Amazon's Big Deal Days Event Starts Tomorrow But Here Are 9 Early Deals I'd Recommend

October is a weird month for golf - now that major season is over on the professional circuit and the Ryder Cup is in the rear view mirror, it can be hard for some players to hold the same enthusiasm for the game as they did during the summer months - especially as we head into winter.

However, those who like a bargain will know the lead up to the holiday season is the best time to grab yourself a great deal, be that on the best golf drivers, a pair of one of the best golf shoes or even a gadget to help your game like a rangefinder or even a portable launch monitor.

The curtain raiser for this period of deals is marked by Amazon Prime Big Deals Days, which runs on the 7th and 8th of October. I, however, am an impatient man, allowing my curiosity to take control and inspiring me to check Amazon a day early to see if any brands have gone early with their discounts. Breaking news - they have.

There's plenty to choose from, the best of which we've documented on our Amazon Prime Big Deals Days Hub. However, I've chosen nine deals that stood out to me that I would recommend to any golfer looking an upgrade, be that in shoes, clubs or gadgets.

If you don't see something that catches your eye, fear not - we'll having plenty more pieces highlighting the best deals throughout the week in the buying advice section of our website, so be sure to keep an eye in there as the week progresses.

Save $200 Cobra Darkspeed Irons: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Cobra's Darkspeed Irons are beautifully well-rounded and offer excellent value and just shy of $500, with $200 swiped off the price for Prime Big Deals Days. These irons are designed for distance and deliver in that regard whilst also boasting a pleasant feel, something that can't be said for all of the best distance irons on the market. We really enjoyed the dark finish and the head shape throughout the set was very easy on the eye. Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Irons Review

Save $50 TaylorMade Qi35 Driver : was $599.99 now $549.99 at Amazon Out of all the best golf drivers we tested in 2025, none delivered more distance than the Qi35. It's long, extremely forgiving and is packaged in a eye-catching design that looks rather futuristic. From centered strikes, it produces great launch monitor numbers combined with a solid feel. Driver tester Joe Ferguson was mightily impressed with the Qi35 after testing, giving it 4.5 stars out of 5 and marking it as a "genuine step forward" in TaylorMade's driver family. Read our full TaylorMade Qi35 Driver Review

Save 30% ($15) PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Balls: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon $35 for a dozen premium golf balls? Yes please. These golf balls are an example of how much PXG have improved their golf products in recent years, delivering strong ball speeds and excellent performance in windy conditions thanks to the lower spin output. The feel is a little firmer than most premium balls on the market, but the ball speed output is excellent. Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Balls Review