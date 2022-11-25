Tiger Woods Nike Jumpers Are 50% Off This Black Friday

Some of the best Black Friday golf deals are often found on some of the major manufactures like adidas and Nike, with both offering significant deals this Black Friday. The Nike website (opens in new tab) is running a 25% off sitewide deal this Black Friday, and included in that are some brilliant Tiger Woods inspired pieces of golf apparel. From jumpers to tee shirts to mock polos, there is an array of clothing for any Tiger Woods fan out there. We've listed some of our favorites down below including a very garish Tiger Woods jumper...

Tiger Woods Men's Golf T Shirt | Save $10.03 at Nike (opens in new tab)

Was $35 Now $24.97

This t-shirt celebrated Tiger Woods' emergence on TOur in 1997. It highlights the infamous image 'The Eyes Have It' of Tiger lining up a putt and lists each of his winning scores near the lower back hem.

Tiger Woods Men's Knit Golf Crew Jumper | Save 50% at Nike (opens in new tab)

Was £84.95 Now £42.47

There will be no mistaking who your favorite is with this jumper from Nike. It's a playful twist on a cozy classic as Tiger's iconic fist pump at the 2019 Masters. Whether it's for a Christmas party or to play a winter round of golf in, it's a statement piece at a great price this Black Friday. 

