GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Laser Rangefinder Review

The GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Laser Rangefinder arrived on my doorstep beautifully packaged in a very premium looking white cardboard box, embossed with a silver GoGoGo logo on the top comparable to the packaging on any of the best golf rangefinders. Good start.

Within the box was a high quality and sturdy case, along with an instruction manual and a useful cleaning cloth. Upon taking the rangefinder out of its protective case, the first thing that struck me was the feel of the product. Luxurious would be the best word I could find to describe it. The soft, velvety finish of the GS03 feels great in the hands and coupled with some strategically placed raised grip contouring, it is a very comfortable hold.

(Image credit: Future)

With these initial impressions and an intriguing price tag starting at just $119.99 (you can actually purchase at $72.99 from the website at time of writing), I was very much looking forward to putting the GS03 through its paces on the course to see if it could compete with the best budget golf rangefinders.

Firstly, I headed to the practice ground at Saunton Golf Club to get used to the basic functions and do some initial testing on the multitude of targets on the outfield. I started in ‘Mode 1’ which is the most basic of the settings, designed to get readings super quickly, but without some of the more advanced features of the other mode. This was pretty simple and intuitive, one click of the power button produced instant readings on larger signs and bushes etc, but did struggle to stay on the flagsticks as well as I would have liked.

(Image credit: Future)

Into ‘Mode 2’ and things became a lot more sophisticated. The ‘flag-lock’ function was engaged which really helped to narrow in on the pin more easily. A pleasing vibration confirmation greets a successful reading and the flag lock function works up to a range of 250 yards, which should be adequate for most golfers. The ability to hit a flagstick is a little compromised after that but is still far from difficult. The things that you are more likely to require yardages on beyond that range, such as trees or bunker carries are still super easy up to 1000 yards on the model I was sent to test.

(Image credit: Future)

There is a slope mode available via a small flick of a switch on the side of the GS03 and this is very easy to read. The linear reading still appears as the main yardage on the screen, but the adjusted yardage appears slightly smaller underneath much like many of the best golf rangefinders with slope settings.

There is also a scan function available which you access by simply holding down the power button. This means you can move your aim around and the reading will keep updating with whatever it is hitting rather than needing to refocus and click multiple times. However, if you do just want the one reading, then click on your target once and that yardage will stay visible until you click again.

I compared the readings with my own tried and trusted Bushnell Tour V3 JOLT and they were basically the same identical to within 0.2 of a yard which was extremely encouraging.

(Image credit: Future)

The website could be a little clearer, but it seems that there are four specs available of the GS03; a basic model with maximum range of 650 yards ($119.99), a basic model with 1000 yard range ($139.99), a 650 yards range option with slope and magnet ($139.99) or finally a 1000 yard range again with slope and magnet ($169.99).

The GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 requires a CR2 battery which came in the box. I haven’t used it for long enough to run down a battery as yet so unfortunately cannot speak to the thirstiness of this unit.

The other aspects that will become more apparent over time and usage are durability and reliability which is sometimes a weakness of lower price point rangefinders, although I have to say, from my initial impressions, the overall quality of the product is good so I would have high hopes for the GS03 in this regard. GoGoGo offers 1-year warranty with each unit for additional peace of mind.

(Image credit: Future)

Another nice feature of the GS03 that I was sent, is a really strong magnet to allow you to stick the unit to the side of the cart for ease of access during your round. As I mentioned however, this is available as an upgraded option that you can select on the website.

Given the seriously low price point, I think this is a fantastic rangefinder and would have no hesitation in recommending it.