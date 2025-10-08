These 5 Golf Products Got 5 Stars In Testing And They Are All Reduced During The Amazon Big Deal Days Event

The term five star product gets thrown about regularly and, at Golf Monthly, we take pride in the fact that, if a product receives five stars, it's earned it, to the point where we don't hand them out that often!

From clubs to golf balls, shoes to technology, any item can receive a rating from our gear team and, with Amazon's Big Deal Days Event upon us, some of those items now feature a discount.

(Image credit: Future)

Having tested all of these items below, we know why they secured the top mark in our reviews, as the quality, performance and aesthetics were just some of the reasons for the five star stamp.

Whether you are looking at the forgiving Ping G430 Max 10K driver, which mixes a powerful feel with exceptional stability, or perhaps the adidas Tour360 24 golf shoe, an iconic model that continues to get better and better, there is bound to be a product that catches your eye.

You can check out just some of the deals below, as well as checking out our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals hub here, which features all the latest offers not just from Amazon, but also sites like PGA TOUR Superstore.

Save 14% TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball: was $54.99 now $47.50 at Amazon Such was the performance of the TaylorMade TP5x, our tester claimed that "it does everything I want a ball to do!" This is down to the increase in speed, as well as the soft feel and the stability in the most severe wind conditions. Featuring a Speed Wrapped Core, TaylorMade has covered every aspect, as even the acoustics provided are a muted audio to rival any of the best premium golf balls on the market. Overall, it's a worthy five star model that is 14% off. Read our full TaylorMade 2024 TP5x Golf Ball Review

Save 17% Odyssey Ai-ONE Rossie S Putter: was $299.99 now $249.50 at PGA TOUR Superstore Odyssey's Ai-ONE range is one of the most recognized in the game, with their Rossie S putter used by the likes of two-time Major winner Jon Rahm, who has had the head shape in the bag for a number of years. Not only does it deliver on looks, performance and forgiveness, but it is very balanced and stable through impact, with a soft, responsive feel making this a great all-rounder. Importantly, if the blue finish, or head shape, isn't for you, there are other Odyssey putters available at reduced prices at PGA TOUR Superstore. Read our full Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S Putter Review