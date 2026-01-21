Looking To Update Your Golf Bag In 2026? Here's Every New Equipment Launch We've Seen This Year

Plenty of new equipment has been released by manufacturers in the last few months, making it hard to keep up with all the latest tech and gear.

Thankfully, at Golf Monthly, we have provided you with this handy guide to all of the new golf equipment that has hit the shelves.

Check out the full launches below, with all of the links to the product reviews highlighted in red.

Drivers

(Image credit: Future)

Starting with the drivers, where we currently find releases from several manufacturers, with various models available from each brand.

PXG's Lightning range was released at the beginning of December, as four highly-adjustable drivers hit the market in the Lightning Tour, Lightning Tour Mid, Lightning Max-10k+, and Lightning Max Lite.

At the same time, XXIO released its 14 Ladies Driver and, a month later, the Mizuno JPX One and JPX One Select drivers were launched, with TaylorMade following shortly with its Qi4D range.

Seen regularly on the professional circuits, the Qi4D, Qi4D LS and Qi4D Max have already become extremely popular with the world's best.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rory McIlroy using the TaylorMade Qi4D during the Dubai Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another big driver release came from Cobra, which introduced users to its Optm range. Focusing on Product of Inertia (POI), accuracy is the key characteristic within the new models, the Optm LS, Optm X, Optm Max-K and the Optm Max-D.

Away from Cobra and to Ping, which has released one model in 2026, the Ping G440 K driver, the replacement for the G430 Max 10K. Joining the G440 family, it too has been spotted in the bags of numerous professionals on the top circuits.

The final driver release, so far, comes from Callaway, which introduced their Quantum range, specifically the Quantum Max, Quantum Max D, Quantum Triple Diamond and the Quantum Triple Diamond Max.

Mini Drivers

(Image credit: Future)

Mini drivers have grown in popularity over the last few years, and joining the party for 2026 is Cobra, which has introduced its King Tec-MD mini driver.

Joining the likes of TaylorMade with the R7 Quad mini driver, PXG with its Secret Weapon mini driver and both Titleist and Callaway with their mini driver offerings, Cobra's King Tec-MD provides great all-round performance.

One manufacturer yet to jump on the mini driver trend is Ping but, in early January, a 'Prototype' mini driver did hit the USGA's Conforming List, which is something we'll be monitoring with close interest.

Fairway Woods

Along with the drivers, fairway wood versions of the most recent releases have also been put onto the market, as the brands mentioned above have followed similar patterns to the big sticks.

PXG, for example, has made the Lightning and Lightning Tour, while Mizuno the JPX One, which features a sleek look and re-imagined Cortech Chamber.

XXIO has followed its 14 driver with the 14 fairway wood and, once again, TaylorMade has produced the Qi4D, Qi4D Max and Qi4D Tour models within its new range.

On the PGA Tour in 2025, the brand dominated in terms of fairway woods, something it'll want to continue in 2026.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Cobra has followed a similar pattern to the previous DS-Adapt range, with the Optm LS, Optm Max and the Optm X released. Regarding the X, our tester Sam De'Ath claimed it is the most underrated fairway wood release of the year.

Finishing up with Callaway's Quantum, where you'll find the Max, Max D, Max Fast and Triple Diamond. In testing, the latter stood out so much it might have even ended up going into our tester's bag.

Are you considering an upgrade this year? Let us know which clubs are taking your fancy in the comments below...

Hybrids

Although hybrids are becoming less popular on the professional circuits, they are still an important club to have in the set-up, which is why multiple brands have released models this year.

PXG introduced the Lightning hybrid, which is available in seven different lofts. Cobra, meanwhile, has created the Optm hybrid, a versatile, compact model that we believe will appeal to the mid-to-low handicapper.

(Image credit: Future)

Mizuno's JPX One hybrid is another versatile option, while TaylorMade has produced three different rescue models - Qi4D, Qi4D Max and Qi4D Max Lite - with the standard Qi4D featuring an adjustable hosel that should help hone in your launch and spin numbers.

Like TaylorMade, Callaway has introduced three models of hybrids within its Quantum range - Max, Max Fast and Max OS. The Max is the midsized option, the Max Fast a lightweight model, while the Max OS is an oversized, draw-biased option.

Irons

Arguably the most competitive sector for 2026, several irons have hit the market during December and January, with various manufacturers showcasing what they have to offer for the upcoming season.

Beginning with Srixon, which enjoyed an excellent year, iron-wise, on the professional circuits in 2025. What's more, in December, the ZXiR and ZXiR HL irons were released, which fall under the game improvement category.

