98% Of PGA Tour Players Trust Bushnell Tech And With These Amazon Discounts You Can To

Amazon Prime Big Deals Days in October officially starts tomorrow with 2 days of the best golf deals running from October 7th to 8th. In the meantime, the golf offers are already landing, and we've been busy hunting out the biggest reductions.

One brand going big early for Amazon Prime Day is Bushnell, with their Bushnell rangefinder line-up some of the best golf rangefinders we've ever used, consistently scoring highly in reviews and impressing our expert testers with their accuracy and exceptional optics. They are also the weapon of choice for 98% of PGA Tour players (at the 2025 Players Championship), making them a serious game-improving addition to anyone's golf bag.

The Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder is currently discounted to just $329 at Amazon, and that's a huge $70.99 off the RRP of $399.99. It matches the best price we've seen on the Tour V6 Shift, which is our choice as the best overall rangefinder, making it a real Big Deals Days bargain.

If you're more of a watch guy or gal, then the Bushnell Ion Elite Golf GPS Watch is also discounted by a massive $70 to just $149.99, making this stylish smartwatch designed specifically for golf a real bargain buy.

Below I've picked out the 5 top deals on Bushnell Golf products, and we'd expect more to drop when the Big Deals Day officially start, but as these deals are already matching some of the best pricing we've seen on Bushnell, we'd suggest snapping these up early, as with all the best golf deals, they are while stocks last.

Save $50.04 Bushnell Pro X3+ Rangefinder: was $599.99 now $549.95 at Amazon The Bushnell Pro X3+ is a seriously impressive golf rangefinder and is our choice as the most accurate on the market. It scored a 4.5 rating and impressed with its accuracy, super long range, ease of use, and crystal clear display. It's also got a clever new wind speed and direction feature, and this Prime Big Deals Day discount sees the Pro X3+ hit one of its best prices of the year. Read our full Bushnell Pro X3+ Rangefinder Review

Save $52 Bushnell A1-Slope Rangefinder: was $299.99 now $247.99 at Amazon The V1-Slope is the smallest Bushnell Rangefinder in the brand's lineup but packs plenty of features into its compact size, and it scored a very respectable 4.5 out of 5 stars, impressing on testing with its best-in-class accuracy and solid build. As a more of a budget rangefinder, other more-expensive Bushnell rangefinders have clearer displays, but the accuracy and versatility of the A1-Slope more than make up for it. If you're trying out a rangefinder for the first time, it's the lowest price the V1 has been this year. Read our full Bushnell A1-Slope Rangefinder Review

Save $21 Bushnell Wingman Golf Speaker: was $169.99 now $148.99 at Amazon If you want to have a bit of fun on the course and listen to music as you play, then the Bushnell Wingman Golf Speaker is one of the best golf speakers around. Ideally suited to golf buggy users, it also provides high-quality audio yardages from the Bushnell GPS app. In our testing, we found it to provide reasonably accurate yardages, not as spot on as a rangefinder, but if you're more into the fun element of golf, this is a great addition to your set-up. Read the full Bushnell Wingman Speaker Review

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Howard Boylan) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

If a Bushnell rangefinder isn't on your Amazon Prime Day golf shopping list, then our Amazon Prime Big Deals Day Golf Deals 2025 hub is the place to check out all the discounts. Our deals hunters will be updating this regularly throughout the big shopping event – with bargains on the best golf clubs, golf balls, golf shoes, and much more to be had.