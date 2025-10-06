Amazon's Big Deal Days Event Starts Tomorrow But Here Are 9 Early Deals I'd Recommend
Despite Amazon Prime Big Deals Days not beginning until the 7th October, I've found 9 great golf deals a day before the event has even started
October is a weird month for golf - now that major season is over on the professional circuit and the Ryder Cup is in the rear view mirror, it can be hard for some players to hold the same enthusiasm for the game as they did during the summer months - especially as we head into winter.
However, those who like a bargain will know the lead up to the holiday season is the best time to grab yourself a great deal, be that on the best golf drivers, a pair of one of the best golf shoes or even a gadget to help your game like a rangefinder or even a portable launch monitor.
The curtain raiser for this period of deals is marked by Amazon Prime Big Deals Days, which runs on the 7th and 8th of October. I, however, am an impatient man, allowing my curiosity to take control and inspiring me to check Amazon a day early to see if any brands have gone early with their discounts. Breaking news - they have.
There's plenty to choose from, the best of which we've documented on our Amazon Prime Big Deals Days Hub. However, I've chosen nine deals that stood out to me that I would recommend to any golfer looking an upgrade, be that in shoes, clubs or gadgets.
If you don't see something that catches your eye, fear not - we'll having plenty more pieces highlighting the best deals throughout the week in the buying advice section of our website, so be sure to keep an eye in there as the week progresses.
The TP5 is one of the best golf balls on the market and is one that is trusted by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and more. Any time we see one of the best premium golf balls on offer, we recommend making the most of it because it's a rarity. If you are a player who favors copious amounts of greenside spin and a very soft feel as well as good distance, the 2024 TP5 is a must try.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review
Not only one of the most complete Garmin golf watches they've ever produced, but one of the best golf watches on the market, period. The S50 combines brilliant golf features with an extensive suite of health and fitness tracking capabilities. All of these features are displayed on a beautifully clear screen, meaning you can make the most of the plentiful golf and general fitness features.
Read our full Garmin Approach S50 Golf Watch Review
If you're a regular reader of our buying advice and deals content, firstly, well done. Secondly, you'll be familiar with the S2G shoes from adidas, one of our favorite spikeless golf shoes in recent years. They're stylish, comfortable and now almost half price, meaning there hasn't been a better time to buy. They're perfect for the golfer who values style and comfort for on the golf course, at the driving range or anywhere else for that matter. Level of discount varies on size and model.
Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
Cobra's Darkspeed Irons are beautifully well-rounded and offer excellent value and just shy of $500, with $200 swiped off the price for Prime Big Deals Days. These irons are designed for distance and deliver in that regard whilst also boasting a pleasant feel, something that can't be said for all of the best distance irons on the market. We really enjoyed the dark finish and the head shape throughout the set was very easy on the eye.
Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Irons Review
The Pro X3+ is one of, if not the best golf rangefinder money can buy. It's considered the cream of the crop out of the best Bushnell rangefinders and for good reason - it's incredibly accurate and delivers yardages almost instantaneously via a perfectly crisp display. What helps it stand out from competing models is the clever new wind speed and direction feature which gives you real-time information about the conditions you are playing in via linking the device to the Bushnell app.
Read our full Bushnell Pro X3+ Rangefinder Review
Out of all the best golf drivers we tested in 2025, none delivered more distance than the Qi35. It's long, extremely forgiving and is packaged in a eye-catching design that looks rather futuristic. From centered strikes, it produces great launch monitor numbers combined with a solid feel. Driver tester Joe Ferguson was mightily impressed with the Qi35 after testing, giving it 4.5 stars out of 5 and marking it as a "genuine step forward" in TaylorMade's driver family.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi35 Driver Review
One of the best spiked golf shoes gets a serious discount ahead of Prime Big Deals Days. The shoe of choice for the likes of Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson, the Tour 360 shoes provide market-leading traction and grip as well as plenty of comfort for those who tend to walk when they play. Considering you're getting a premium, thoughtful, comfortable and good looking golf shoe for under $100 whilst saving over 50%, this might be the best shoe deal you'll see all week. Discount varies depending on size.
Read our full adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoe Review
$35 for a dozen premium golf balls? Yes please.
These golf balls are an example of how much PXG have improved their golf products in recent years, delivering strong ball speeds and excellent performance in windy conditions thanks to the lower spin output. The feel is a little firmer than most premium balls on the market, but the ball speed output is excellent.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Balls Review
As the winter months close in, why not equip yourself with one of the best portable launch monitors to enhance your practice sessions? Rival devices might feel more at home on the driving range but if you like to hit balls at home into one of the best golf nets then the R10 is a wonderful option, providing highly accurate, plentiful launch monitor data at your fingertips.
Read our full Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor Review
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
