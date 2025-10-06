This Is The Longest Driver We Tested In 2025 - And It Now Has $100 Off Ahead Of Amazon Prime Big Deals Days
One of my favorite drivers of 2025 has been spotted with a significant discount this Amazon Big Deals Days…
Conor Keenan
If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade to one of the quickest and most forgiving drivers of the year, that moment is now. TaylorMade’s highly acclaimed Qi35 Driver has just seen a significant price drop, making this premium piece of equipment accessible to serious golfers everywhere.
For a limited time, you can find the TaylorMade Qi35 for nearly $100 off its original price, bringing the cost down to $549.99. As the Golf Monthly driver tester, I can assure you this is an exceptional opportunity to invest in top-tier performance without the usual flagship price tag of the best drivers.
The TaylorMade Qi35 was rated extremely highly by Golf Monthly driver tester Joe Ferguson, who was a huge fan of the sleek aesthetic of this driver. Furthermore, the healthy, rounded footprint of the clubhead provides serious confidence at address, and the ball speed was simply exceptional during testing.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi35 Driver Review
The Deal: Why You Need to Act Fast
We rarely see flagship drivers offering this level of discount while still being the current generation model. This reduction in price makes the Qi35 one of the best value-for-money propositions I have seen currently available in the premium driver market, although I will be keeping my eyes out for more on this Amazon Prime Big Deals Days. If you are serious about improving your consistency and reducing side spin, now could be the time to strike.
It is worth noting that the deal only applies to the 10.5˚ model, but we have also spotted 9˚ versions in the gold and silver designer models available at a significant discount too…
The designer series allows you to put a little more fun, personality, and bling into your driver selection!
The Club: Forgiveness Meets Distance
The TaylorMade Qi35 was built upon the foundations of the successful Qi10 line, but with a refined focus on overall forgiveness and consistency. In my testing, I found that the key to its performance lies in its multi-material construction and refined weighting.
The Carbon Crown construction remains a signature feature, saving significant weight which is then strategically repositioned deep and low in the head. This manipulation of mass is what drives its core benefit: extraordinary forgiveness and high Moment of Inertia (MOI).
This means that even when you miss the sweet spot, the clubhead resists twisting, leading to higher ball speeds and much tighter dispersion.
Where the Qi35 really shines is in its distance output, sitting at the top of the tree in terms of ball speed of all the 2025 drivers I tested.
It offers a potent combination of raw speed and stability, making it incredibly easy to launch the ball high and straight. I found it a fantastic all-around performer, offering sufficient launch and spin for a wide range of golfers, particularly those coming from older, less stable titanium models.
Why the Qi35 is Your Best Upgrade
The bottom line is that the TaylorMade Qi35 is a high-end, premium driver designed to help you find more fairways and maintain ball speed when you don't find the center of the face.
The fact that you can now pick up this driver for $100 less than its original retail price while still a current in-line product is huge. Equipment like this doesn't just improve your distance; it improves your confidence. When you know your driver is fighting to keep the ball in play, you can swing more freely and aggressively.
Don't wait for this stock to sell out or for the deal to expire. This opportunity won't last long, so secure your Qi35 now and make 2026 the year you hit more fairways than ever before.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi35 and Callaway Elyte TD - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 17˚- Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: LAB Golf Oz.1 (zero shaft lean)
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
- Conor KeenanEcommerce Writer
