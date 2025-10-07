I've Covered Shopping Events, And Tested Golf Shoes, For 5 Years, And Amazon's October Prime Day Has Some Of The Best Shoe Discounts I Have Ever Seen

The autumn is always a good time to invest in a new pair of golf shoes as you may have been wearing the same pair all year. Most modern golf shoes are so well made now that you probably won't need to change, but if you're anything like me you are probably thinking about freshening up your shoe game, either for the winter or even for next spring.

Amazon’s Big Deal Days is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your golf shoes without breaking the bank. When it comes to the best golf shoes, technology moves fast and the latest models offer better traction and comfort than ever before. Some will offer state of the art waterproofing too - which is essential for golfers playing through the winter months - but those features often come with a premium price tag.

During this two-day sale event, you will find leading brands such as FootJoy, adidas, Nike and Ecco are heavily discounted, making it an ideal time to invest in performance shoes that might normally be over what you are willing to spend. Indeed I have been covering these shopping events for five years or so now, and I can honestly say the 2025 October Prime event might just be the best deals I've ever seen because of the heavy discounts on such high-performance shoes.

Image 1 of 4 Under Armour's Fade Golf Shoes, our pick for best value shoe of 2025 (Image credit: Future) The Tour360 shoes are one of the most recognizable in golf (Image credit: Future) The Adizero ZG shoes from adidas are a fabulous, stylish spikeless option (Image credit: Future) One of the most underrated options on the market, the excellent Puma Royale spikeless shoes. (Image credit: Future)

Whether you’re after the best spikeless shoes for summer rounds or the best waterproof shoes for the winter season, you’ll find something to suit your game and budget. Even you if you aren't looking to upgrade on your current shoe, with prices this low it’s a great chance to pick up a spare pair or try a new style.

adidas Tour 360 24 Shoes: was $200 now $100.94 at Amazon This offer is exclusive to the US and showcases adidas’ comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe. The update has clearly paid off, resulting in what we consider to be the ultimate all-round spiked golf shoe. Discounts vary depending on color and size, but you can currently find selected options with savings of up to 50%. Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review

adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe: was $180 now $95.70 at Amazon My favorite spikeless golf shoe on the market right now, this model is available with discounts of up to 47% on selected sizes and colors at Amazon. The redesigned outsole is the real standout feature, delivering what we’d rate as one of the closest experiences to a traditional spiked grip we’ve seen on a spikeless shoe. Its lightweight construction helps reduce leg and foot fatigue, yet it still feels solid, supportive and premium throughout. Read our full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review

Puma Royale Golf Shoes: was $160 now $55.78 at Amazon The Royale is significantly cheaper than most traditional looking shoes out there and you can get a pair well under the $150 mark here right now, in fact for as little as roughly $60. Perfectly blending form and function, the Royale shoes are beautifully designed and back up their looks with superb performance at a price that represents excellent value for money. Read our full Puma Royale Golf Shoe Review

Under Armour Drive Fade Golf Shoes: was $130 now $113.10 at Amazon I named these my best value pick of 2025, narrowly edging out the adidas S2G. They deliver impressive performance, a clean, modern look and a price that makes quality golf footwear accessible without breaking the bank. While they may not be the softest or most eye-catching shoes available, the compromises are smart and well-judged. Best of all, you can currently pick up a pair for just over $100 which is truly outstanding value for a shoe that performs this well. Read our full Under Armour Drive Fade Golf Shoe Review

Footjoy Fuel 2025 Golf Shoe: was $140 now $99.95 at Amazon An ultra-lightweight, comfortable and secure golf shoe, this model combines a modern athletic silhouette with an outsole built to handle all course conditions with ease. While other shoes in the FootJoy lineup may grab more attention on the shelf, this one delivers dependable all-round performance and durability. It's a solid, no-nonsense choice that golfers can rely on round after round. Read our full Footjoy Fuel Golf Shoe Review

adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe: was $100 now $37.79 at Amazon A well-crafted hybrid golf shoe that delivers excellent value for money through its blend of versatility and build quality. While it’s not a pure performance-focused spikeless model, it’s ideal for golfers who prioritize style and comfort both on the course, at the range, and beyond. Some color options are available at less than half price but act fast as this will sell out quickly. Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review

Once the sale ends, these savings disappear, so act fast and avoid missing out. The deals that are available at the start of the event may not be there for long as when it comes to shoes you will often find that the more popular sizes / colors sell out quickly.

Of the deals currently on offer, my personal favorite is the half price deal on the brilliant adidas CODECHAOS 25 shoe. This is one of the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn and I love the vibrant, modern aesthetic too. The CODECHAOS franchise never fails to deliver and even older models are worth picking up if you can find them at a good price. The 25 version is the best yet and for $79.99 you can't go wrong.

These are the best deals to catch our eye so far but we'll be on the lookout for bargains around the clock during this event and our deals hunters will be updating our deals hub regularly throughout the big shopping event – with bargains on the best golf clubs, golf balls, golf shoes, and much more to be had. I would also recommend checking out the golf section on Amazon and don't forget to follow our live blog where we will bring the best deals to you as as when they happen.