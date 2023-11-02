Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S Putter Review

Odyssey putters are the most played in the professional game and accounted for eight major wins across the tours in 2023. Widely recognised as being right up there when it comes to making the best putters, the brand claim that its newly released Ai-One line is “changing the face of putting”.

The all new Ai-One and Ai-One Milled range of putters offer something for golfers of all skill levels. There are seven heads in the Ai-One range, some which come in variations of hosel shapes, and seven heads in the Ai-One Milled with two hosel options on the iconic Odyssey #7 model.

Image 1 of 2 A selection of Odyssey Ai-One Putters (Image credit: Future) A selection of Odyssey Ai-One Putters (Image credit: Future)

So what’s new with this latest offering from Odyssey? Well the clue is in the name; Artificial Intelligence. Callaway is the industry leader in A.I. and has been using it to great effect in making some of the best drivers on the market, and Odyssey has now used those super-computing capabilities to create what it is calling “the most advanced insert in golf”.

The multi-material construction includes unique contours on the back of the face that minimise ball speed losses on off-centre hits, and greatly increase the sweet spot. According to Odyssey, Ai-One leaves putts up to 21 percent closer to the hole.

The back of the insert is made out of aluminium while Odyssey added a White Hot Urethane to the striking surface for their iconic White Hot feel that has proved so popular with golfers down the years.

Golf fans got their first sneak peek at the Ai-One range in September when Jon Rahm trialled the new Ai-One Rossie S at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

I had my choice of several putters from the Ai-One range to review but I opted for the Rossie S. Well if it’s good enough for ‘Rahmbo’ then it's good enough for me. The 'S' is for slant neck, while there is also a 'DB' (double bend') option of the Rossie on its way in February 2024.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Rossie design is not as big and bulky as some of the other best mallet putters but I like the rounded shape and there is enough meat at the back of the head to put this in the conversation as one of the most forgiving putters. I often wish I was skilled enough to use a blade putter and I do see good results with them in practice, but when I get out on the course I need that extra forgiveness you get from a mallet design.

I have to say that all of the putters in both the Ai-One and Ai-One Milled ranges look stunning and really have that ‘wow factor' you associate with the best Odyssey putters. The navy PVD finish is a little different to other designs out there and it certainly has a very premium look.

(Image credit: Future)

On the Ai-One collection there is a window behind the face which showcases the contours on the back of the insert. This window is made of automotive grade polymer so it’s scratch resistant and provides a nice insert into what’s going on back there. While this window won’t help you to hole more putts it’s cool being able to see what’s going on ‘behind the curtain’ and I really like this feature. This window is only on the Ai-One range and does not feature in the Ai-One Milled putters, like the Ai-One Milled Two T putter I also tested.

Odyssey has done that with the Ai-One putters, with the ultimate goal being to ensure that your mishits will get closer to the hole. The results of this are difficult for a human to quantify so I can’t say for certain if it worked for me because, well, I’m not a super-computer. where most mishits come off the face and it then designs a face that can minimise the negative impact of those off centre strikes.

Odyssey have done that with the Ai-One putters, with the ultimate goal being to ensure that your mishits will get closer to the hole. The results of this are difficult for a human to quantify so I can’t say for certain if it worked for me because, well, I’m not a super-computer.

Testing the Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S Putter at Hurlston Hall (Image credit: Future)

My experience with the Rossie S was certainly very positive though. I took it for a spin at my home course, Hurlston Hall in West Lancashire and I spent an hour on the putting green before playing a quick nine holes. I've also tested it extensively at home on my artificial turf putting surface.

I really loved the feel off the face, particularly when used with a softer golf ball. I did find it to be a little too firm for my taste when putting with a Callaway Chrome Soft golf ball but with slightly lower compression golf balls I couldn’t get enough of that buttery contact and how responsive the feel is. You get a smooth, true roll and I found distance control to be unusually easy for me. Presumably I have the super-computer to thank for that.

The Rossie S has a strong toe hang (46 degrees) and although it felt a little lighter in my hands than what I’m used to, it was not because of the head. This is no doubt down to the lightweight SL 90 steel shaft which counterbalances weight in the butt end and really allows you to feel the putter head during the stroke.

You also have interchangeable front weights in the head so you can choose from 5, 10, 15 and 20 gram weights to lock in the feel you want.

Overall this is an impressive offering from Odyssey who continues to raise the bar when it comes to the evolution of putter technology. It's easy to see why Rahm immediately put this in the bag but I'd suggest that it's also one of the best putters for high handicappers.

The Ai-One range is considerably cheaper than the Ai-One Milled and I’d certainly expect them to be some of the most popular putters in 2024 given the value on offer.