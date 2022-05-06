Best PXG Golf Clubs 2022
Interested in the best PXG golf clubs? Here are our picks for the best of what the company has to offer
It’s hard to believe that PXG has been around for less than a decade now given the splash that it has made in the golf club industry in such a short period of time. But when you make quality golf products, golfers are going to notice. And we’ve taken notice as well, which is why we put together this guide with our picks for the best PXG golf clubs that are currently available for players to choose from.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The 0211 driver is one of the most affordable products in the PXG range, and we found it to be a great value given the on-course performance it delivered. The 0211 is highly forgiving, as weight has been positioned low and back in the clubhead to increase MOI and promote stability at impact. But the 0211 is also competitive from a ball speed standpoint thanks to its high-speed Ti412 clubface construction. Additionally, we thought it looked especially sharp in terms of aesthetics, although it must be said that the impact sound created was a bit on the loud side. Equally impressive at this price point is the adjustability that the O211 driver offers, as golfers can go up or down in loft by 1 ½ degrees to achieve their optimal launch conditions and preferred shot shape.
Read our full PXG 0211 Driver Review
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
When you see “XF” in the name of a PXG golf club, it’s a clear sign that the club was developed first and foremost with forgiveness in mind. That was definitely the case with the 0311 XF GEN5 driver, which in our testing excelled from a forgiveness standpoint thanks to its high-MOI design and expanded sweet spot. That said, we also saw impressive distance numbers during testing, so this driver isn’t solely about its performance on mis-hits. The 0311 XF GEN5 also features two movable sole weights to help players create the launch and spin conditions they’re looking for, a process that’s also aided by a loft sleeve that provides loft, lie angle, and face angle adjustability.
Read our full PXG 0311 XF GEN5 Driver Review
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The 0311 XP is the most forgiving iron in PXG’s GEN5 range. It features a sizeable blade length, thicker topline, and ample offset, a combination that inspired confidence at address when we got this iron out on the course for testing. The 0311 XP also delivered on its promise of forgiveness, as we found that poorly struck shots fared quite well in terms of distance and dispersion. We were also impressed with the naturally high launch conditions these irons delivered, and they felt softer than many competitors in the game-improvement category. One thing to note with the 0311 XP irons is gapping and set makeup, as they have among the strongest lofts on the market (41-degree PW, 27-degree 7-iron).
Read our full PXG 0311 XP GEN5 Iron Review
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The 0311 P GEN5 would best be described as a players distance iron, as it provides golfers with the classic shaping and soft feel they want combined with an infusion of distance and forgiveness. And it was distance that was the standout feature in our testing, as these irons proved to be very long. They do have stronger lofts than some other iron options in this category (44-degree PW, 30-degree 7-iron), but the distance they generated was a result of more than just loft, as PXG’s XCOR2 face technology delivered on its promise of ball speed. That said, the 0311 P irons also performed well on mis-hits, and we found them to be workable as well, making this the PXG iron that will fit the widest range of player.
Read our full PXG 0311 P GEN5 Iron Review
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Since being founded in 2014, PXG has been making some of the best-looking players irons in golf. And in our testing, we were blown away by the aesthetics of the 0311 T GEN5 irons. They’re simply stunning from a visual standpoint. But they also performed well, most notably delivering more distance than many irons in their category. The 0311 T GEN5 irons also proved to be especially workable in terms of flighting or shaping shots, and they were very consistent from a distance standpoint, all attributes desired by better players. They were also very soft in terms of feel and acoustics thanks to a five-step forging process they undergo. You’ll want to be a quality ball-striker to put these in the bag, however, and there are more forgiving irons in the PXG lineup if that’s what your game needs.
Read our full PXG 0311 T GEN5 Iron Review
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
There’s plenty of technology incorporated into the design of the 0311 XF GEN5 hybrids, including a carbon fiber crown and high-strength HT1770 stainless steel face, and we were impressed with the performance they delivered in our testing. How impressed? Well, it was basically point and shoot with these hybrids. They were incredibly forgiving, delivered from a distance standpoint, and looked and sounded great. The 0311 XF hybrids also offer incredible customization options to help golfers fine tune performance. Two moveable sole weights and an adjustable hosel that allows for +/- 1.5 degrees of loft manipulation enable players to optimize their launch conditions and create the shot shape they prefer.
Read our full PXG 0311 XF GEN5 Hybrid Review
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
When it comes to wedges with higher toe sections and full face grooves, PXG has joined the party with its Sugar Daddy II models. It must be said, however, that we noticed immediately that the higher toe section was more subtle in the Sugar Daddy II than other similar options on the market. Where these wedges stood out in testing was in terms of the spin they provided and the forgiveness they offered. That said, we did find that in spite of being forged from 8620 carbon steel the feel was on the firmer side. Sugar Daddy II wedges offer two sole grinds (C and BP) for players to choose from. The C-Grind was created for versatility and firmer turf and sand conditions, while the BF-Grind was developed for softer conditions and forgiveness. Both grinds performed well in our testing, but it should be noted that there are limited bounce options to choose from in the line.
Read our full PXG Sugar Daddy II Wedge Review
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A favorite of ours when it comes to the PXG putter lineup is the Battle Ready Brandon, which is a classic blade design. What stood out in on-course testing with the Brandon was how much more forgiving it was than many blades, which is the result of using tungsten weight to better balance the putter, as well as the implementation of a slightly wider putter head. Along with the tungsten, the Brandon is constructed using soft 303 stainless steel, which provides excellent feel off the face. And golfers can also choose different hosel configurations to match their stroke, which is a huge bonus as most blades only work best for players with significant arc.
Read our full PXG Battle Ready Brandon Putter Review
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
PXG has a number of putter options to choose from and the Battle Ready Blackjack is one of our favorites. It’s a modern mallet design but it’s more compact than many of its competitors, which will appeal to purists who need the extra forgiveness that a mallet offers but don’t want something oversized. The Blackjack is constructed using aerospace grade aluminum and tungsten, with weight having been pushed to the perimeter of the head to increase MOI, and in our testing it fared well on off-center strikes. Additionally, one of the best things about PXG putters is the customization options offered, as there are different hosel designs available to create the proper amount of toe hang to match a player’s putting stroke.
Read our full PXG Battle Ready Blackjack Putter Review
FAQs
Are PXG clubs any good?
PXG, which is short for for Parsons Xtreme Golf, was founded in 2014 by Bob Parsons and has been making high-quality golf clubs ever since. The company is probably best known for its irons, which have been among the very best in golf from a technology and performance standpoint. PXG also has done a quality job of developing irons to meet the needs of golfers of varying ability levels. While irons have been PXG’s strength, its other products, most notably its drivers, have garnered increased acclaim in recent years, as have the company’s putters and wedges. It should also be noted that almost exclusively PXG golf clubs come at a premium price point.
Do Any PGA players use PXG clubs?
PXG has worked hard to establish a presence on professional golf tours and has been able to sign some high-profile players to its stable of touring pros. Headlining the list is Zach Johnson, a two-time major champion and the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup captain. Other PGA Tour players using PXG equipment include former Masters champion Patrick Reed, Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahman, Luke List, and Hudson Swafford. PXG also has a number of LPGA professionals on its roster, including Gerina Piller Mendoza, Celine Boutier, Christina Kim, and Brittany Lang. Nine-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is also a PXG brand ambassador.
