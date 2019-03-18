Rory McIlroy
How Rory McIlroy has transformed his putting
McIlroy’s first port of call was to enlist the help of putter designer Scotty Cameron. Nike’s decision not to continue making golf clubs enabled the Northern Irishman to look further afield. His decision was to turn to Cameron, the man responsible for the putter he used before switching from Titleist to Nike at the beginning of 2013.
By Neil Tappin •
