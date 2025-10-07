For Yet Another Year, Amazon's Big Deal Days Sale Is The Time To Restock On Golf Balls - Here Are My 15 Top Picks
Right now, you can grab significant savings on some of our favorite golf balls in the Amazon Big Deal Days Event
After a busy summer of golf, the ball supply that you built up, perhaps during the last Amazon sales event in the spring, has probably taken quite the hit. That means now is a good time to replenish those stocks ahead of the winter, or even for next year if you are a fair weather golfer who shuts it down for the winter (hands up, I'm guilty of this!).
The best golf balls are usually expensive, so any discount is welcome. Sale events such as Amazon's Big Deal Days offer golfers a good opportunity to save a few bucks on essentials, and golf balls certainly come into that category.
If you're the type of player who likes to play with a premium set of golf balls, it makes sense to stock up when they are on offer. It's alarming just how quickly you can go through a full box of Titleist Pro V1s and they aren't cheap to replace. Speaking of which, come on Amazon, put the Pro V1's on offer already...
Anyway, higher handicap players tend to use cheaper golf balls, but they also lose them at a much greater rate so, again, it makes sense to take advantage of any offers. We're here to help, so whether you are looking for the best distance golf balls, or if you are a slower swinger who uses soft golf balls, there are deals to be had in this sale and we've got you covered.
Two deals have really caught my eye so far. There's a significant saving on the Legato LTX3085 golf balls, which I reviewed earlier this year. You can save $12 on the ball I'm currently gaming too. The TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe has given my putting game a much needed lift as it's easy to align and also provides instance feedback on how you are rolling your putts. But without further ado, let's get to the long list...
The design might split opinion but we found this to be an excellent all-round golf ball that performs remarkably close to Tour-level models. It delivers impressive distance along with strong greenside spin and control, while the Stripe alignment aid can genuinely help golfers improve their setup and putting accuracy.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
With solid durability, consistent all-round performance, and three colour options (Lime, Red, and White), the Vice Golf Pro balls provide an excellent alternative at a very reasonable price, particularly when purchased in bulk. Buying in larger quantities is always recommended, as it ensures greater consistency and helps avoid the performance differences that can come from switching models between rounds.
Read our full Vice Pro Golf Balls Review
The TP5 is slightly softer than the TP5x and generates a bit more spin. In testing, it delivered an excellent balance of distance and control, with a feel that’s tough to beat. The Stripe version swaps the bright colours of the Tour Response for a more understated black-and-white design, reflecting its status as a premium ball aimed at serious golfers who prefer a classic look.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review
For its intended purpose, the TP5 is an outstanding golf ball. While it may be slightly less popular than the TP5x due to its more specialised performance traits, it still delivers exceptional results. Golfers who prioritise maximum greenside spin, an ultra-soft feel, and impressive distance will find the 2024 TP5 a must-try option.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5 2024 Golf Ball Review
The Xtreme Tour is a highly impressive release from PXG and marks a notable improvement over its predecessor. It produces slightly less spin than its sibling, the Xtreme Tour X, making it a reliable performer in windy conditions. While the feel is a touch firmer than many other premium golf balls, the payoff comes in the form of excellent ball speed and strong overall performance.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour Ball Review
The Tour X is the softer, higher-spinning counterpart to the Xtreme Tour, delivering a higher launch and flight profile. In testing, it generated slightly more ball speed and impressive distance performance. While it offers a firmer feel than some golfers might prefer, we found that its enhanced durability represents a major improvement over previous PXG golf balls, making it a strong contender in the premium category.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball Review
Legato might not be a name you immediately recognise, but don’t let that deter you as the LTX 3085 performs exceptionally well and competes confidently with far more expensive golf balls in the mid-handicap category.
Read our full Legato LTX 3085 Golf Ball Review
The Callaway Supersoft delivers excellent all-round performance at an unbeatable price point. It’s long, forgiving and provides a satisfyingly soft feel on every shot, making it a superb option for golfers who want reliable performance without paying premium prices. A definite recommendation for anyone looking for value and consistency in one of the game’s most popular budget-friendly balls.
Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Review
If you prefer a soft-feeling golf ball that delivers reliable all-round performance at a wallet-friendly price, the Callaway Hex Soft is definitely worth adding to your bag.
Read our full Callaway Hex Soft Golf Ball Review
This ball fully delivers on Bridgestone’s promises. It generates exceptionally high spin levels, making it both highly effective and enjoyable to use around the greens. Well-struck pitch shots stop quickly, often checking up on the second bounce, while the added spin on longer approach shots gives golfers the confidence to attack even the tightest pin positions.
Read our full Bridgestone Tour B XS Golf Ball Review
The latest Bridgestone e12 golf balls appear to all be on offer at the moment, with the best deal being you can get the two dozen of the Straight, Speed and HiLaunch models with around 21% off. I do recommend taking a look at our best Bridgestone golf balls guide to understand the difference in each of the balls first though!
Read our full Bridgestone e12 Straight Golf Ball Review
Offering short-game feel and control to rival many premium balls, the Srixon Q-Star Tour stands out as a superb performer in the increasingly competitive mid-priced urethane golf ball category.
Read our full Srixon Q-Star Tour Golf Ball Review
Arguably the standout performer in Srixon’s 2023 premium range, the Z-Star Diamond is available at a nice discount currently. It delivers impressive speed and low spin off the driver, excellent control with irons, and exceptional spin with wedges. The soft yet responsive feel throughout the bag makes it a superb all-round option for golfers seeking balanced performance from tee to green.
Read our full Srixon Z Star Diamond Golf Ball Review
The Srixon Z-Star from a couple of years ago remains a top-tier premium golf ball, distinguished by its exceptionally soft feel and excellent greenside control. While it may not be the longest option for every player, it’s a dependable all-round performer that offers consistent flight and impressive durability.
Read our full Srixon Z Star Golf Ball Review
The Srixon Z-Star XV offers a firmer alternative to the standard Z-Star, making it an excellent choice for players with higher swing speeds. Despite its firmer feel, it still provides impressive spin and control throughout the bag. The Divide version adds extra functionality, aiding alignment and offering great visual feedback on how your ball rolls across the greens.
Read our full Srixon Z Star XV Golf Balls Review
Dave is a distinctly average golfer, an avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower
3 wood: Cobra Speedzone
5 wood: Tour Edge Exotics 722
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max
Irons: Cobra Darkspeed, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore, 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: Ping PLD Oslo 3
Ball: TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe
