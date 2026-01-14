One Of Our Favorite Drivers From 2025 Is On Sale At An Unmissable Price While Stocks Last

The Srixon Men ZXi is not only one of the best golf drivers on the market, but it's also our choice as the best-looking driver in Golf Monthly's golf drivers buyers guide.

It's not just the stunning aesthetic that makes the Srixon a serious contender; it delivers performance that seriously impressed our golf driver expert tester Joe Ferguson, who scored it with an equally impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars in his Srixon ZXi LS Driver review.

Right now, at Amazon, you can pick up the Srixon Men ZXi LS version for just $351.10, a 36% discount off the MSRP of $549.99 and a saving of almost $200. If you're starting the New Year hunting for a new golf driver deal, this incredible saving is the lowest ever price the Srixon has been and therefore a real bargain buy.

Get the Srixon ZXi LS Driver for just $351.10 at Amazon.

Amazon has this golf driver deal marked as a 'Limited Time' offer, so if you want to try one for yourself, then we'd suggest grabbing this deal while you can. As with all the best golf deals, this is going to get snapped up.

Best looking golf driver Save 36% ($198.89) Srixon ZXi LS Golf Driver: was $549.99 now $351.10 at Amazon This discount on the Srixon ZXi LS represents terrific value for money, and is worth checking out if you're hunting down a new golf driver. It's specifically aimed at low handicapped golfers, so if you're a higher handicapper, the Srixon ZXi Max Driver is a good alternative option. This Amazon deal on the ZXi LS is only available in a 10.5 loft and a Stiff shaft choice. Read the full Srixon ZXi LS Driver Review.

We reckoned Srixon smashed it with their 2025 club releases, with PGA Tour Srixon players including Sepp Straka, Keegan Bradley, and US Open winner JJ Spaun all enjoying some of their best seasons in 2025. Overall, the ZXi range of drivers impressed, with big improvements in looks, sound, and ball speed.

The Zxi LS is no different, and made it an instant hit for the lower handicapped player it was aimed at, and was arguably one of the best low-spin drivers of 2025, and now at this current price, it's even better.

For 2025, Srixon debuted the ‘i-FLEX’ face on its ZXi range, including the LS model, which is a redesigned face featuring a variable thickness pattern. This new face is designed to create a more efficient energy transfer at strike. Srixon says that the added strength of this face structure allows the center to be engineered thinner than ever before to boost ball speed.

Joe reported that ball speed numbers kept up with the leading low-spin drivers on the market in 2025, including the TaylorMade Qi35 LS and Cobra DS-ADAPT LS. He was also happy to note that the ball flight was predictable and consistent, and even though it was aimed at better golfers, it was still surprisingly forgiving for a low-spin driver.

