LIV Golf Money List 2026 - How Much Each Player Has Won

The 2026 LIV Golf League is off to a memorable start with its opener in Riyadh quickly followed by its hugely popular Adelaide event.

Both tournaments produced brilliant stories, with new Ripper GC recruit Elvis Smylie taking the honors in Saudi Arabia, before Anthony Kim's incredible victory in Australia to give him his first professional golf title in 16 years.

Smylie and Kim each banked $4m for their wins, giving them a flying start in the 2026 LIV Golf Money List, but remarkably, it is another name who sits proudly at the top of it.

Jon Rahm finished runner-up at both events, giving him two payouts of $2.25m. Therefore, even at this early stage of the season, the Legion XIII captain has a haul of $4.5m - almost $300,000 more than 4Aces GC star Kim's overall earnings of $4.20m.

Smylie is third on the list with $4.17m following a T27th result in Adelaide.

Anthony Kim earned $4m at LIV Golf Adelaide (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player who has enjoyed a strong start to the season is Peter Uihlein. The Range Goats GC player has finished third both weeks to leave him fourth on the money list with earnings of $2.6m.

In total, nine players have earnings of over $1m already, with Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Herbert and Thomas Pieters also having banked seven-figure sums. Sebastian Munoz completes the top-10 of the money list with $967,500.

Further down, Joaquin Niemann, who came close to winning the Individual Championship in 2025, before Rahm beat him to it, has had a relatively quiet start to the campaign.

Finishes of T22nd and T12th mean he's currently 19th on the money list with earnings of $553,000.

Joaquin Niemann has had a relatively quiet start to the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the bottom, three players are yet to reach six-figures for the season, with reserves John Catlin and Ollie Schniederjans - as well as Cleeek GC captain Martin Kaymer - each on $50,000 from one appearance so far.

Below is the full LIV Golf money list after two tournaments.

LIV Golf League Money List 2026