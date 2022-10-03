Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Adidas Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes Review

Not even the best golf shoes are immune to the global trend of rising prices. As manufacturers endure more and more costs in production and shipping, so has the price of our favourite golf shoes edged up. Rightly so, golfers are looking for ways to spend less on the game and golf shoes are a good place to save some money without losing out on much performance. Adidas is a great brand to look at for cheaper alternatives and has already made what we think is one of the best budget golf shoes in the form of the spikeless adicross Retro. The Tech Response 2.0 is another affordable option from adidas, this time aimed at golfers who want one pair of spiked golf shoes to use in all conditions.

Looks-wise, the Tech Response 2.0 strikes a fairly standard silhouette that is a bit boxy and clumpy for my liking. It's only available in three colors too (black, white or grey) and I would've liked to see a few more funky color options available. There are definitely better looking budget golf shoes out there and I'd point you in the direction of the Puma GS-Fast, New Balance Fresh Foam Pace SL or the Skechers Go Golf Drive 5 for a sleeker looking alternative.

A close up look at the textile/synthetic upper on the Tech Response 2.0. (Image credit: Future)

The Tech Response 2.0 has an intriguing mixture of materials used on the upper that allow the shoe to remain comfortable and very lightweight. There is some textile mesh on the direct upper of the shoe mixed with synthetic leather that then makes up the bulk of the shoe. For me, the standout feature of this shoe is how lightweight it is and that is in part thanks to this mixture of materials used. Being so lightweight means there is little foot fatigue to be had at the end of walking 18 holes and the Cloudfoam sockliner and midsole provide plenty of medial support and cushioning underfoot.

The brand doesn't specific whether the Tech Response 2.0 is fully waterproof or not and, looking at the textile material on the upper, I'd suggest these are 'water resistant' rather than fully waterproof. I've not yet been able to test these in wet conditions but I suspect if the top of the upper gets damp, then so will your feet. The main body of the shoe is sturdy and feels extremely durable though, so I would suggest it's only the very tops of your feet where water could creep in.

(Image credit: Future)

The impressive outsole uses a mixture of standard soft spikes and some additional plastic lugs for extra grip. I really like how sparingly and spread out the soft spikes have been added on the Tech Response 2.0 as it keeps the shoe nice and low-profile while still providing plenty of grip. A classic problem in some spiked golf shoes is that once the ground gets dry, the spikes protrude too much and can become unwearable. There will be no such problems with the Tech Response 2.0 and I'm confident this is a golf shoe that can be worn for 365 (dry) days of the year.

For sure, the Tech Response 2.0 lacks the premium materials and aesthetics you get with the best spikeless golf shoes, but at just $65 it is very hard to argue with the performance on offer. If you're looking for a solid performer that won't bust the bank, the adidas Tech Response 2.0 should be on your shortlist and is easily one of the best golf shoes under $100 available right now.