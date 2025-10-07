The Two Best Golfers In The World Still Use This Old Fairway Wood And It Is Now $50 Off During Amazon's Big Deal Days Event

If you're in the market for a new fairway wood, you'll want to listen up, because the TaylorMade Qi10, a club that has stayed in the bags of the two best male golfers in the world, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, has dropped in price during Amazon's Big Deal Days event. Oh and I should also say two-time Major winner Nelly Korda still has it in her setup too, so that is three of the world's best all using an older fairway wood.

With how popular this club has remained among tour players and amateurs, you’ll have to move fast to avoid being disappointed, as I wouldn’t be surprised if Amazon sells out during their Big Deal Days.

I’m honestly struggling to explain quite how good that deal is given the fact that you can now own a fairway wood that in the last two years has won two Masters titles, one PGA Championship, one Open Championship, and one US Open for just over $200.

So, what is it that golfers (myself included) love about the Qi10? Well, I labeled it a "superb all-rounder" in my review I wrote last year, a fairway that perfectly blends power and forgiveness. It's the kind of club that can help you out whether you're trying to reach a par-5 in two or just need a reliable option off the tee.

The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood (Image credit: Future)

One of the main reasons this club has been so popular is its premium aesthetics. TaylorMade moved on from the red and black of the Stealth series to a slick silver and blue design. It's a clean, modern look that certainly turned heads upon its release and while the looks have changed, it’s often in correlation with a performance benefit.

The Infinity Carbon Crown helps redistribute weight to lower the club's center of gravity, which makes it easier to launch the ball high and long - while this isn’t necessarily something that Rory or Scottie need, it’s something I benefited from and I’m sure most other amateurs will as well!

The infinity crown on the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood (Image credit: Future)

The Qi10 also keeps some of the tech that made previous TaylorMade woods so popular. The V Steel sole helps the club glide through the turf, and the Thru-Slot Speed Pocket gives you that extra bit of ball speed, especially on those shots you catch a little thin, which is a common miss among club golfers, particularly when striking shots from the fairway or rough.

The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood at address (Image credit: Future)

During my testing, I saw an average of 258 yards of carry, which is seriously impressive and made it one of the longest fairway woods I tested last year. But what really stood out was the forgiveness. Even when we didn't catch it perfectly, the Qi10 still produced great results. It's a club that inspires confidence, and that's something every golfer can appreciate.

The bottom line is that the TaylorMade Qi10 is a fantastic fairway wood that's trusted by the very best players in the world. As if this club wasn’t already a tempting option, the fact that it’s now $50 off has even got me thinking about purchasing one before the offer ends!