Bridgestone makes some of the best golf balls on the market at the moment with players like Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Lexi Thompson using the company’s balls.

We always recommend that you use the same golf ball in each and every round you play, so we’re here to help you decide which model is best for you.

Are you looking for ultimate greenside control? Maximum distance? Or a mix of both? Below we have taken a look at the best Bridgestone golf balls in the current range to help you find out which models will best suit you and your game.

Bridgestone Tour B X Golf Ball

+ Long off the tee and with control on approaches

+ High levels of greenside spin

– Slow swingers may want to look elsewhere

The ball used by 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau as well as Lexi Thompson and Matt Kuchar. It utilises Bridgestone’s new Reactiv urethane cover, which gives increased distance and spin on the previous generation.

The Tour B X is aimed at golfers who swing it faster than 105mph and is the longer of the two Bridgestone balls targeted at the fastest swingers. You’ll get great control around the greens as well as explosive distance.

This is an excellent premium offering that provides a firm, solid feel on all shots and spins really well around the greens while being long and consistent off the tee.

Bridgestone e12 Contact golf ball

+ New Contact dimples allow more contact at impact for better energy transfer

+ Slightly lower spin than previous e12 models helps reduce sidespin

– It’s all about straightness so won’t be as workable as some balls

For 2021, Bridgestone has replaced its e12 Soft and e12 Speed balls with one new model – the Bridgestone e12 Contact.

The key to performance is a new and distinctive Contact Force dimple, which features a visible raised area in the centre.

This raised area allows for 38% more contact between clubface and ball at impact than traditional dimples, improving core activation for more efficient energy transfer.

The end result is improved ball speed, distance and accuracy with every club, plus a little more grip and spin around the green thanks to the increased levels of contact.

Available in white, matte green, matte red, and matte yellow – it might not offer the top-level performance of the Tour B balls, but it’s not far behind.

Bridgestone Tour B XS Golf Ball

+ Feels soft greenside while still being long off the tee

+ Very consistent through the air

– Doesn’t match up well with soft-feeling putters

The B XS is the ball designed by 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods. It is for players with swing speeds of over 105mph and offers up more spin than the B X with a softer feel.

Tiger loves a spinny golf ball and that’s why the B XS suits him best. It also comes with the new Reactiv technology for long distance and is the company’s highest spinning ball around the greens.

Given it has Tiger’s seal of approval, we had to also include the B XS in our guide on the best premium golf balls too. It’s one of the best performing, tour-calibre balls for golfers that enjoy a slightly softer, more responsive feel.

Bridgestone Tour B XS TW Edition Golf Ball

+ Tiger stamping enhances appeal

+ A excellent all-round performer

– Won’t make you play like Tiger Woods in his prime

You get all the same benefits of the usual B XS ball with the special TW Edition, which comes with the iconic ‘TIGER’ side stamp and no.1 on every single ball. This is the exact ball used by the 15-time Major winner in competition – very cool!

We can’t guarantee you’ll play like Tiger, but you can play his ball.

Bridgestone Tour B RX Golf Ball

+ High flight on iron shots

+ Impressive bite on well-struck chips and pitches

– Faster swingers may not get the most out of it

The RX is targeted at the golfer who swings it slower than 105mph – but that doesn’t mean short hitters, just not the huge hitting professionals and elite amateurs.

It features the new premium Reactiv cover and goes a very long way whilst providing great short game control.

Club golfers will really enjoy what this ball offers – it offers a great feel and control around the green without giving up distance at a wallet-friendly price.

Bridgestone Tour B RXS Golf Ball

+ Soft feel on all shots

+ Impressive bite on well-struck chips and pitches

– Faster swingers may not get the most out of it

Like the B RX, the RXS is for the sub 105mph swing speed golfers, and evidence that they’re not for short hitters is that both Fred Couples and Rocco Mediate play this ball out on the PGA Tour Champions.

Featuring the Reactiv cover, it might not go quite as far as the standard RX but offers a softer feel and a little more finesse around the greens. It’s also available in yellow.

Bridgestone e12 Soft Golf Ball

Designed for sub 105mph swing speed golfer, the e12 soft is a distance ball offering up a soft feel.

It is a three-piece construction with a surlyn cover and Bridgestone’s Active Acceleration Mantle layer, which features a High Performance Polymer material to provide increased thrust and higher initial velocity at impact. It also has Bridgestone’s Delta Wing Dimple pattern for less drag and optimized aerodynamics.

As well as the standard white, the e12 soft comes in matte green, matte red and matte yellow.

Bridgestone e6 Golf Ball

+ Excellent value for money

+ One of the longest Bridgestone balls available

– Lacks greenside feel and control

The e6 is a two-piece ball aimed at moderate swing speed golfers. It has a low compression core to give high ball speed while maintaining a soft feel.

The ball comes in both white and optic yellow and we think it is one of the best golf balls for high handicappers and best golf balls for seniors too.

Generating distance with a soft feel is an uncommon combination, but this ball does it very well given the modest price tag. It might not stand to attention on chip shots, but the higher flight should help stop the ball near the pin if you judge it correctly. If you practice with it, you’ll understand over time how it reacts.