Best Golf Net: Get The Perfect Set Up At Home

Honing your golf swing is all about repetition and there’s no better way to do that than to practise as much as you can. That makes a golf net one of the best golf accessories you can buy, especially if you don’t have access to a local practice facility.

If you’re serious about improving, a net can really help you on your journey to hitting better and more consistent shots.

Whether you’ve got a garden, a large spare room with high ceilings or a garage, golf nets can be used in a range of different places.

Some will also be very easy to set up and store away, whilst some may be more permanent fixtures.

Many of the models below will also pair up perfectly with the best golf mat too.

PGA Tour Pro Driving Net

+ Targets are great

+ Addition of driving and chipping tips an added bonus

– Doesn’t come with a mat

This fibre-glass net is over 3m wide and over 2m tall and is an official licensed product of the PGA Tour.

It’s easy to assemble and has a very handy target section where you can practise hitting to specific areas.

It says ‘lob’, ‘chip’ and ‘pitch’ and these are useful for that but other shots too.

Perhaps if you’re practising high draws, aim for the lob or if you’re working on your low fades, aim for the chip section.

On top of all this, the net comes with PGA Tour Academy Driving & Chipping Tips to help you score lower.

PGM Full Swing Indoor/Outdoor Golf Practice Net Black

+ Addition of the mat is very handy

+ Large target will help shots start online

– Not the cheapest

The PGM net is 3m wide and a very quality piece of kit.

The net features a target to focus on, which should help you start your golf shots online.

It comes with a zip-close carry case for when travelling with it or storing away.

A huge benefit with this net is that it comes with a heavy-duty, durable astroturf hitting mat featuring a driving range-style tee, so you can easily practise hitting drivers without worrying about buying your own tees.

Izzo Giant Jr. Hitting Net

+ Huge size beneficial for beginners

+ Strong, sturdy net

– Lacking extra targets and mat

The Izzo net comes in at over 3m wide and is almost 2.5m tall, meaning you have nothing to worry about in terms of your shots missing the net!

Its premium mesh netting is engineered and tested to be the strongest net in golf according to Izzo.

You’ll get a nylon carry case with the net and it is fairly simple to put up and take down.

Officially it doesn’t come with a target or any extra pockets for targets but the Izzo logo is a good aiming point.

Izzo Golf- Links Course Tru Vu Trainer Net

+ Visual aid looks good and works as a brilliant target

+ Easy to set up and take down

– Not the best for beginners, could easily be missed with a shank!

This unique net from Izzo gives you some great visuals to picture yourself on an actual golf course.

The net claims to be a training aid and a piece of art too, and it certainly will be very pleasing on the eye to some.

The golf course picture is a great visual target.

It’s a square shape at just under 2.3m high and wide and is easily portable too.

It also comes with a nylon carry case.

Saplize Golf Practice Net with Hitting Mat, 10x7ft Large Size with Chipping Practice Holes

+ Good value featuring wide range of targets and a mat

+ 6 months warranty for net, 12 months warranty for parts

– Slightly more complicated to set up than some

This Saplize hitting net is large in size at over 3m in height and 2m in width.

It comes with four very distinctive targets for you to mix up your practice.

The addition of a mat with a tee is great to avoid damaging your floor or lawn and allows drivers to be hit.

It also comes with a carry case and six soft balls.

Ram Golf Deluxe Extra Large Portable Golf Hitting Practice Net

+ Steel frame adds support

+ Easily assembled and taken down

– No targets and could be missed – recommended for better players

Possibly the best golf net on this list for the better player, this Ram practice net is big at 3 metres wide and 2m tall and sturdy thanks to a steel frame that supports the fibre glass poles.

It’s easy to set up and the knotless net system is rated up to 20.5kgs twine breaking strength.

Pure 2 Improve Square Golf Practice Net

+ Large target helps with aiming

+ Plenty of room to catch wayward shots to the sides

– One of the more expensive nets

This striking heavy-duty square net is just over 2m in height and width and comes with just four pegs for a very easy setting up process.

A large target at 60cm in diameter is great for helping you practise and aim.

It also comes with a carry bag for when transporting the net.

Pure 2 Improve Golf Practice Net

+ Quick and easy to set up

+ Well priced

– No targets and could easily be missed by beginners

This heavy-duty Pure 2 Improve net is made from 80% polyester and 20% fibre glass.

It’s very simple to set up and comes with a carry bag if you ever want to take it somewhere with you.

PGA Tour – Perfect Touch Practice Net

+ Easy set up and targets will help with aim

+ Free DVD to help technique

– Only 50cm diameter so could be missed if you thin or shank a chip

This chipping net comes officially-licensed from the PGA Tour.

It’s just over 50cm in diameter and is very easy to set up as it simply ‘pops up’.

Being a good chipper is crucial if you want to shoot lower scores and this really could help to get your short game sharp.

There’s three targets to aim at and it also comes with a DVD to help you with your technique.

We love that it can be used pretty much anywhere!

GoSports Golf Practice Hitting Net | Personal Driving Range for Indoor or Outdoor Use | Designed by Golfers for Golfers

+ Sturdy and durable net

+ Well priced

– No target or added extras like a hitting mat

This net from GOSports comes in at 10ft x 7ft (over 3m x 2m) to give a large hitting area for all your shots.

The netting is made by durable reinforced nylon and it has also been developed to easily return the golf ball.

It comes with a carry case and poles to set it up.