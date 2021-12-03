Golf can be an expensive game and finding the best 'budget' item in each category is a tough take. Golf shoes is one area where you can save a good amount of money and still get plenty of performance, so we're going to look at a collection of the best budget golf shoes currently on the market.

We've defined budget as anything under $100/£100 and although this is still a decent amount of money to be investing in golf shoes, these are considerably lower than some of the best golf shoes out there. There's also some great options for less than $50/£50 in this list, so look out for those too.

Don't think that just because we're talking budget shoes here you won't be able to buy from some of the best golf brands. Some of the best FootJoy golf shoes, best adidas golf shoes and best Skechers golf shoes appear in this list and offer the perfect mixture of performance and value for money. Other brands you may be unfamiliar with, like Inesis or Rife, are fantastic options when it comes to saving money on golf shoes.

We've also been sure to find a mixture of spiked and spikeless shoes in this list as well as shoes that offer plenty of sizes and colour options too. Without further ado, check out our list of the best budget golf shoes currently on the market...

Best Budget Golf Shoes

(Image credit: Mark Townsend)

Stuburt is the brand well-known for making golf equipment and apparel that is excellent value for money and the Evolve 3.0 shoes are no different.

Amazingly at this price, you get a full grain leather upper which provides excellent comfort and 100% waterproof protection - almost unheard of at this price.

They’re comfy with a cushioned midsole and rubber outsole and the insole is particularly protected and there’s no chance of any unwanted rubbing. They're a smart looking shoe too and the three colourways and understated and classy.

Read our full Stuburt Evolve 3.0 Spikeless golf shoes review

(Image credit: Decathlon)

Inesis Summer Golf Shoes Best Budget, Budget Golf Shoe Specifications Sizes: 5.5-12.5 Colours: 5 (Navy Blue, Coral Red, White/Indigo, Black & Zinc Grey) Reasons to buy + Super comfortable + Great range of colours and sizes Reasons to avoid - No protection against the elements

Another brand known for providing golfers with brilliant value is Inesis and the Summer Golf Shoe offered by the brand very much does what it says on the tin.

The most obvious feature of the Inesis Summer Shoe is the comfort and flexibility. They look like they’re built for comfort and the whole process is targeted that way.

Looks wise the Y-shape, across the heel and ankle, is the signature of the shoe and looks fantastic on the two-toned snow white/deep indigo shoe and this adds plenty of ankle support and comfort thanks to it being lined with a high-density foam.

As they're advertised as a summer shoe, don't expect much in the way of grip in wet conditions or waterproof protection, but these are a perfect summer shoe at a seriously amazing price.

Read our full Inesis Summer Golf Shoes review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The adidas Adicross Retro shoe is just what it says on the tin, a retro take on a modern day golf shoe that many will think looks fantastic.

We are certainly in that camp, with the shoe looking like a timeless classic that performs as a golf shoe as well as a street trainer too - that's why we included it in our 2021 Editor's Choice list.

It's a leather shoe with water-repellent qualities, meaning it should keep your feet dry in most conditions and is easy to clean after your rounds.

The spikeless outsole features the brand's Traxion outsole tread, which offered us absolutely fine grip on dry days.

Read our full Adidas Adicross Retro Golf Shoes review

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Under Armour HOVR Fade SL Shoes Big Brand Value Specifications Sizes: 7-11 Colours: 3 (White, Black, Mod Grey) Reasons to buy + Clean, simple look + Plenty of support through the swing Reasons to avoid - Won't suit a narrow foot

This is one of the best value shoes from one of golf's biggest brands - Under Armour

This spikeless shoe is simple, stylish and very smart and is available in three colours.

First things first what does HOVR mean? This particular technology has been around since 2018 and it, as the name (pronounced Hover) suggests, centres around the latest cushioning technologies.

It is all about finding the ideal combination of lightness, energy return, durability and that all-important cushioning. So, whether you are walking around a particularly rugged links or about to tackle your 36th hole of the day, you will be helped by what’s on your feet.

These shoes certainly achieve that feeling and full waterproof protection and a 1-year waterproof guarantee make this an excellent value golf shoe.

Read our full Under Armour HOVR Fade SL Shoes review

(Image credit: FootJoy)

Premium Brand, Great Price Specifications Sizes: 6-14 Colours: 5 (Green, Blue, Black, Grey, Camo Grey) Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Premium looking and feeling + Waterpoof mesh upper Reasons to avoid - Limited grip in wet conditions

Who said the best budget shoes had to be from smaller golf brands? This excellent, lightweight, summer shoe from FootJoy is often on sale well below it's £109.99 asking price, putting it firmly in the category of a budget option.

We love how casual these look on and off the course and the five different colours should mean there's a style to suit everyone. The outsole provides ample grip in the dry and even damp conditions, it's just really wet condition where these will fall flat on the grip front.

