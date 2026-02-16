LIV Golf Money List 2026 - How Much Each Player Has Won
We're only two events into the 2026 LIV Golf season, but one of the PIF-backed circuit's biggest names tops the early money list
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
The 2026 LIV Golf League is off to a memorable start with its opener in Riyadh quickly followed by its hugely popular Adelaide event.
Both tournaments produced brilliant stories, with new Ripper GC recruit Elvis Smylie taking the honors in Saudi Arabia, before Anthony Kim's incredible victory in Australia to give him his first professional golf title in 16 years.
Smylie and Kim each banked $4m for their wins, giving them a flying start in the 2026 LIV Golf Money List, but remarkably, it is another name who sits proudly at the top of it.
Jon Rahm finished runner-up at both events, giving him two payouts of $2.25m. Therefore, even at this early stage of the season, the Legion XIII captain has a haul of $4.5m - almost $300,000 more than 4Aces GC star Kim's overall earnings of $4.20m.
Smylie is third on the list with $4.17m following a T27th result in Adelaide.
Another player who has enjoyed a strong start to the season is Peter Uihlein. The Range Goats GC player has finished third both weeks to leave him fourth on the money list with earnings of $2.6m.
In total, nine players have earnings of over $1m already, with Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Herbert and Thomas Pieters also having banked seven-figure sums. Sebastian Munoz completes the top-10 of the money list with $967,500.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Further down, Joaquin Niemann, who came close to winning the Individual Championship in 2025, before Rahm beat him to it, has had a relatively quiet start to the campaign.
Finishes of T22nd and T12th mean he's currently 19th on the money list with earnings of $553,000.
At the bottom, three players are yet to reach six-figures for the season, with reserves John Catlin and Ollie Schniederjans - as well as Cleeek GC captain Martin Kaymer - each on $50,000 from one appearance so far.
Below is the full LIV Golf money list after two tournaments.
LIV Golf League Money List 2026
Position
Player
Prize Money
1st
Jon Rahm
$4,500,000
2nd
Anthony Kim
$4,203,000
3rd
Elvis Smylie
$4,177,500
4th
Peter Uihlein
$2,600,000
5th
Bryson DeChambeau
$1,350,000
6th
Abraham Ancer
$1,183,000
7th
Tyrrell Hatton
$1,150,000
8th
Lucas Herbert
$1,065,000
9th
Thomas Pieters
$1,010,500
10th
Sebastian Munoz
$967,500
11th
David Puig
$883,333
12th
Branden Grace
$857,500
13th
Thomas Detry
$765,000
14th
Cameron Smith
$753,750
15th
Dean Burmester
$700,000
16th
Marc Leishman
$645,500
17th
Byeong-hun An
$610,000
18th
Talor Gooch
$605,000
19th
Joaquin Niemann
$553,000
20th
Scott Vincent
$506,250
21st
Dustin Johnson
$495,000
22nd
Graeme McDowell
$481,667
23rd
Richard T Lee
$448,750
24th
Jason Kokrak
$448,000
25th
Yosuke Asaji
$445,000
26th
Carlos Ortiz
$440,750
27th
Ben Campbell
$401,071
28th
Charl Schwartzel
$401,071
29th
Caleb Surratt
$381,250
30th
Brendan Steele
$351,667
31st
Matt Wolff
$351,667
32nd
Tom McKibbin
$338,500
33rd
Josele Ballester
$331,500
34th
Adrian Meronk
$309,500
35th
Ian Poulter
$306,250
36th
Paul Casey
$300,000
37th
Sergio Garcia
$293,571
38th
Louis Oosthuizen
$293,571
39th
Charles Howell III
$287,750
40th
Min-kyu Kim
$280,250
41st
Danny Lee
$280,250
42nd
Michael La Sasso
$280,250
43rd
Richard Bland
$260,000
44th
Bjorn Hellgren
$253,000
45th
Young-han Song
$244,571
46th
Harold Varner III
$244,571
47th
Luis Masaveu
$229,750
48th
Victor Perez
$227,500
49th
Ben Schmidt
$217,250
50th
Anirban Lahiri
$206,071
51st
Laurie Canter
$191,250
52nd
Bubba Watson
$187,500
53rd
Cameron Tringale
$178,750
54th
Miguel Tabuena
$138,500
55th
Wade Ormsby
$137,500
56th
Sam Horsfield
$100,000
57th
John Catlin
$50,000
58th
Martin Kaymer
$50,000
59th
Ollie Schniederjans
$50,000
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.