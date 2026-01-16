New Shoes For 2026? These Discounts On Some Of The Best FootJoy Models Are Not To Be Missed

The Sony Open in Hawaii is underway, signalling the start of the 2026 PGA Tour season - finally!

With golf back on TV, unless you're one of the hardy all-year-round players, it will have most club players thinking about dusting down their clubs and perhaps taking advantage of the online golf retailers' winter sales, stocking up on some new kit for the new golf season.

If you're in the market for a pair of the best golf shoes, then the Carl's Golfland FootJoy Sale has to be on your radar. Carl's has dropped some of the best premium shoe deals we've seen in a long time and across the majority of the iconic brands' best-selling shoes.

Shop the FootJoy Sale at Carl's Golfland and save up to 50%.

Golf Monthly's expert testing team have tested nearly every shoe in the FootJoy range, and they feature in the majority of our guides to the best shoes. From the best golf shoes for walking to the best spikeless golf shoes, and everything in between, FootJoy always earns top marks, delivering performance, comfort, and stunning good looks.

I've had a root around the FootJoy Sale at Carl's and below you'll find some of the top picks. I'd suggest that if you're after a pair, grab them fast, as sizing looks limited on some of these. And as with all the best golf deals, these are going to get snapped up fast, so only available while stocks last.

Save 39% ($95) FootJoy Premiere Series Packard LX Energy: was $244.95 now $149.95 at Carl's Golfland The Premiere Series by FootJoy is designed in collaboration with PGA Tour players and features soft, supple, premium leather uppers, ultra-lightweight materials, and exquisite detailing. They scored a perfect review with the timeless look, distinctly modern style, and the revolutionary tread pattern being some of the many testing highlights. If you want one of the best from FootJoy, then grab these fast as the sizing is limited and only in the White/Khaki colorway. Read the FootJoy Premiere Series Review

Save 50% ($49.96) FootJoy ProLite: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Carl's Golfland The FootJoy ProLite at full price is already one of the best budget golf shoes so at this price, they are an absolute bargain, and are at the lowest price these have been. Don't let budget pricing put you off - these aren't lacking any of the FootJoy pedigree you'd expect. This shoe is stylish, lightweight, fully waterproof and scored an impressive 4 out of 5 star review. Available in nearly every size and the classy White and Navy colorway. Read our FootJoy ProLite Review

Save 30% ($59.96) FootJoy Tour Alpha: was $199.95 now $139.99 at Carl's Golfland The Tour Alpha shoes scored a perfect 5-star rating and delivered everything you'd expect from a premium golf shoe, including an optimum blend of comfort and performance. They have a clean, premium styling that has a broad appeal to most golfers. So this really is a deal worth grabbing fast. Only available in the White/Silver colorway, but in nearly all sizes. Read the full FootJoy Tour Alpha Golf Shoe Review

Save 37% ($69.96) FootJoy Premiere Series Field: was $189.95 now $119.99 at Carl's Golfland Another shoe from the FootJoy Premiere Series is the Field and although they have an outstanding discount, unless you have a shoe size of 9.5 or 11.5, you're going to be out of luck. However, if the shoe fits, then the FootJoy Field is a stunning spikeless golf shoe that features all the quality of the Premiere Series and that stunning all-white aesthetic. Check out the 5-star FootJoy Premiere Series Field Review

Save 36% ($45) FootJoy Fuel: was $124.95 now $79.95 at Carl's Golfland The Footjoy Fuel has been updated with performance synthetic uppers and proprietary Startolite foam, making the waterproof Fuel shoes lightweight and comfortable. They feature FootJoy's Power Stabilizer outsole for tour-proven traction and a Stability Bridge for optimal support and control. Available in the White/Gray colorway and in a limited sizes. Read our full FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoe Review

The FootJoy range is not just golf shoes; they have a vast array of golf apparel, including some of the best golf gloves, trousers, shorts and polo shirts. Carl's Golfland has big discounts on a selection of the entire FootJoy golf range, which is worth a look.

However, if FootJoy isn't the brand for you, the Carl's Golfland Clearance Sale has plenty of options to look over, and we have other brand-specific shoe buying guides, including Puma, Adidas and Nike, to help make an informed choice on your next golf shoe.