(Image credit: Dan Parker)

Skechers Go Golf Max Sport Shoe Best Lightweight Budget Golf Shoe Specifications Sizes: 7-12 Colours: 3 (Blue/Lime, Black, Grey/Blue) Reasons to buy + Great grip in damp conditions + Super lightweight Reasons to avoid - Not as breathable as some shoes

If you're looking for a cheap, lightweight and effortless golf shoe we'd highly recommend giving this excellent Skechers option a go.

They have a slip-on design, which makes them easy to slip in and out of after a round, and the Goga Max insole is one of the softest we've ever tried - it gives an feeling of airlessness underfoot.

While it's not fully waterproof, the shoes can repel water in a light shower and - despite being spikeless - they offer solid grip in damp conditions too.

Read our full Skechers Go Golf Max Sport Shoe review

(Image credit: Inesis Decathlon)

Inesis Mens Grip Waterproof Shoe Best Budget Winter Shoe Specifications Sizes: 5.5-12.5 Colours: 5 (Snow White, Asphalt Blue, Black, White/Ivy Green & White/Whale Grey) Reasons to buy + Lightweight and waterproof + Loads of colour and size options Reasons to avoid - Slightly clumpy design

If you're looking for a reliable and easy-to-look-after pair of golf shoes for the winter, the Inesis Mens Grip Waterproof shoe is hard to ignore.

Simple design meets reliable performance and this spiked shoe should see you through even the worst the weather has to offer.

The modern styling of the uppers is very smart indeed and the sheer range of colours should mean there's a style to suit everyone.

Where the sole joins the uppers is perhaps a little more debatable. Depending on the colour scheme, they can appear a little thick/clumpy. The upside of this is that this makes them very comfortable to wear.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Stuburt's PCT II golf shoes feature microfibre uppers and are fitted with a lightweight midsole for long-lasting cushioning. They're certainly light, something you'll notice straight away, and they felt extremely comfortable straight out of the box.

Of course, it's not an absolute given that they'll be that way for you, as much will depend on the shape of your foot, but there's plenty of cushioning where you need it, so that box gets a good tick.

They also feature the brand's DRI-back technology for full waterproofing, and the shoes come with a one-year waterproof warranty.

(Image credit: Rife)

Rife Golf RF-01 Pro Approach Shoe Specifications Sizes: 7-11 Colours: 2 (Black or White) Reasons to buy + Solid grip and support + Neutral styling will appeal to most Reasons to avoid - Lacks underfoot cushioninh

This is a modern, versatile spikeless offering with its neutral design able to match multiple outfits. It only comes in two block colours of black or white and in sizes 7-11, so options are fairly limited, but overall it’s a good-looking shoe visually.

The grip from the clever and plentiful traction angles on the Ultra Track outsole was surprisingly good. It combatted the morning dew very well and on sloping lies, the tacky rubber ensured we didn’t lose our footing during the swing.

Great value for money, but a shoes we'd recommend for summer use only.

Read our full Rife Golf RF-01 Pro Approach Shoe review

What To Look For When Choosing A Budget Golf Shoe

There are a number of factors to consider when picking out your next pair of golf shoes so to help you narrow down your search and inform your buying decision, below we have put together some key points.

1. Spiked or spikeless?

The models above are split into spiked (or cleated) and spikeless designs and there are pros and cons of each. Spiked golf shoes offer better grip and stability but don't sit as low to the ground as spikeless models.

Spikeless golf shoes offer off-course versatility. They are perfect for driving in the car to the golf course, playing a round, and then driving home again because they are usually light and comfortable, but most won't offer as much traction as a spiked shoe.

2. Waterproofing

If you live somewhere that gets a lot of rain then a waterproof shoe is a must. The best designs will keep your feet bone dry however if you play golf in glorious sunshine most of the time, then you may view other factors as more significant.

Many players choose to have one pair for winter and another, lighter pair for summer to keep them fresh and suit different requirements.

3. Getting the right fit

When picking out golf shoes getting the right fit is important because otherwise blisters can build up. Or your feet may slide around inside, which limits your stability.

When trying a pair on for the first time, listen for the 'whoosh' sound when you slide your feet in - that's the sound of all the air leaving the shoe to confirm it is the correct size, but do a walking test to be sure. They shouldn't pinch anywhere, nor should your feet be moving around inside.

When it comes to the right fit it is also worth considering different laces. Normal laces are good for most but for some golfers, BOA laced shoes provide more convenient fastening and shouldn’t loosen during the course of a round, but are usually a tad more expensive.

4. Styling

Thankfully modern golf shoe design has seen many brands not just create traditional, classic-looking shoes, but also modern styles that can be used off the golf course too. Therefore it is important to think about what your shoes look like and what style suits you. Whatever you like or dislike, there is something for everyone these days.