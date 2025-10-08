I Attempted To Build A Budget Golf Bag This October Prime Day, And I've Managed It With These 9 Deals

There's no arguing that golf can be an expensive game, with a new, premium driver alone setting you back around $500 to $600. Obviously, in these times, that's a lot of money to fork out, and that's before we even get to the other 13 golf clubs in the bag, which can go into the thousands and thousands of dollars.

One way to get around this, especially if you're new to the game, is to purchase a package set. The reason is that these can provide you with all the basics you need, like a driver, irons, putter and bag, to get your golfing journey underway.

Another way is to wait for events such as Amazon's Big Deal Days, where products from big brands are reduced significantly. These include the likes of TaylorMade, Cleveland and Cobra.

Below, I have been given the task of trying to find some premium golf gear for a friendly price and, although it's been tough, I feel I've done a good job in creating a bag that both a novice and experienced golfer would, and could, use on the course.

Save 25% Cobra Aerojet Max Fairway Wood: was $133.76 now $99.99 at Amazon It's rare that you will find a club of such quality for under $100, but I've managed to find this Cobra Aerojet Max Fairway Wood for just that, with it available in a few different shaft and head options. Although it's an older model, we have tested the standard Aerojet previously and, overall, it produced a powerful, hot feeling off the face, as well as the adjustable hosel allowing you to dial in performance. The glossy crown may not be to everyone's taste but, if you are after a premium performer, this is a great value option. Read our full Cobra Aerojet Fairway Wood Review

Save 23% Cleveland CBX 4 Zipcore Wedge: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Before moving to the putter, we must select a couple of wedges and, once again, we've managed to find some excellent models for under $100, with this deal on Cleveland's CBX 4 Zipcore a real head turner. The brand are known for producing some of the best golf wedges on the market and, with this offer, you can purchase the CBX 4 in an array of lofts and either graphite or steel shafts. Providing a large head size, which helps with consistency, we found there to be generous amounts of spin and great feel, especially on fuller shots. Read our full Cleveland CBX 4 Zipcore Wedge Review

Save 8% TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast Chaska Putter: was $119.99 now $109.99 at Amazon Although this is only a small percentage off, this TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast Chaska Putter still represents great value at just over $100. Known for producing some of the best putters around, the TP Hydro Blast Chaska is a mallet design, meaning more forgiveness, while the 303 stainless steel is used among other TaylorMade putters. Admittedly, there are cheaper models not currently on offer, but this is a nice looking putter from a reliable brand.

Save 22% TaylorMade RBZ Golf Balls (Three dozen): was $49.99 now $38.99 at Amazon At just over $1 per ball, there aren't many better value deals than this one, with 36 golf balls coming in at just over $38.99. Obviously, when it comes to golf balls, there will be preferences but, in terms of value, there isn't much better than the RBZ Golf Ball. If you're wanting a more premium option, we have found the Srixon Z Star Golf Ball for under $30 per dozen, saving you 25%. The golf balls have been played out on the professional circuits for a number of years, claiming wins on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.