This TaylorMade Driver Is Still The Choice Of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, And It's Got Up To $183 Off

Callaway Certified Pre-Owned has the TaylorMade Qi10 Driver discounted massively, down to just $265 - at this price, one of our favourite golf drivers is now a bargain buy

Photo of Scottie Scheffler hitting driver
The TaylorMade Qi10 driver has been around for a few years now and may have been superseded by its TaylorMade Qi4D and Qi35 siblings as the best golf drivers in the TaylorMade lineup.

However, the TaylorMade Qi10 driver is still the choice of World Number 1 Scottie Scheffler, which says a lot about how well it performs. It rare we don't see tour professionals opt for the latest iteration of drivers released by their sponsored manufacturer but this is the case with the best golfer on earth.

For UK shoppers, the PGA TOUR Superstore has a huge 33% off the TaylorMade Qi10, down to just £380, which is one of the best prices we've seen.

TaylorMade Qi10 Driver
TaylorMade Qi10 Driver: $265.99 at Callaway Pre-Owned

The TaylorMade Qi10 holds a place as one of the best golf TaylorMade drivers, and sits in the middle of the range, between the Qi10 LS and the Qi10 Max, meaning it is catered to golfers of pretty much all abilities. This Callaway Certified Pre-Owned deal is a steal, but the choices are limited on loft and shaft flex, so move quickly if you want a bargain buy and be sure to check whether condition, loft and shaft are what you're looking for.

Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review.

View Deal

The TaylorMade Qi10 Driver received top marks from Golf Monthly driver expert, Joe Ferguson, who said, "With the Qi10 Driver, TaylorMade has taken an already very successful product and fine-tuned a couple of areas that have genuinely yielded more impressive results." Joe added, "The Qi10 might be my favorite driver out of the entire Qi10 range of golf drivers." With this rare discount, it also represents terrific value for money, and is worth checking out if you're hunting down a new golf driver.

TaylorMade Qi10 Driver
Save 11% ($50)
TaylorMade Qi10 Driver: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Amazon have the Qi10 discounted by 11%, but only in a 9-degree version. Shaft and flex choices are limited too. For left-handed players, Amazon has the Qi10 in a 12-degree loft for just $199.

View Deal
TaylorMade Qi10 Driver
Save 33% (£185)
TaylorMade Qi10 Driver: was £565 now £380 at PGA TOUR Superstore

PGA Tour Superstore has a massive 33% off the TaylorMade Qi10, but it's only available in 12-degree loft, and only 1 shaft and flex choice. So if this set-up suits you, then grab this TaylorMade deal fast.

View Deal

The TaylorMade Qi10 Driver features what the brand calls an Infinity Carbon Crown. It covers 97% of the total crown area, creating what TaylorMade claims is a strategic advantage for mass redistribution and enhanced forgiveness.

The Qi10 also allows golfers to fine-tune loft and face angle with an adjustable 'loft sleeve' that lets you tune the loft by +/- 2 degrees from the base settings (9, 10.5 and 12 degrees). Furthermore, the Thru-Slot Speed Pocket is a cornerstone of TaylorMade technology and continues to preserve ball speed for optimal performance on low-face strikes.

Shaft flex options usually come in Regular, Stiff, and Senior, with loft choices from 9, 10.5, and 12 degrees. However, at the prices shown above, there are limited options to choose from, so we'd suggest moving fast.

Photo of Taylormade Qi10 driver
If you play another brand, then our brand-specific golf driver guides have all the best tried and tested drivers from Callaway, Srixon, Ping, PXG, Cobra and Titleist, with our expert testers giving all the best buying advice to help you make an informed decision on what's the right club to suit your game.

Below, our handy price checker has all the best prices on golf drivers from the TaylorMade Qi10 family, and will show prices relevant to your location.

Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.

