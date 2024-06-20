Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show - Every Single Episode

Welcome to Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show brought to you by Golf Monthly. Each week a new episode will land providing you with in-depth gear-related insights. Whether you are thinking your next purchase or you're interested in the finer details behind golf club design and fitting, this show provides a light-hearted, informative look at all areas of golf equipment.

You can listen to Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show below...

Dan Parker plays the role of host with former Tour player, expert club fitter and golf gear geek, Joe Ferguson, offering the insights. Each week the two will discuss what they've been testing, provide explanations of the techniques used by designers and fitters to produce the best gear and discuss the club line ups of the best and most influential players.

You can watch episode 1 of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show below...

Scheffler's Clubs, TaylorMade BRNR Mini, hot melt explained, Nike shoes

In episode one, Dan and Joe kick things off by looking at the growing trend of players using two drivers. Dan provides his view on Nike's work in the golf shoe market. Joe reveals how the Tour fitters use 'hot melt' to improve the performance of drivers and the two discuss the interesting club line up of world number one, Scottie Scheffler.

Get in touch with Dan and Joe by dropping an email to: kickpointpodcast@futurenet.com. We would love to hear your suggestions for reviews, player's bags to cover and golf gear terminology to debunk.

You can download each episode of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show from your favourite podcast platform. While you're there, why not leave Dan and Joe a review!