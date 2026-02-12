This TaylorMade Driver Is Still The Choice Of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, And It's Got Up To $183 Off

The TaylorMade Qi10 driver has been around for a few years now and may have been superseded by its TaylorMade Qi4D and Qi35 siblings as the best golf drivers in the TaylorMade lineup.

However, the TaylorMade Qi10 driver is still the choice of World Number 1 Scottie Scheffler, which says a lot about how well it performs. It rare we don't see tour professionals opt for the latest iteration of drivers released by their sponsored manufacturer but this is the case with the best golfer on earth.

The near $450 price tag makes the Qi10 a hefty investment, and discounts don't come along often. So this TaylorMade deal at Callaway, yes, Callaway is one you'll want to consider if you're after this outstanding TaylorMade driver.

As part of the Callaway Certified Pre-Owned, you can pick up a TaylorMade Qi10 Driver for just $265.99, and that's a saving of $184 on the current Amazon MSRP of $449.99.

Callaway Certified clubs are also inspected by its golf club experts, and Callaway offers a 12-month warranty on Certified Pre-Owned purchases. You can also trade in your unwanted clubs, which can be put towards the cost of purchases.

This Pre-Owned deal is US only, but below you'll find the details on that, and the best prices on brand new Qi10s at Amazon US.

For UK shoppers, the PGA TOUR Superstore has a huge 33% off the TaylorMade Qi10, down to just £380, which is one of the best prices we've seen.

The TaylorMade Qi10 Driver received top marks from Golf Monthly driver expert, Joe Ferguson, who said, "With the Qi10 Driver, TaylorMade has taken an already very successful product and fine-tuned a couple of areas that have genuinely yielded more impressive results." Joe added, "The Qi10 might be my favorite driver out of the entire Qi10 range of golf drivers." With this rare discount, it also represents terrific value for money, and is worth checking out if you're hunting down a new golf driver.

Save 33% (£185) TaylorMade Qi10 Driver: was £565 now £380 at PGA TOUR Superstore PGA Tour Superstore has a massive 33% off the TaylorMade Qi10, but it's only available in 12-degree loft, and only 1 shaft and flex choice. So if this set-up suits you, then grab this TaylorMade deal fast.

The TaylorMade Qi10 Driver features what the brand calls an Infinity Carbon Crown. It covers 97% of the total crown area, creating what TaylorMade claims is a strategic advantage for mass redistribution and enhanced forgiveness.

The Qi10 also allows golfers to fine-tune loft and face angle with an adjustable 'loft sleeve' that lets you tune the loft by +/- 2 degrees from the base settings (9, 10.5 and 12 degrees). Furthermore, the Thru-Slot Speed Pocket is a cornerstone of TaylorMade technology and continues to preserve ball speed for optimal performance on low-face strikes.

Shaft flex options usually come in Regular, Stiff, and Senior, with loft choices from 9, 10.5, and 12 degrees. However, at the prices shown above, there are limited options to choose from, so we'd suggest moving fast.

