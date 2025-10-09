The Best Tiger Woods Golf Game I've Ever Played Has Now Hit Its Lowest Ever Price

Tiger Woods golf video games were a huge part of my childhood. I used to sit, legs folded on the floor, with my Playstation 2 controller in hand, glued to my box television screen as a pixelated version of my favorite golfers hit drives that resembled nuclear missiles.

To this day, the majority of my time gaming is on sports games. I've religiously been playing College Football 26 since it was released, leading the mighty Virginia Tech Hokies to many, many national titles (very unrealistic, I know). It was a different sports game I was grinding earlier in the year though - I reviewed PGA TOUR 2K25 late last year and was surprised at how much I enjoyed it.

Fueled potentially by too much nostalgia, I naively believed the peak of golf video games was behind us and that no game could ever replicate the fun and joy I had as a young kid with my wired PS2 controller in hand. I was so impressed with PGA TOUR 2K25 that I'd go as far to say it's the best Tiger Woods golf video game I've ever played - and it's now on offer on Amazon, even after the passing of Prime's Big Deal Days.

If you're like myself, a sports nerd with a passion for video games, then you should give the PGA TOUR game from 2K Sports a go if you haven't already. The new EvoSwing mechanic is both realistic and fulfilling, complimented by an arsenal of official PGA Tour and Major Championship licensing.

What makes this game so good then? Well, a big thing for me when it comes to sports video games is realism - something that goes hand in hand with realism is licensing. PGA TOUR 2K25 is the first golf game in a very long time to have all licenses for all four Major Championships in addition to a fully licensed PGA Tour season, culminating with the FedEx Cup at East Lake. This licensing paves the way for a fun, immersive MyCAREER experience.

The PLAYERS course at TPC Sawgrass, the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club and The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club all feature, much to my (and I'm sure others) excitement. Not only are the best golf tournaments in the game, so are 29 of the best golf courses in the world including the likes of Pebble Beach, TPC Scottsdale and more. The level of graphics has taken a giant leap forward from the previous iteration of the game released in 2023, as proven by the images below.

Image 1 of 2 The famous Par 3 7th hole at Pebble Beach (Image credit: 2k sports) Royal Portrush also looks spectacular in-game (Image credit: 2k sports)

However, what's the point in having all this licensing if you aren't going to couple it with fun, customizable gameplay? It's the latter of those two words which I want to highlight because 2K did an incredible job of making this a game truly everyone can play. Seasoned veterans of simulation sports games like myself like a realistic challenge, so my setup means I have as little in-game assists as possible - for me, birdies are difficult to make and winning tournaments even harder, but that's how I like it. If you're more of a casual player and simply want to have fun by making a barrage of birdies, you can do that too.

The new EvoSwing mechanic gives the game a new lease of life, complimenting the player's own rhythm and dexterity to better simulate the feeling of swinging a golf club when using Swing Stick and provides a real challenge to those who seek it.

The EvoSwing mechanic is the best I've used in a golf game (Image credit: 2k sports)

2K's new swing mechanics have now set the standard for golf gameplay, whilst a deep, well-thought out MyCareer experience coupled with plenty of licensing of both courses and tournaments means this game will have plenty of shelf life for both those who want to have fun and card a lot of birdies as well as the golf nut who wants to get lost in multiple seasons of pro golf.

