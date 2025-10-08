I Attempted To Build A Budget Golf Bag This October Prime Day, And I've Managed It With These 9 Deals
You may think it's hard to build a premium golf bag on a budget? However, we've taken it upon ourselves to try and find some great deals from recognized manufacturers
There's no arguing that golf can be an expensive game, with a new, premium driver alone setting you back around $500 to $600. Obviously, in these times, that's a lot of money to fork out, and that's before we even get to the other 13 golf clubs in the bag, which can go into the thousands and thousands of dollars.
One way to get around this, especially if you're new to the game, is to purchase a package set. The reason is that these can provide you with all the basics you need, like a driver, irons, putter and bag, to get your golfing journey underway.
Another way is to wait for events such as Amazon's Big Deal Days, where products from big brands are reduced significantly. These include the likes of TaylorMade, Cleveland and Cobra.
Below, I have been given the task of trying to find some premium golf gear for a friendly price and, although it's been tough, I feel I've done a good job in creating a bag that both a novice and experienced golfer would, and could, use on the course.
Cleveland have produced some of the most forgiving drivers on the market and, with their XL 2 model, you get a club that features a stable feeling head and easy to launch characteristics. Providing a firm feel at impact, the ball speed is up there with the best golf drivers money can buy and, as of writing, it is now $50 off in a number of different heads, shafts and lofts.
Read our full Cleveland Launcher XL 2 Draw Driver Review
It's rare that you will find a club of such quality for under $100, but I've managed to find this Cobra Aerojet Max Fairway Wood for just that, with it available in a few different shaft and head options. Although it's an older model, we have tested the standard Aerojet previously and, overall, it produced a powerful, hot feeling off the face, as well as the adjustable hosel allowing you to dial in performance. The glossy crown may not be to everyone's taste but, if you are after a premium performer, this is a great value option.
Read our full Cobra Aerojet Fairway Wood Review
The irons category is usually the most expensive when it comes to the bag but, since they are the clubs that usually stay in your set-up the longest, you will get your money's worth from them. Take the Cobra Darkspeed, for example, which is an excellent all-round distance iron, with seven clubs (5-iron to gap wedge) coming in at under $500 at 28% off. We really enjoyed the dark finish and the head shape throughout the set, and we felt it was very easy on the eye. If the dark colorway isn't for you, we have also seen the Tour Edge Hot Launch C524 irons at PGA TOUR Superstore in the same set-up as the Cobras for under $500.
Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Iron Review
Before moving to the putter, we must select a couple of wedges and, once again, we've managed to find some excellent models for under $100, with this deal on Cleveland's CBX 4 Zipcore a real head turner. The brand are known for producing some of the best golf wedges on the market and, with this offer, you can purchase the CBX 4 in an array of lofts and either graphite or steel shafts. Providing a large head size, which helps with consistency, we found there to be generous amounts of spin and great feel, especially on fuller shots.
Read our full Cleveland CBX 4 Zipcore Wedge Review
Although this is only a small percentage off, this TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast Chaska Putter still represents great value at just over $100. Known for producing some of the best putters around, the TP Hydro Blast Chaska is a mallet design, meaning more forgiveness, while the 303 stainless steel is used among other TaylorMade putters. Admittedly, there are cheaper models not currently on offer, but this is a nice looking putter from a reliable brand.
At just over $1 per ball, there aren't many better value deals than this one, with 36 golf balls coming in at just over $38.99. Obviously, when it comes to golf balls, there will be preferences but, in terms of value, there isn't much better than the RBZ Golf Ball. If you're wanting a more premium option, we have found the Srixon Z Star Golf Ball for under $30 per dozen, saving you 25%. The golf balls have been played out on the professional circuits for a number of years, claiming wins on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
All of these clubs need to be protected by a golf bag and, in terms of offers we've found, we have spotted the Cobra Ultralight Stand Bag, which is now 18% off at Amazon. Available in numerous colorways, it has a 3-way top and a number of pockets to protect your necessities, like tees, golf balls etc. Weighing just 3.8 lbs, it's the same weight as the best lightweight golf bags and excellent value for under $115.
Read our full Cobra Ultralight Stand Bag Review
Delivering a crisp, clean display, plenty of features and a price point that is more than reasonable, the Coolshot 20i GIII ticks a lot of boxes that need ticked for a reliable rangefinder that doesn't break the bank. Its extremely compact body doesn’t take up much room in the bag and provides a comfortable hold.
Read our full Nikon Coolshot 20i GIII Rangefinder Review
Finally, just for the sake of it, and the sake of this deal, I have included a deal on some Under Armour shoes. Yes this isn't for the bag, but it's part of your gear setup right? I loved the Drive Pro in testing thanks to the comfortable fit, lightweight build and the sensational levels of support and grip. At the moment the wide fit model has up to a colossal 70% off on select colors and sizes, whilst the standard model has varying discounts too.
Read our full Under Armour Drive Pro SL Golf Shoe Review
