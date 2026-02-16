The Dominant Putter Bucking The Zero-Torque Trend On The PGA Tour

As we noticed in 2025, gear trends start to emerge on the professional circuits after only a handful of events and, at the beginning of this year, it appears to be exactly the case once again.

After five tournaments, Chris Gotterup has won the Sony Open in Hawaii and the WM Phoenix Open, while Scottie Scheffler (The American Express), Justin Rose (Farmers Insurance Open) and Collin Morikawa (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) have earned a victory each.

So, what's the gear trend in question? Well, for four of those wins, we have seen a TaylorMade Spider model in-play, specifically from Gotterup, Scheffler and Morikawa.

Gotterup has used a TaylorMade Spider X Tour for all four of his PGA Tour victories (Image credit: Getty Images)

The model in question is the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, and all three men had the flatstick in the bag for their victories, with the models possessing personal features catered for their specs.

Gotterup's model, for example, has added material on the toe to help with the way it sits at address, while Scheffler's has an L-neck hosel and True Path with Full Line that helps with alignment.

In terms of Morikawa, though, his Spider Tour X wasn't even designed for him, instead being built for fellow PGA Tour winner, Kurt Kitayama, who gave it to his brother Daniel.

Borrowing it from Kitayama's brother, Morikawa introduced it in Phoenix and, a week later, put it to good use to get over the line at Pebble Beach, explaining after his win that: "That's kind of how I stole it (the putter).

"I don't know if he's going to want it back. He looked at it again this week. I think he's trying to replicate it with maybe a different club or whatever. But it's mine now."

Morikawa changed to the Spider putter after struggles on the green throughout 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, the quickfire nature of the victories shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to some, especially when you look at the success of the Spider Tour range in 2025.

On the PGA Tour alone, it was involved in 15 victories throughout last year and, on the DP World Tour, Jayden Schaper wielded it to win back-to-back tournaments at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

It's not just the caliber of winners in 2026 that showcases the depth of the Spider range as, along with the victors, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre use various Spider Tour models.

In fact, if you were to look at the Official World Golf Ranking, a total of six players in the top 10 use Spider putters, while Ben Griffin, who is ranked 11th, also transitioned over to one in November 2025, claiming the World Wide Technology Championship on its debut.

*image below correct prior to OWGR changes following AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

The putter is, arguably, the most personal aspect of any player's bag, so the increase in popularity of the Spider range is no coincidence.

Odyssey and Scotty Cameron were the nearest challengers to the Spider range in terms of wins in 2025, claiming 11 and 13 respectively, with the L.A.B. Golf DF3 the only zero-torque model to register a title that season, albeit a big one in the US Open.

Mallet designs may be becoming more and more popular among the pro leagues and, as it appears, TaylorMade Spider putters will be the model to beat throughout 2026.