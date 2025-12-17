Bushnell's Entire Range Is On Sale And There's Still Time To Get Them In Time For Christmas

A festive golf gift that won't disappoint on Christmas Day is some of the best golf gadgets. If you're looking to treat the golfer in your life in time for some last-minute Christmas shopping, Carl's Golfland has launched its Holiday Sale, which includes big reductions across the range from Bushnell Golf.

Bushnell is one of the market leaders when it comes to the best golf rangefinders, golf watches, and golf speakers. Carl's has dropped huge discounts across many of our favorite and top-rated choices from the Bushnell range, meaning there's no better time to grab a Christmas golf deal.

Shop the Carls Golfland Holiday Sale – Save big on Bushnell Golf Tech in time for Christmas.

Below, I've selected some of the top deals on Bushnell Golf products. As these deals already match some of the best pricing we've ever seen on Bushnell, we suggest snapping them up early.

Save 17% ($50) Bushnell A1-Slope Rangefinder: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Carl's Golfland The V1-Slope may be the smallest in the Bushnell Rangefinder lineup, but it packs plenty of features into its compact size. Scoring a very respectable 4.5 out of 5 stars, it impressed on testing with its best-in-class accuracy and solid build. As a more of a budget rangefinder, other more-expensive Bushnell rangefinders have clearer displays, but the accuracy and versatility of the A1-Slope more than make up for it. It's a perfect choice for any golfer new to the rangefinder world, and this price matches the lowest the V1 has been this year. Read our full Bushnell A1-Slope Rangefinder Review

The clock is also ticking when it comes to Christmas deliveries. However, Carls offers FREE 2-day US shipping, and to guarantee your gift arrives on time, they advise you to order by 3 pm ET on the 22nd Dec.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Unknown) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Howard Boylan) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

These Bushnell Golf deals are only available in the US at Carls Golfland, but below you'll find the best prices from other retailers relevant to your territory.

If Bushnell Golf tech is a bit on the expensive side for a present, then our best Golf Gifts 2025 has a fine selection of excellent Christmas gift ideas for golfers selected by our expert testers.

We'd advise that you have a rummage through your golfer's kit before buying anything, just to confirm they don't already own your potential purchase, and it avoids any festive tantrums because nobody wants a huffy golfer for Christmas...