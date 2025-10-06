This Is The Longest Driver We Tested In 2025 - And It Now Has $100 Off Ahead Of Amazon Prime Big Deals Days

If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade to one of the quickest and most forgiving drivers of the year, that moment is now. TaylorMade’s highly acclaimed Qi35 Driver has just seen a significant price drop, making this premium piece of equipment accessible to serious golfers everywhere.

For a limited time, you can find the TaylorMade Qi35 for nearly $100 off its original price, bringing the cost down to $549.99. As the Golf Monthly driver tester, I can assure you this is an exceptional opportunity to invest in top-tier performance without the usual flagship price tag of the best drivers.

Save $100 TaylorMade Qi35 Driver: was $649.99 now $549.99 at Amazon The TaylorMade Qi35 was rated extremely highly by Golf Monthly driver tester Joe Ferguson, who was a huge fan of the sleek aesthetic of this driver. Furthermore, the healthy, rounded footprint of the clubhead provides serious confidence at address, and the ball speed was simply exceptional during testing. Read our full TaylorMade Qi35 Driver Review

The Deal: Why You Need to Act Fast

(Image credit: Future)

We rarely see flagship drivers offering this level of discount while still being the current generation model. This reduction in price makes the Qi35 one of the best value-for-money propositions I have seen currently available in the premium driver market, although I will be keeping my eyes out for more on this Amazon Prime Big Deals Days. If you are serious about improving your consistency and reducing side spin, now could be the time to strike.

It is worth noting that the deal only applies to the 10.5˚ model, but we have also spotted 9˚ versions in the gold and silver designer models available at a significant discount too…

Save 15% ($100.04) TaylorMade Qi35 Designer Series Driver: was $649.99 now $549.95 at Amazon The TaylorMade Qi35 was rated extremely highly by Golf Monthly driver tester Joe Ferguson, who was a huge fan of the sleek aesthetic of this driver. Furthermore, the healthy, rounded footprint of the clubhead provides serious confidence at address, and the ball speed was simply exceptional during testing.

The designer series allows you to put a little more fun, personality, and bling into your driver selection! Read our full TaylorMade Qi35 Driver Review

The Club: Forgiveness Meets Distance

The TaylorMade Qi35 was built upon the foundations of the successful Qi10 line, but with a refined focus on overall forgiveness and consistency. In my testing, I found that the key to its performance lies in its multi-material construction and refined weighting.

The Carbon Crown construction remains a signature feature, saving significant weight which is then strategically repositioned deep and low in the head. This manipulation of mass is what drives its core benefit: extraordinary forgiveness and high Moment of Inertia (MOI).

(Image credit: Future)

This means that even when you miss the sweet spot, the clubhead resists twisting, leading to higher ball speeds and much tighter dispersion.

Where the Qi35 really shines is in its distance output, sitting at the top of the tree in terms of ball speed of all the 2025 drivers I tested.

It offers a potent combination of raw speed and stability, making it incredibly easy to launch the ball high and straight. I found it a fantastic all-around performer, offering sufficient launch and spin for a wide range of golfers, particularly those coming from older, less stable titanium models.

Why the Qi35 is Your Best Upgrade

(Image credit: Future)

The bottom line is that the TaylorMade Qi35 is a high-end, premium driver designed to help you find more fairways and maintain ball speed when you don't find the center of the face.

The fact that you can now pick up this driver for $100 less than its original retail price while still a current in-line product is huge. Equipment like this doesn't just improve your distance; it improves your confidence. When you know your driver is fighting to keep the ball in play, you can swing more freely and aggressively.

Don't wait for this stock to sell out or for the deal to expire. This opportunity won't last long, so secure your Qi35 now and make 2026 the year you hit more fairways than ever before.