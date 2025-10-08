At Long Last! At Just $1.84 Per Ball Amazon Has Finally Discounted The Kirkland Signature Golf Ball

I have been covering shopping events for years now and I have never seen a noticeable discount on a Kirkland product, until now. The Kirkland Signature golf balls are currently 10% off a box of two dozen balls, which is an outstanding deal, so much so that I don't expect it to be around for long. The deal is on the 3rd generation of the Kirkland golf ball, which we tested back in 2023, and it remains a ball we recommend to people if they want to stock up on a solid-performing model that doesn't break the bank.

Save 10% ($4.67) Kirkland Signature Golf Balls (Two Dozen): was $48.77 now $44.10 at Amazon We never see Kirkland deals out there, it is hard enough finding the products away from Costco but right now you can get 10% off two dozen of the Signature golf balls which we tested a while ago. They got 4.5 stars in our review and when you consider the value here, if you need to stock up then this deal is worth jumping at. Read our full Kirkland Signature Golf Ball Review

But let's talk about how it tested for a bit, shall we? Well, our tester acknowledged that the key question to ask was whether he would continue to play with the golf ball after the testing had concluded, and he said yes, especially if he was buying his own golf balls. Even at full price, these balls offer clear value, but when you consider the box of two dozen works out at around $1.84 per ball right now, that value goes even further.

In testing, our reviewer noticed that while this ball might not suit those with higher swing speeds, it will suit a wide range of players, particularly those who possess medium/slow swings. He fit into that bracket, and he noticed how, when comparing the Kirkland against other golf balls, his tee shots were ending up in more or less the same places, so the average distance performance was solid. When comparing alongside the Titleist Pro V1 he said;

'My average driver distance on the simulator was around 250 yards with both. My longest drive - I hit about 20 drives with each ball - was 266 yards with the Kirkland ball, 271 yards with the Pro V1. So for me, there’s very little difference.'

The same was true for approach shots of various distances. He said;

'I generally hit my 8-iron about 150-155 yards in the air, and when I had that shot with the Kirkland ball, and struck it solidly with the same club, they were pretty much ending up close to pin high.'

(Image credit: Future)

The ball performed well around and on the greens. It perhaps felt slightly firmer, which isn't a problem, as the previous models were a little soft and produced a little too much spin. Our tester reported that on the green, the Kirkland felt very similar to a lot of other golf balls he has tested, and rolled true, which is vital to holing more putts and good distance control.

(Image credit: Future)

In short, this Kirkland golf ball offers strong performance in pretty much all of the areas you would want a golf ball to perform well. When you consider that you can get two dozen with 10% off during Amazon's Big Deal Days event, the value here is undeniable. Speaking of the event, be sure to check out our live blog on the event to keep up to date with all the latest deals and snag any other products you've been thinking about buying.