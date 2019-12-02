Cyber Monday 2019 - Best Golf Deals Spotted Today
Here are some of the best golf deals you can find from Cyber Monday.
By Sam Tremlett
Following the madness of Black Friday and hopefully you found some Black Friday Golf Deals – comes Cyber Monday, where more reductions take place as the retailers try to get rid of the last of their stock. There are also some fantastic new offers that suddenly appear – so don’t miss out on that great present for a loved one, or a perfect gift for yourself!
For other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage.
Last year we some some outstanding deals, including discounts on clubs, trollies and GPS devices – we expect to see many more in 2019. There are thousands of deals out there, we have picked through them using our experience to find the best.
With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION
- BUY NOW: Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription from just £31.99 Save 50%
ARCCOS – 25% off
- BUY NOW: Arccos performance tracking technology Save 25%
CLUBS
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade GAPR Hi Hybrid from Scottsdale Golf for £109 (SAVE £120)
Part of the GAPR range of TaylorMade hybrids and utility irons, the Hi is the largest of the three models. The black and green colour-way frames the ball nicely at address and the club can deliver good distance nd a high trajectory.
More Club Deals
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade RBZ Driver from American Golf for £129 (SAVE £100)
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade RocketBladez Irons from American Golf for £299 (SAVE £100)
- BUY NOW: Rife Renegade Putter from American Golf for £39.50 (SAVE 50%)
- BUY NOW: Cobra Golf King F8 Driver from American Golf for £169 (SAVE £160)
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade M6 Driver from Scottsdale Golf for £329 (SAVE £120)
- BUY NOW: Ping Cadence TR Putter from Scottsdale Golf for £109 (SAVE £50)
- BUY NOW: Callaway XR Driver from Scottsdale Golf for £169 (SAVE £180)
BALLS
- BUY NOW: Callaway Warbird Plus from American Golf for £9.99 (SAVE £5)
Designed for distance seekers, the Warbird Plus is a two-piece ball that has a large, soft, high-energy core with low compression that yields faster ball speeds.
More Balls Deals
- BUY NOW: Bridgestone Tour B RX balls from American Golf for £24.99 (SAVE £14)
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade V3 balls from American Golf for £14.99 (SAVE £10)
- BUY NOW: MacGregor VIP Soft balls from American Golf for £9.99 (SAVE £10)
- BUY NOW: Callaway Chrome Soft balls from Worldwide Golf Shops for $34.99 (SAVE $13)
BAGS
- BUY NOW: OGIO 2019 Alpha Aquatech 504 Lite Bag from Scottsdale Golf for £74.99 (SAVE £154.01)
Fully waterproof and comfortable on your back, this OGIO bag has an unbelievable saving given its quality and overall performance.
More Bags Deals
- BUY NOW: Big Max Dri-Lite Stand Bag from American Golf for £99.99 (SAVE £50)
- BUY NOW: Jones Golf Players Series Carry Bag from TrendyGolf for £135.20 (SAVE £33.80)
- BUY NOW: Cobra Tour Crown Stand Bag from Scottsdale Golf for £159.99 (SAVE £69.01)
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade Stand Lite Bag from Scottsdale Golf for £89.99 (SAVE £40)
SHOES
- BUY NOW: Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour from TrendyGolf for £119.20 (SAVE £29.80)
The shoes made popular by Rory McIlroy, the Nike Air Zoom's look great and perform about as well as a golf shoe can. We particularly like the black option as shown above.
More Shoes Deals
- BUY NOW: adidas Tour 360 XT Shoes from American Golf £119.95 (SAVE £40)
- BUY NOW: adidas Adipower Forged BOA Shoes from American Golf for £99.95 (SAVE £40)
- BUY NOW: Nike React Vapor 2 Shoes from TrendyGolf for £103.20 (SAVE £25.80)
- BUY NOW: G/FORE MG4.1 Shoes from TrendyGolf for £119.20 (SAVE £29.80)
- BUY NOW: Nike Roshe Black Shoes from TrendyGolf for £47.20 (SAVE £11.80)
- BUY NOW: Puma Ignite Pro Adapt Shoes from TrendyGolf for £119.20 (SAVE £29.80)
GPS/LASER
- BUY NOW: Garmin Approach S20 Watch from American Golf for £149.99 (SAVE £50)
This Garmin watch features a high-resolution display and covers over 40,000 courses. It accurately measures distances to hazards such as bunkers and water, plus front, middle and back yardages, layups and doglegs to make sure you are never caught out on the course again.
More GPS/Laser Deals
- BUY NOW: Bushnell Tour V4 Shift Patriot Pack from Worldwide Golf Shops for $329.99 (SAVE $120)
- BUY NOW: Garmin Approach S60 Watch from Scottsdale Golf for £269 (SAVE £130)
- BUY NOW: Bushnell Neo Excel GPS Watch from Scottsdale Golf for £125.10 (SAVE £93.90)
APPAREL
- BUY NOW: Puma Nineties Polo from Scottsdale Golf for £29.99 (SAVE £19.01)
A polo often worn by Cobra/Puma ambassador Rickie Fowler, the Nineties design comes in several different colours and looks fantastic in each.
More Apparel Deals
- BUY NOW: Under Armour New Space ColdGear Reactor Jacket from Under Armour for £119 (SAVE £51)
- BUY NOW: adidas Climaheat Frostguard Primaloft Jacket from adidas for £69.97 (SAVE £69.98)
- BUY NOW: J.Lindeberg Ed Cashmere Rollneck from Scottsdale Golf for £109.99 (SAVE £139.01)
- BUY NOW: Galvin Green Barlow Windstopper from Scottsdale Golf for £299.95 (SAVE £200)
- BUY NOW: RLX Ralph Lauren Bold Stripe Polo from TrendyGolf for £68 (SAVE £17)
- BUY NOW: Greyson Tate Mockneck Diver from TrendyGolf for £84 (SAVE £21)
- BUY NOW: Under Armour Overlook Jacket from Scottsdale Golf for £49.99 (SAVE £31.01)
- BUY NOW:
CAPS
- BUY NOW: Under Armour Official 3.0 Tour Cap from Scottsdale Golf for £15.40 (SAVE £10.60)
Featuring Jordan Spieth's logo stitched onto the back, this cap from Under Armour gives excellent breathability. We also found it to be particularly comfortable.
More Caps Deals
- BUY NOW: Nike Aerobill Classic Cap from TrendyGolf for £11 (SAVE 50%)
- BUY NOW: Callaway Tour Authentic Cap from Scottsdale Golf for £10.49 (SAVE £9.50)
- BUY NOW: Honma Logo Cap from Scottsdale Golf for £18.90 (SAVE £8.10)
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
