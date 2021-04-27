Check out the best woods/metals that TaylorMade has on offer at the moment

Best TaylorMade Fairway Woods

Given how many top players are signed to TaylorMade, and also how many non-contracted players game their woods, we feel very confident saying that TaylorMade makes some of the best fairway woods in the game. Our testing has also proven that statement too.

TaylorMade now offer a pretty clean type of range with the SIM2 (Speed In Motion) families and things have been nicely simplified. But it is all-encompassing and it was interesting to see Rory McIlroy having the SIM2 3-wood in the bag alongside the 5-wood Max on the occasion.

In previous metal wood incarnations there maybe has been a bit of confusion as to what fairway wood might go best with your driver, and TaylorMade shift a lot of drivers, now things are a lot clearer and there’s some technology from back in the day that will thrill all fans of the brand.

To help narrow down your search below we have looked at the best TaylorMade fairway woods in the current range.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Fairway

RRP: £279 | Lofts: 14°, 15°, 19°

+ Oversize profile boosts confidence over the ball.

+ Very easy to align

– Larger head makes it harder to flight off the deck from iffy lies.

Easily one of the best fairway woods to emerge in the 2021 market, the SIM2 Max builds on the success of last year’s SIM Max range.

The SIM2 Max offers a slightly larger head for the higher handicap golfer. Also at a more traditional 15-degree loft, the SIM2 Max also comes with TaylorMade’s Twist Face technology, a technology that was introduced in the M3 and M4 driver series, that reduces the effect of off-centre shots in the toe and heel.

The SIM2 D-Type fairway wood is perfect for those golfers who tend to slice the ball. The D-Type has a strategically placed internal heel-bias weight, making the face look more open and helping golfers close the face at impact, all with the help of Twist Face technology too.

TaylorMade SIM2 Ti Fairway

RRP: £369 | Lofts: 14°, 15°, 19°

+ Driver-like feel

+ Very high launching

– Expensive

The TaylorMade SIM2 Ti Fairway Wood offers a fantastic combination of compact, aesthetically pleasing looks with high launch and reasonable forgiveness across the face.

The 170cc tour-inspired head is just the sort of compact look mid handicappers want at address but this club still performs with the forgiveness of the SIM2 Max thanks to the V-Steel sole and Twist Face technology in the face.

It comes in a ‘rocket’ 13.5° option, allowing you to use it almost as a driver off the tee and as a great attacking option on a par 5. For an even more compact head, the 19° 5-wood is another great option for the mid handicapper looking for penetrating ball flight and excellent distance.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max D-Type Fairway Wood

+ Fast and forgiving with built in draw-bias

+ Clean turf interaction

– Minimal gains over last year’s model

For higher handicappers who struggle to get fairway woods up in the air quickly and easily, the SIM2 Max D fairway wood is an ideal solution and can be used to equal effect off the tee and off the deck.

TaylorMade has put the centre of gravity in this club as low as possible, the lowest in any of its fairway woods, which allows you to launch the ball high with little extra effort and the larger 195cc head means increased area for even more forgiveness.

There is also a cleverly placed draw bias weight in the heel of the club to encourage the right-to-left ball shape that most higher handicappers struggle to achieve. This club won’t automatically mean you start hitting a big draw shape, but it will certainly stave off a big slice or a leaky fade.

TaylorMade Kalea Fairway Wood

+ Looks good and offers plenty of much-needed loft

– Faster swing speeds need not apply

TaylorMade first introduced the Kalea range at the end of 2015 and this fairway wood has an ultra lite shaft along with the Speed Pocket technology to increase your trajectory and ball speed. There is a low, deep centre of gravity so you won’t struggle to get the ball in the air and there are three loft options, coming in a 3 (17˚), 5 and 7.

In the past companies have simply added a lighter shaft and re-weighted the heads but this is specifically aimed at women golfers.

TaylorMade SIM Max Fairway Wood

+ If you struggle to launch your fairway woods then welcome to your new saviour

– With the fixed hosel there’s no going back once you’ve been fitted

Last year’s successful SIM models are still available in some place but only as standard so, if you’re looking to get a set of fairway woods custom fitted, the SIM2 is the route to go down.

The SIM Max offers maximum forgiveness with a higher launch than the SIM. It has the same design ethos with the V Steel sole, Speed Pocket and Twist Face technology but without the zatech titanium face or adjustability so, whatever you have in your hands, there’s no tinkering with.

This comes in the 3, 5, 7 and there’s also a 9 (24˚) which is becoming more popular as more of us realise that our longer irons might not be doing us too many favours. The idea is to play what’s right for you rather than worry about how many headcovers you have in the bag.

TaylorMade SIM Max Fairway Wood Review

TaylorMade SIM Max Women’s Fairway Wood

+ Plenty of help and loads of technology to get the ball going forwards and upwards

– Other clubs in the family might benefit you more

This is a high-launching and high-spinning fairway wood and there are all manner of options starting with the 3-wood all the way to a 9w. There are all the same benefits but it comes with an Aldila lighter shaft. It’s worth stating the obvious that the stronger women will need more than this offers – Charley Hull plays the SIM Max – but it could be a phenomenal addition(s) to the bag. It also features in our guide on the best women’s fairway woods.