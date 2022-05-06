Best PXG Golf Clubs 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s hard to believe that PXG has been around for less than a decade now given the splash that it has made in the golf club industry in such a short period of time. But when you make quality golf products, golfers are going to notice. And we’ve taken notice as well, which is why we put together this guide with our picks for the best PXG golf clubs that are currently available for players to choose from.

(Image credit: Future)

PXG 0211 Driver Impressive performance at a great price point Specifications Crown: Carbon/Titanium Face: Titanium Head weight: 206 grams Stock length: 45 inches Adjustability: +/- 1.5 degrees Available lofts: 9, 10.5, 12 degrees Reasons to buy + Extremely forgiving on mis-hits + Exceptional value at its price point Reasons to avoid - Impact sound is on the louder side Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The 0211 driver is one of the most affordable products in the PXG range, and we found it to be a great value given the on-course performance it delivered. The 0211 is highly forgiving, as weight has been positioned low and back in the clubhead to increase MOI and promote stability at impact. But the 0211 is also competitive from a ball speed standpoint thanks to its high-speed Ti412 clubface construction. Additionally, we thought it looked especially sharp in terms of aesthetics, although it must be said that the impact sound created was a bit on the loud side. Equally impressive at this price point is the adjustability that the O211 driver offers, as golfers can go up or down in loft by 1 ½ degrees to achieve their optimal launch conditions and preferred shot shape.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

PXG 0311 XF GEN5 Driver Forgiving and fast Specifications Crown: Carbon fiber Face: Titanium Head weight: 203 grams Stock length: 45.5 inches Adjustability: +/- 1.5 degrees Available lofts: 9, 10.5, 12 degrees Reasons to buy + Impresses in terms of accuracy + Solid impact acoustics Reasons to avoid - Mid-spin profile might not fit high-speed players Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

When you see “XF” in the name of a PXG golf club, it’s a clear sign that the club was developed first and foremost with forgiveness in mind. That was definitely the case with the 0311 XF GEN5 driver, which in our testing excelled from a forgiveness standpoint thanks to its high-MOI design and expanded sweet spot. That said, we also saw impressive distance numbers during testing, so this driver isn’t solely about its performance on mis-hits. The 0311 XF GEN5 also features two movable sole weights to help players create the launch and spin conditions they’re looking for, a process that’s also aided by a loft sleeve that provides loft, lie angle, and face angle adjustability.

(Image credit: PXG Golf)

PXG 0311 XP GEN5 Iron The most forgiving iron in the PXG lineup Specifications Category: Game-improvement iron Construction: Forged Materials: Carbon steel, stainless steel Reasons to buy + Long and forgiving + Naturally high launch conditions Reasons to avoid - Significant offset won’t suit everyone Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The 0311 XP is the most forgiving iron in PXG’s GEN5 range. It features a sizeable blade length, thicker topline, and ample offset, a combination that inspired confidence at address when we got this iron out on the course for testing. The 0311 XP also delivered on its promise of forgiveness, as we found that poorly struck shots fared quite well in terms of distance and dispersion. We were also impressed with the naturally high launch conditions these irons delivered, and they felt softer than many competitors in the game-improvement category. One thing to note with the 0311 XP irons is gapping and set makeup, as they have among the strongest lofts on the market (41-degree PW, 27-degree 7-iron).

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

PXG 0311 P GEN5 Iron Players iron looks, game-improvement iron performance Specifications Category: Players distance iron Construction: Forged Materials: Carbon steel, stainless steel Reasons to buy + Extremely forgiving on off-center strikes + Soft impact feel and acoustics Reasons to avoid - Loft configuration can create gapping issues

The 0311 P GEN5 would best be described as a players distance iron, as it provides golfers with the classic shaping and soft feel they want combined with an infusion of distance and forgiveness. And it was distance that was the standout feature in our testing, as these irons proved to be very long. They do have stronger lofts than some other iron options in this category (44-degree PW, 30-degree 7-iron), but the distance they generated was a result of more than just loft, as PXG’s XCOR2 face technology delivered on its promise of ball speed. That said, the 0311 P irons also performed well on mis-hits, and we found them to be workable as well, making this the PXG iron that will fit the widest range of player.

