 golf balls, which I reviewed earlier this year. You can save $12 on the ball I'm currently gaming too. The TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe has given my putting game a much needed lift as it's easy to align and also provides instance feedback on how you are rolling your putts. But without further ado, let's get to the long list...

Vice Pro Golf Ball: was $38.99 now $28.49 at Amazon With solid durability, consistent all-round performance, and three colour options (Lime, Red, and White), the Vice Golf Pro balls provide an excellent alternative at a very reasonable price, particularly when purchased in bulk. Buying in larger quantities is always recommended, as it ensures greater consistency and helps avoid the performance differences that can come from switching models between rounds. Read our full Vice Pro Golf Balls Review

TaylorMade TP5 Stripe Golf Ball: was $57.99 now $47.50 at Amazon The TP5 is slightly softer than the TP5x and generates a bit more spin. In testing, it delivered an excellent balance of distance and control, with a feel that’s tough to beat. The Stripe version swaps the bright colours of the Tour Response for a more understated black-and-white design, reflecting its status as a premium ball aimed at serious golfers who prefer a classic look. Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review

PXG Xtreme Tour Ball: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon The Xtreme Tour is a highly impressive release from PXG and marks a notable improvement over its predecessor. It produces slightly less spin than its sibling, the Xtreme Tour X, making it a reliable performer in windy conditions. While the feel is a touch firmer than many other premium golf balls, the payoff comes in the form of excellent ball speed and strong overall performance. Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour Ball Review

PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon The Tour X is the softer, higher-spinning counterpart to the Xtreme Tour, delivering a higher launch and flight profile. In testing, it generated slightly more ball speed and impressive distance performance. While it offers a firmer feel than some golfers might prefer, we found that its enhanced durability represents a major improvement over previous PXG golf balls, making it a strong contender in the premium category. Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball Review

Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball: was $26.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The Callaway Supersoft delivers excellent all-round performance at an unbeatable price point. It’s long, forgiving and provides a satisfyingly soft feel on every shot, making it a superb option for golfers who want reliable performance without paying premium prices. A definite recommendation for anyone looking for value and consistency in one of the game’s most popular budget-friendly balls. Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Review