Following on from Srixon's release, Mizuno completed its Pro series line-up, as the M-13 and M-15 replaced the Pro 243 and Pro 245. The brand even added a new and updated utility iron to its ranks, the Pro Fli-Hi.

Five-star reviews are hard to come by, but Cobra's latest offering received just that, as the 3DP X produced incredible performance. Providing spectacular feel and stunning aesthetics, the 3DP X was released a few weeks prior to the Cobra's game improvement irons of the King and King Max, which were revealed in mid-January

(Image credit: Future)

Takomo is a direct-to-consumer golf brand and, for 2026, it introduced three irons - 101 MKII, 201 MKII and 201T MKII.

The 101 MKII is a game-improvement offering, while the 201 MKIIs fall under the players' distance category. Finally, the all-new 201T MKII is aimed at the better ball striker who wants workability without sacrificing modern distance.

Moving to TaylorMade, which has added two game-improvement irons to its range in the form of the Qi4D Max and Qi4D Max HL, with HL standing for High Launch.

Callaway has followed a similar path to TaylorMade, as their Quantum range of clubs include two sets of irons. These are the Quantum Max and Quantum Max OS, which are game-improvement models designed for forgiveness.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

PXG has been busy signing two of the game's biggest hitters in Marco Penge and Aldrich Potgieter, and the duo are set to game one or two of the brand's most recent iron releases.

Although the pair will use primarily 0317 ST irons, they will also have PXG 0311 GEN8 T 4-irons in-play, with that model released alongside the 0311 Gen8 XP and 0311 Gen8 P.

The 'T' model sits firmly in the compact distance iron category, while the XP is a game-improvement set. Rounding out the models is the P, which we found to be a strong performing competitive players' distance iron.

Wedges

(Image credit: Future)

As of writing, just two new wedges have been launched for 2026, but they are big releases as Ping's S259 range was revealed, while Titleist's iconic Vokey line welcomes the SM11.

We are yet to test the Ping S259, but what we do know is that there are a total of 25 loft and grind combinations, with sole grind refinements and additional loft options meaning golfers can properly get dialed in.

Titleist's Vokey SM11, meanwhile, has been refined, aesthetics-wise, as it keeps its premium look. What's more, Titleist's engineers have provided the SM11 with a progressive center of gravity that produces consistent flight over an array of shots.

Putters

(Image credit: Future)

At the end of October 2025, Odyssey launched its zero-torque S2S Tri-Hot putter line but, since then, the launch of putters has been relatively quiet in 2026.

In the first week of January, Mizuno released the M.Craft Nagoya, a mallet-design that we felt blended the brand's heritage aesthetics with modern craftsmanship and technology.

A few weeks after that release, four putter models were launched in a two-day period, as Bettinardi's BB Series and Cobra's two 2026 putter lines — the 3DP Tour and MIM - hit the public eye.

Along with those two brands, Scotty Cameron extended its Phantom and Studio Style design of putters, specifically three Tour-inspired head shapes of the Phantom 5, 7 and 9R, models that debuted on the pro circuits earlier this year.

Finally, Odyssey launched its new line of Ai-Dual putters, which feature a new alignment aid and fresh insert said to deliver speed consistency across the face.

Like some of the clubs on this list, they have already enjoyed success on the professional circuits, as Nacho Elvira won the Dubai Invitational using the Jailbird Mini 1/2 Ball.

Golf Balls

(Image credit: Future)

Some notable golf ball franchises have received updates in 2026, with Srixon, Callaway, Titleist and Bridgestone just some of the brands releasing new models of their popular balls.

Beginning with Srixon, which has released the AD333, one of the best value golf balls that money can buy.

At the other end of the scale, Callaway has updated its Tour-range of golf balls, with the Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X and the Chrome Soft all featuring a new material that's said to produce unprecedented ball speeds.

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist is another brand that's updated its Tour-performance golf balls, as the Pro V1x Left Dash and AVX were given a welcome update in the brand's family for 2026, as were the Tour Soft and Velocity.

Pro V1x Left Dash returns after a four year hiatus, with the ball joining the Pro V1 line-up. The AVX, meanwhile, has been revamped for this year, providing more short-game spin around the greens and low spin in the long-game.

The final golf ball launch comes from Bridgestone's Tour B family, which has already wrapped up victory on the PGA Tour in 2026, with Chris Gotterup using the Tour B X to earn his win at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Back in November, the then prototype golf ball was teased, as the VS Prototype Project showcased four different golf balls - Red, Green, Black and Blue.

Signifying that it will follow a similar pattern to the previous Tour B range, it was confirmed that the VS Red is the Tour B RX, the VS Green is the Tour B RXS, the VS Black is the Tour B X and the VS Blue is the Tour B XS.