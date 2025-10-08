These 5 Golf Products Got 5 Stars In Testing And They Are All Reduced During The Amazon Big Deal Days Event
On the look out for a premium product this Amazon Big Deal Days Event? We've got you covered with these five star items that have seen a handy reduction
The term five star product gets thrown about regularly and, at Golf Monthly, we take pride in the fact that, if a product receives five stars, it's earned it, to the point where we don't hand them out that often!
From clubs to golf balls, shoes to technology, any item can receive a rating from our gear team and, with Amazon's Big Deal Days Event upon us, some of those items now feature a discount.
Having tested all of these items below, we know why they secured the top mark in our reviews, as the quality, performance and aesthetics were just some of the reasons for the five star stamp.
Whether you are looking at the forgiving Ping G430 Max 10K driver, which mixes a powerful feel with exceptional stability, or perhaps the adidas Tour360 24 golf shoe, an iconic model that continues to get better and better, there is bound to be a product that catches your eye.
You can check out just some of the deals below, as well as checking out our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals hub here, which features all the latest offers not just from Amazon, but also sites like PGA TOUR Superstore.
The men's model of the adidas Tour360 24 is reduced by as much as 50%, with there being plenty of colors and sizes to choose from. Featuring a comprehensive redesign, the shoes have a soft, premium leather upper, provide exceptional grip in all conditions and arch and heel support for all-round comfort.
It really is a shoe that has every detail covered and, not only is the men's version reduced, but so is the women's version, which features an even larger 70% off in select styles and sizes!
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Men's Golf Shoe Review
To begin with, the Ping G430 Max 10K is the straightest and highest MOI (moment of inertia) driver it has made to-date, making it the most forgiving and stable club in its range. Combining low spin, high ball speeds and tight dispersion, the overall package will suit a large number of players.
Available with 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore, it's rare to see Ping clubs with such a large discount, let alone one of its best performers. What's more, it is available in different degree heads, shafts and flexes.
Read our full Ping G430 Max 10K Driver Review
Such was the performance of the TaylorMade TP5x, our tester claimed that "it does everything I want a ball to do!" This is down to the increase in speed, as well as the soft feel and the stability in the most severe wind conditions.
Featuring a Speed Wrapped Core, TaylorMade has covered every aspect, as even the acoustics provided are a muted audio to rival any of the best premium golf balls on the market. Overall, it's a worthy five star model that is 14% off.
Read our full TaylorMade 2024 TP5x Golf Ball Review
Bushnell make some of the best golf rangefinders on the market and, among their five star models, is the Tour V5 Shift, which received top marks because of its exceptional clarity in the display and its simple ease of use.
It is a slightly older model but, with 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore, you will be purchasing a premium rangefinder that features Slope Technology and all of the normal features you associate with Bushnell.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder Review
Odyssey's Ai-ONE range is one of the most recognized in the game, with their Rossie S putter used by the likes of two-time Major winner Jon Rahm, who has had the head shape in the bag for a number of years.
Not only does it deliver on looks, performance and forgiveness, but it is very balanced and stable through impact, with a soft, responsive feel making this a great all-rounder. Importantly, if the blue finish, or head shape, isn't for you, there are other Odyssey putters available at reduced prices at PGA TOUR Superstore.
Read our full Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S Putter Review
