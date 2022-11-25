Tiger Woods Nike Jumpers Are 50% Off This Black Friday
This unique Tiger Woods-inspired golf jumper is now half-price this Black Friday
Tiger Woods Nike Jumpers Are 50% Off This Black Friday
Some of the best Black Friday golf deals are often found on some of the major manufactures like adidas and Nike, with both offering significant deals this Black Friday. The Nike website (opens in new tab) is running a 25% off sitewide deal this Black Friday, and included in that are some brilliant Tiger Woods inspired pieces of golf apparel. From jumpers to tee shirts to mock polos, there is an array of clothing for any Tiger Woods fan out there. We've listed some of our favorites down below including a very garish Tiger Woods jumper...
US - Tiger Woods Apparel Deals
Tiger Woods Men's Golf T Shirt | Save $10.03 at Nike (opens in new tab)
Was $35 Now $24.97
This t-shirt celebrated Tiger Woods' emergence on TOur in 1997. It highlights the infamous image 'The Eyes Have It' of Tiger lining up a putt and lists each of his winning scores near the lower back hem.
UK - Tiger Woods Apparel Deals
Tiger Woods Men's Knit Golf Crew Jumper | Save 50% at Nike (opens in new tab)
Was £84.95 Now £42.47
There will be no mistaking who your favorite is with this jumper from Nike. It's a playful twist on a cozy classic as Tiger's iconic fist pump at the 2019 Masters. Whether it's for a Christmas party or to play a winter round of golf in, it's a statement piece at a great price this Black Friday.
For more brilliant Black Friday golf deals away from American Golf, check out our extensive guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals, best Black Friday golf shoe deals, best Black Friday golf bag deals and more...
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specialising in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes for the website and magazine with his current favourite pair being the Ecco Biom C4. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His best day in golf so far was shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
What Is The Golf Monthly Team Buying This Black Friday?
Check out what the Golf Monthly team are purchasing this Black Friday
By Matt Cradock • Published
One Of Our Editor's Choice Drivers Is On Offer During Black Friday
Grab a huge saving on the Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver and Fairway Wood During Black Friday.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
Six Of Our Favorite Rangefinders Are On Sale This Black Friday
Looking for a new rangefinder? Grab a huge saving on some of the best lasers during Black Friday.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
Rory McIlroy's Shoes Are Now Up To 25% Off During Black Friday... As Well As A Number Of Nike Products
Are you a big Rory fan? Well now you can pick up his golf shoes with a 25% discount in the Black Friday sale
By Matt Cradock • Published
Show Off Your Team's Colors With These Discounted NFL Golf Bags
Grab a big saving on these fantastic NFL golf bags from Wilson Staff during Black Friday.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes Are Less Than $100 This Black Friday
The 2020 model of the Pro SL golf shoe is available for under $100 this Black Friday
By Dan Parker • Published
One Of The Best Budget Golf Shoes Is Now Even Cheaper At $50
Looking for a pair of golf shoes on a budget? Then these Tech Response 2.0s from adidas are a perfect option
By Matt Cradock • Published
