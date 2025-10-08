I'm A Golf Monthly Gear Tester And With Amazon Big Deal Days Ending Tonight, Don't Miss Out On My 5 Favorite Deals

The clock is ticking. Amazon’s Big Deal Days event, the best chance to grab a bargain before the event officially ends tonight. This two-day shopping frenzy has seen prices tumble across every department, but if you’re a golfer looking to upgrade your gear, this is the final call to secure some game-changing equipment at unbelievable discounts.

As a dedicated gear reviewer, I’ve sifted through thousands of offers to bring you the true heavy-hitters—the premium clubs, shoes, and balls that are genuinely worth the investment. Right now, the golf deals section is a goldmine, with prices on some of the newest models dropping lower than we’ve seen all year. If you wait until tomorrow, these prices will be gone, so do not let these five spectacular deals pass you by.

TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood

(Image credit: Future)

Still favoured by Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, the TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood successfully continues the brand’s legacy of producing highly forgiving and powerful metalwoods. Our extensive testing confirmed this club is an excellent blend of consistent distance, exceptional stability, and remarkable user-friendly playability.

Aesthetically, the Qi10 is a truly premium-looking club. The carbon crown is beautifully integrated into a head shape that is classic yet confidence-inspiring without looking oversized. This visual is matched by performance, driven by a powerful internal structure.

The club utilizes a high Moment of Inertia (MOI) design with mass strategically shifted low and back. This engineering delivers incredible forgiveness and promotes a high launch, making it remarkably easy to get the ball airborne from any lie. The V Steel sole remains an unsung hero, gliding through the turf effortlessly to make contact reliable.

In testing, it produced very fast ball speeds while maintaining impressively low spin for maximum carry and total distance. The stability is arguably its best asset; mishits retained ball speed and stayed exceptionally straight, proving the forgiveness is exceptionally high.

(Image credit: Future)

The feel at impact is solid and powerful, backed by a pleasing acoustic. While better players might seek the low-spin options of the Qi10 Tour, the standard Qi10 is a supremely versatile and dependable weapon. It is truly difficult to find fault with a fairway wood that so effectively marries high launch, stable distance, and class-leading forgiveness.

Wilson Dynapower LS Driver

(Image credit: Future)

The Wilson Dynapower LS driver is a bold, high-performance offering explicitly targeting golfers who possess high swing speeds want to avoid going left. It successfully leverages multi-material construction to achieve its speed goals while maintaining a premium aesthetic.

Aesthetically, the driver is a major success for Wilson, featuring a sleek, glossy carbon fiber crown that gives it a clean, premium visual at address. This is backed up by serious technology: it features Wilson’s A.I.-driven PKR-360 technology which optimizes face and body dimensions for a larger sweet spot and faster ball speeds, even on off-center hits.

(Image credit: Future)

In testing, the Dynapower LS delivered impressively fast ball speeds, and the stability remains high due to its high MOI design, preventing excessive twisting on mishits. We found the strong fade bias means that this driver doesn't want to go left—ideal for players who struggle with a pull or a hook. We found the spin-rates aggressively low; we were barely averaging over 2000rpm, which is great news for fast swingers.

PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Ball

(Image credit: Future)

The PXG Xtreme Tour golf ball is a very strong contender that delivers a compelling blend of speed and control, aimed squarely at the premium market segment.

Aesthetically, the Xtreme Tour presents a clean, professional look with a bold alignment aid, featuring a sophisticated three-piece construction, combining a high-COR polybutadiene core and a firm ionomer mantle layer to maximize speed. This core is wrapped in a soft, yet durable urethane cover for greenside control.

In my testing, this ball proved to be a speed machine, producing some of the fastest ball speeds I recorded all year. This explosive performance translated into excellent driver carry distances. The ball flies with a penetrating, strong trajectory that holds up well in windy conditions, thanks to its design for lower spin off the tee.

(Image credit: Future)

While classified as the softer of PXG’s Tour options, the feel is slightly firmer and more responsive than some competitors. Crucially, around the greens, the urethane cover delivers ample spin and green-grabbing control, making it a viable tool for aggressive approach shots.

The Xtreme Tour is a significant upgrade from PXG’s initial offering, successfully closing the performance gap on established tour balls. For golfers seeking exceptional speed, stable flight, and tour-level greenside performance without the highest price tag, the Xtreme Tour is a highly impressive and competitive choice.

Cobra Darkspeed Irons

(Image credit: Future)

The Cobra Darkspeed irons represent a formidable entry into the game-improvement category, successfully blending advanced distance technology with surprisingly refined feel. Built around an all-new hollow-body construction (a design inspired by metalwoods), these irons are engineered to unlock maximum ball speed and forgiveness across the entire set.

Cobra has produced a high-performing iron, packed with distance and a surprisingly good feel. In testing we really enjoyed the dark finish and the head shape throughout the set was very easy on the eye.

Cobra carries forward its key technologies, including the PWRSHELL H.O.T. Face and PWR-BRIDGE weighting. The PWR-BRIDGE is now suspended on a single post, allowing the face and body to flex more freely, significantly enhancing speed and forgiveness, particularly on low-face strikes. To combat the harsh feel often associated with hollow irons, Cobra fills the cavity with soft foam microspheres, delivering an exceptional sound and feel that is more akin to a soft thud than a harsh click.

(Image credit: Future)

Aesthetically, the dark finish successfully minimizes the appearance of the thick topline, giving the Darkspeed irons a sophisticated and modern visual that avoids the "chunky" stereotype of game-improvement clubs.

In testing, the Darkspeed irons proved to be exceptionally long and straight, with outstanding ball speed retention on mishits. While the strong lofts produce a piercing flight that may reduce stopping power for some players, the high level of forgiveness and impressive feel make them an ideal choice for high-handicappers seeking robust performance and noticeable distance gains.

Adidas Codechaos 25 Shoe

(Image credit: Golf Monthly - Howard Boylan)

The Adidas Codechaos 25 golf shoe is the latest evolution of the brand’s flagship spikeless line, continuing its mission to challenge traditional aesthetics with performance technology. This model successfully blends athletic style with features suitable for year-round play, making it a strong contender in the modern footwear market.

Aesthetically, the Codechaos 25 is designed to be impossible to ignore. Its bold, multi-layered waterproof knit upper and striking colorways give it a true sneaker-like appearance that appeals to the younger, more fashion-conscious golfer. While the unique design is not for traditionalists, its look is backed by significant upgrades to stability and traction.

Performance is driven by a hybrid midsole combining Lightstrike and Boost technologies. This crucial blend is designed to resolve the comfort-versus-stability dilemma: Boost delivers responsive energy return for walking comfort, while Lightstrike and the 3D TORSION system add rigidity and lateral support through the swing. This prevents the foot from rolling, a common flaw in softer spikeless shoes.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The Twist Grip outsole is significantly updated with a new lug shape covering a greater surface area, resulting in a substantial increase in traction elements. This ensures a reliable grip that rivals many spiked shoes, making the Codechaos 25 a genuine all-weather option.

The key trade-off between this model and its predecessor is a slight shift from immediate out-of-the-box softness toward enhanced stability. While the heel section feels sturdier than previous models, the overall stability, waterproof protection, and exceptional traction make the Codechaos 25 a highly versatile and high-performing spikeless shoe.