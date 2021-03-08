Check out our guide to the best mid price balls on the market at the moment and find just the right one for your game

In broad terms, golf balls will either be ‘value’, ‘mid price’ or ‘premium’. But what constitutes a mid price golf ball?

Well, value models would typically be sub-£20 a dozen, with the tour-calibre premium balls ranging from £40 to £50+ a dozen. This means that mid price covers models that sit somewhere between £20 and £40 a dozen, depending on the brand.

It is these balls that we are focusing on here. You can find our guides to the best value golf balls and best premium golf balls elsewhere on our website.

The ball is the one bit of kit with which you hit every shot. So it’s important you get the best golf balls for you. You may feel you’re at a stage where you want more all-round performance than even the best value golf balls can offer but aren’t quite ready for the more significant investment required to stock up with premium balls.

The good news for you is that a number of today’s mid price balls offer performance closer to that of premium balls than ever before.

We hope our guide to the best mid price golf balls will steer you to just the right model for your game and budget.

Titleist Tour Speed golf ball

+ Excellent all-round performer at a sub-premium price point

+ May give you a little more distance on iron shots

– Perhaps a little too soft-feeling for some tastes

Titleist says its new Tour Speed model is the fastest, best-performing ball in its category. That category is really towards the upper end of the mid-price ball market.

It’s a three-piece design with a new high-speed core formulation, plus a fast ionomer casing layer. These combine to generate increased ball speed and low long-game spin to optimise distance.

A new proprietary urethane cover then provides excellent greenside spin for short-game scoring control with soft feel. The end result is a ball that gets close to tour-level performance at a slightly lower price.

Titleist Tour Speed Ball Review

Callaway 2021 ERC Soft Triple Track golf ball

+ The Triple Track Technology markings can really help with alignment

+ More efficient energy transfer promotes added ball speed and wedge spin

– Alignment markings won’t suit those who prefer a less fussy look

The latest version of Callaway’s ERC Soft is packed with new technology and features designed to make it Callaway’s longest soft-feeling ball.

High launch, low spin and extra distance in the long game is the aim, along with great feel and welcome durability.

It’s designed to create a more efficient energy transfer between layers for extra ball speed as well as more wedge spin around the green, with the High Speed Mantle layer working with both core and cover to further enhance both.

The distinctive Triple Track red and blue markings remain as a proven alignment aid, especially for those also armed with one of Odyssey’s Triple Track putters.

Available in white or yellow.

Srixon Q-Star Tour golf ball

+ Ideal for those seeking tour-calibre performance with a softer feel

+ New stamping design provides a strong alignment aid on putts or even off the tee

– Inevitably, its very soft feel won’t feel quite right to some

The beauty of the Srixon Q-Star is that it promises tour-calibre performance with a very soft feel and and at a much friendlier price!

That soft feel comes primarily via its low 72-compression core FastLayer Core. This gradually transitions from a soft inner core to a firmer outer edge, delivering high levels of both distance and feel.

Q-Star also boasts Srixon’s Slide-Ring Material (SeRM) coating, helping the ball to dig deep into the grooves of wedges and irons. This boosts friction and therefore spin and control.

TaylorMade Tour Response golf ball

+ Strong ball flight even in windy conditions

+ Not far short of tour ball spin control closer to the greens

– Little long-game difference between this and the much cheaper Soft Response ball

The three-piece Tour Response ball features a high-spring, 40-compression core that maximises energy transfer for added distance.

A firmer second layer around the soft inner core helps to increase speed while keeping spin low off the tee.

Up at the green, its cast urethane cover helps wedge grooves grip the ball better for more greenside spin. But it also boasts excellent shear-resistant properties so the added feel doesn’t compromise durability.

TaylorMade Tour Response Ball Review

Bridgestone Tour B XS golf ball



+ Offers more spin and a softer feel than the Tour B X model

+ REACTIV urethane generates extra wedge spin and control

– Maximum performance benefits only for 105+mph swing speeds

The B XS is the ball played and designed by 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods. There’s even a special Tour B XS – TW Edition, created in Tiger’s honour. It delivers the precise specifications and requirements that Woods demands, and comes with ‘Tiger’ imprinted on the ball.

Tiger loves a spinny golf ball and that’s why the B XS suits him best. It also comes with the new REACTIV smart urethane cover that reacts differently depending on the force of the impact.

This means it’s highly resilient on high-impact drives for more power and distance, but with excellent shock-absorbing properties for added playability and control around the greens. Indeed, it is Bridgestone’s highest-spinning ball for greenside shots.

