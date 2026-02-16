LIV Golf Money List 2026 - How Much Each Player Has Won

We're only two events into the 2026 LIV Golf season, but one of the PIF-backed circuit's biggest names tops the early money list

Jon Rahm after the fourth round of LIV Golf Adelaide
Jon Rahm leads the money list after two runner-up placings
The 2026 LIV Golf League is off to a memorable start with its opener in Riyadh quickly followed by its hugely popular Adelaide event.

Smylie and Kim each banked $4m for their wins, giving them a flying start in the 2026 LIV Golf Money List, but remarkably, it is another name who sits proudly at the top of it.

Jon Rahm finished runner-up at both events, giving him two payouts of $2.25m. Therefore, even at this early stage of the season, the Legion XIII captain has a haul of $4.5m - almost $300,000 more than 4Aces GC star Kim's overall earnings of $4.20m.

Smylie is third on the list with $4.17m following a T27th result in Adelaide.

Anthony Kim poses for a photo with the LIV Golf Adelaide trophy

Anthony Kim earned $4m at LIV Golf Adelaide

Another player who has enjoyed a strong start to the season is Peter Uihlein. The Range Goats GC player has finished third both weeks to leave him fourth on the money list with earnings of $2.6m.

In total, nine players have earnings of over $1m already, with Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Herbert and Thomas Pieters also having banked seven-figure sums. Sebastian Munoz completes the top-10 of the money list with $967,500.

Further down, Joaquin Niemann, who came close to winning the Individual Championship in 2025, before Rahm beat him to it, has had a relatively quiet start to the campaign.

Finishes of T22nd and T12th mean he's currently 19th on the money list with earnings of $553,000.

Joaquin Niemann at LIV Golf Adelaide

Joaquin Niemann has had a relatively quiet start to the season

At the bottom, three players are yet to reach six-figures for the season, with reserves John Catlin and Ollie Schniederjans - as well as Cleeek GC captain Martin Kaymer - each on $50,000 from one appearance so far.

Below is the full LIV Golf money list after two tournaments.

LIV Golf League Money List 2026

Position

Player

Prize Money

1st

Jon Rahm

$4,500,000

2nd

Anthony Kim

$4,203,000

3rd

Elvis Smylie

$4,177,500

4th

Peter Uihlein

$2,600,000

5th

Bryson DeChambeau

$1,350,000

6th

Abraham Ancer

$1,183,000

7th

Tyrrell Hatton

$1,150,000

8th

Lucas Herbert

$1,065,000

9th

Thomas Pieters

$1,010,500

10th

Sebastian Munoz

$967,500

11th

David Puig

$883,333

12th

Branden Grace

$857,500

13th

Thomas Detry

$765,000

14th

Cameron Smith

$753,750

15th

Dean Burmester

$700,000

16th

Marc Leishman

$645,500

17th

Byeong-hun An

$610,000

18th

Talor Gooch

$605,000

19th

Joaquin Niemann

$553,000

20th

Scott Vincent

$506,250

21st

Dustin Johnson

$495,000

22nd

Graeme McDowell

$481,667

23rd

Richard T Lee

$448,750

24th

Jason Kokrak

$448,000

25th

Yosuke Asaji

$445,000

26th

Carlos Ortiz

$440,750

27th

Ben Campbell

$401,071

28th

Charl Schwartzel

$401,071

29th

Caleb Surratt

$381,250

30th

Brendan Steele

$351,667

31st

Matt Wolff

$351,667

32nd

Tom McKibbin

$338,500

33rd

Josele Ballester

$331,500

34th

Adrian Meronk

$309,500

35th

Ian Poulter

$306,250

36th

Paul Casey

$300,000

37th

Sergio Garcia

$293,571

38th

Louis Oosthuizen

$293,571

39th

Charles Howell III

$287,750

40th

Min-kyu Kim

$280,250

41st

Danny Lee

$280,250

42nd

Michael La Sasso

$280,250

43rd

Richard Bland

$260,000

44th

Bjorn Hellgren

$253,000

45th

Young-han Song

$244,571

46th

Harold Varner III

$244,571

47th

Luis Masaveu

$229,750

48th

Victor Perez

$227,500

49th

Ben Schmidt

$217,250

50th

Anirban Lahiri

$206,071

51st

Laurie Canter

$191,250

52nd

Bubba Watson

$187,500

53rd

Cameron Tringale

$178,750

54th

Miguel Tabuena

$138,500

55th

Wade Ormsby

$137,500

56th

Sam Horsfield

$100,000

57th

John Catlin

$50,000

58th

Martin Kaymer

$50,000

59th

Ollie Schniederjans

$50,000

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