(Image credit: PXG Golf)

PXG 0311 T GEN5 Iron Created for advanced ball-strikers Specifications Category: Players iron Construction: Forged Materials: Carbon steel, stainless steel Reasons to buy + Stunning aesthetics + Exceptional distance for this category Reasons to avoid - Designed for skilled ball-strikers Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Since being founded in 2014, PXG has been making some of the best-looking players irons in golf. And in our testing, we were blown away by the aesthetics of the 0311 T GEN5 irons. They’re simply stunning from a visual standpoint. But they also performed well, most notably delivering more distance than many irons in their category. The 0311 T GEN5 irons also proved to be especially workable in terms of flighting or shaping shots, and they were very consistent from a distance standpoint, all attributes desired by better players. They were also very soft in terms of feel and acoustics thanks to a five-step forging process they undergo. You’ll want to be a quality ball-striker to put these in the bag, however, and there are more forgiving irons in the PXG lineup if that’s what your game needs.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

PXG 0311 XF GEN5 Hybrid One of the most player friendly hybrids in the game Specifications Crown: Carbon fiber Face: HT1770 stainless steel Adjustability: +/- 1.5 degrees Available lofts: 19, 22, 25, 28, 31 degrees Reasons to buy + Forgiving and high launching + Excellent customization options Reasons to avoid - Large profile might not appeal to everyone Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

There’s plenty of technology incorporated into the design of the 0311 XF GEN5 hybrids, including a carbon fiber crown and high-strength HT1770 stainless steel face, and we were impressed with the performance they delivered in our testing. How impressed? Well, it was basically point and shoot with these hybrids. They were incredibly forgiving, delivered from a distance standpoint, and looked and sounded great. The 0311 XF hybrids also offer incredible customization options to help golfers fine tune performance. Two moveable sole weights and an adjustable hosel that allows for +/- 1.5 degrees of loft manipulation enable players to optimize their launch conditions and create the shot shape they prefer.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

PXG Sugar Daddy II Wedge A standout in terms of spin and forgiveness Specifications Construction: Forged Materials: Carbon steel, stainless steel Grooves: CNC milled Available lofts: 50-62 degrees Reasons to buy + Excellent greenside spin + Highly forgiving on mis-hits Reasons to avoid - Limited bounce angle options Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

When it comes to wedges with higher toe sections and full face grooves, PXG has joined the party with its Sugar Daddy II models. It must be said, however, that we noticed immediately that the higher toe section was more subtle in the Sugar Daddy II than other similar options on the market. Where these wedges stood out in testing was in terms of the spin they provided and the forgiveness they offered. That said, we did find that in spite of being forged from 8620 carbon steel the feel was on the firmer side. Sugar Daddy II wedges offer two sole grinds (C and BP) for players to choose from. The C-Grind was created for versatility and firmer turf and sand conditions, while the BF-Grind was developed for softer conditions and forgiveness. Both grinds performed well in our testing, but it should be noted that there are limited bounce options to choose from in the line.

(Image credit: MHopley)

PXG Battle Ready Brandon Putter A classic blade with modern customization options Specifications Materials: 303 stainless steel, high-density tungsten Head design: Blade Toe hang: Custom hosel designs available Loft: 3 degrees Lie angle: 70 degrees Reasons to buy + Custom hosel designs to match stroke types + Excellent feel off the face Reasons to avoid - “Battle Black” finish might not appeal to all Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

A favorite of ours when it comes to the PXG putter lineup is the Battle Ready Brandon, which is a classic blade design. What stood out in on-course testing with the Brandon was how much more forgiving it was than many blades, which is the result of using tungsten weight to better balance the putter, as well as the implementation of a slightly wider putter head. Along with the tungsten, the Brandon is constructed using soft 303 stainless steel, which provides excellent feel off the face. And golfers can also choose different hosel configurations to match their stroke, which is a huge bonus as most blades only work best for players with significant arc.

(Image credit: MHopley)

PXG Battle Ready Blackjack Putter Impressive forgiveness in a sleek modern mallet shape Specifications Materials: Aerospace grade aluminum, high-density tungsten Head design: Modern mallet Toe hang: Custom hosel designs available Loft: 3 degrees Lie angle: 70 degrees Reasons to buy + Industry leading customization options + High MOI design delivers forgiveness Reasons to avoid - Sharp lines might be off putting for some Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

PXG has a number of putter options to choose from and the Battle Ready Blackjack is one of our favorites. It’s a modern mallet design but it’s more compact than many of its competitors, which will appeal to purists who need the extra forgiveness that a mallet offers but don’t want something oversized. The Blackjack is constructed using aerospace grade aluminum and tungsten, with weight having been pushed to the perimeter of the head to increase MOI, and in our testing it fared well on off-center strikes. Additionally, one of the best things about PXG putters is the customization options offered, as there are different hosel designs available to create the proper amount of toe hang to match a player’s putting stroke.

FAQs

Are PXG clubs any good? PXG, which is short for for Parsons Xtreme Golf, was founded in 2014 by Bob Parsons and has been making high-quality golf clubs ever since. The company is probably best known for its irons, which have been among the very best in golf from a technology and performance standpoint. PXG also has done a quality job of developing irons to meet the needs of golfers of varying ability levels. While irons have been PXG’s strength, its other products, most notably its drivers, have garnered increased acclaim in recent years, as have the company’s putters and wedges. It should also be noted that almost exclusively PXG golf clubs come at a premium price point.