Bridgestone Tour B XS Ball Review

Titleist Tour Soft golf ball

+ Impressive hang time even in windy conditions

+ Brighter finish makes this ball stand out more for added confidence

– Won’t quite match the short-game spin of the flagship Pro V1

The key to performance in the latest Tour Soft is Titleist’s largest-ever core and an ultra-thin 4CE grafted cover. These combine to deliver added distance and more short-game spin than the previous Tour Soft model.

It offers a penetrating ball flight with added stability in the wind.

Tour Soft ranks among the very best non urethane-covered balls for feel, so you’re not giving too much away in the scoring zone compared to premium-priced balls.

During testing we liked the Tour Soft a lot and found it to be one of the best golf balls for seniors because of the ability to provide distance and spin when needed.

Titleist Tour Soft Ball Review

Callaway Supersoft Max golf balls

+ An ideal all-round performer for average swing speeds

+ Some may find its extra size confidence-inspiring and therefore easier to it

– Others may not be able to adjust to the ball’s larger-than-standard size

Magna becomes Max in the latest incarnation of Callaway’s larger-than-standard low-compression golf ball, which thankfully conforms to the Rules of Golf.

The Callaway Supersoft Max features a high-speed, low-compression core for better energy transfer at slower swing speeds and a super-soft feel.

Its Tri-Blend ionomer cover helps further on the speed front, while also promoting a high-launching, low-spinning ball flight for more distance.

The oversize design is said to bring forgiveness too by increasing confidence over the ball and promoting more consistent contact.

Volvik Vivid golf ball



+ Designed for a high-launch, low-spin driver flight

+ Vibrant colour options can improve visibility

– Matte finish may not be to everyone’s taste

Volvik’s Nano Bi high-energy, resilient core paves the way to the low-spin, high-launch recipe that leads to more distance off the tee at low to mid swing speeds.

Available in a whole rainbow of vibrant colours developed to improve visibility in flight and on the ground, so you will hopefully follow your ball better and find it more easily.

Inesis Tour 900 golf balls

+ Very good spin control on iron shots and around the green

+ One of the best-priced urethane-covered balls on the market

– Will spin too much for some players off the tee, especially into the wind

The appeal of Decathlon’s Inesis Tour 900 ball is 1) a great price for a three-piece urethane-covered ball and 2) excellent spin control and performance on approach shots and chips.

The ball has a slightly duller, darker finish than Titleist’s Pro V1, for example, and features a handy alignment side stamp. In essence, it is one of the best mid price golf balls out there because it somehow offers mid-price performance at more of a budget price.

It feels suitably soft for an all-round performance ball, yet doesn’t scuff up too much offering plenty of durability.

Inesis Tour 900 Ball Review

Best Mid Price Golf Balls From 2020

Wilson Staff Duo Professional golf ball

+ One of the softest-feeling urethane-covered balls on the market

+ Good scuff-resistance for enhanced durability

– May feel a little too soft to some on certain shots

The Wilson Duo Professional ball’s low 60 compression rating helps make it one of the softest-feeling urethane-covered balls around.

That combination provides excellent feel and spin without sacrificing distance. Despite its softness the cover is also admirably scuff-resistant for enhance durability,

Available in white plus matter yellow, orange and green versions

Callaway Supersoft Magna golf ball

+ An ideal all-round performer particularly at average swing speeds

+ More potential forgiveness via a higher centre of gravity and MOI

– You may struggle to adjust to the ball’s larger-than-standard size

Callaway’s popular Supersoft ball is available in a standard size plus this larger Supersoft Magna version. Remember the TopFlite Magna from the 1990s?

It’s engineered to generate low spin on full shots for a longer, straighter flight. A very low-compression core makes it a particularly good option at average swing speeds.

Callaway says the Magna can offer extra forgiveness as a result of its slightly higher centre of gravity and MOI, which could provide the confidence to both launch it higher and make better contact.

Callaway ERC Soft Triple Track golf ball

+ The Triple Track Technology markings really help with alignment

+ Offers Callaway’s ultimate blend of distance and softness

– Alignment markings won’t suit those who prefer something less fussy at address

The ERC Soft Triple Track ball features Callaway’s largest ever Graphene-infused Dual SoftFast Core, with the larger inner core maximising compression energy at impact. This keeps driver spin down and helps generate a high launch for more yards.

A new multi-material cover cleverly allows both faster ball speeds on full shots and an extremely soft feel around the greens.

The blue and red Triple Track Technology markings offer maximum visual alignment assistance.

