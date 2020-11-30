Lyle & Scott Cyber Monday Deals - Save 30% Right Now
By Sam Tremlett
Cyber Monday is one of the best days of the year to refresh your golf gear and golfing wardrobe. Most retailers have huge reductions in price and one such brand that has as much as 30% off on Amazon right now is Lyle & Scott.
On both Amazon and the Lyle & Scott website they are offering 30% off on selected golf clothes so if you think your golf attire could do with an update, then the deals below are definitely worth consideration!
Lyle & Scott Cyber Monday Deals - Save 30% Right Now
For a fresh look on the course, choose this Stripe Polo shirt. Perfect for a sunny day at the golf course, this classic men's golf polo shirt features a fine stripe design with the traditional polo collar. Oh and a saving of 30% too.
You can also get 30% off this pullover which comes in seven different colours.
Versatile, simple and always the comfortable choice, the iconic blue hue of the Indigo Sweatshirt will be your go-to casual layer. Right now it can be bought for only £35!
Save an amazing 40% on this Panel Strip sweatshirt at Amazon. Not only does it keep you warm on the course but the modern colour block design will make you stand out from the crowd too.
Get 50% off this sweatshirt at Amazon. We love the versatility on offer here because it can be used anywhere given its simple aesthetic and design.
When it's time to play you need a kit that works with you; the Tech 1/4 Zip Midlayer with fleece lining is the ultimate choice to keep you comfortable, warm and flexible on the course. There are also three colours available in lots of different sizes so this top is good for everyone.
Add a sharp sports-look to your golfing collection with the lightweight Ventech Colour Block Midlayer. With £25.50 off it is an absolute bargain.
Available in lots of different sizes, these Technical trousers have £24 off right now. Not only do they perform well on the course but we think they can be used off it too which further heightens the value on offer.
