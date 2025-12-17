Bushnell's Entire Range Is On Sale And There's Still Time To Get Them In Time For Christmas
Bushnell Golf produce some of the best golf rangefinders available, and come highly recommended by our golfing experts. They've just been discounted to some of the best prices in these festive golf deals
Conor Keenan
A festive golf gift that won't disappoint on Christmas Day is some of the best golf gadgets. If you're looking to treat the golfer in your life in time for some last-minute Christmas shopping, Carl's Golfland has launched its Holiday Sale, which includes big reductions across the range from Bushnell Golf.
Bushnell is one of the market leaders when it comes to the best golf rangefinders, golf watches, and golf speakers. Carl's has dropped huge discounts across many of our favorite and top-rated choices from the Bushnell range, meaning there's no better time to grab a Christmas golf deal.
Shop the Carls Golfland Holiday Sale – Save big on Bushnell Golf Tech in time for Christmas.
Below, I've selected some of the top deals on Bushnell Golf products. As these deals already match some of the best pricing we've ever seen on Bushnell, we suggest snapping them up early.
In his review, Dan Parker had nothing but praise for the Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder and awarded it a flawless 5-star review. Highlights include its class-leading laser and built-in GPS that projects front, middle and back yardages, and the Tour Hybrid's instant, out-of-the-box set-up procedure, making it one of the most user-friendly rangefinders on the market.
The Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder is our choice as the best overall choice in our golf rangefinders buyers' guide. It scored a perfect review from Golf Monthly's Deputy Editor, Joel Tadman, and its ease of use, brilliant accuracy, bright and clear optics, and seamless slope functionality were all review highlights. This is a rare discount and matches one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. The V6 Patriot Pack also includes a premium carry case, a CR2 battery, and a Folds of Honor ball marker.
The Bushnell Pro X3+ scored a 4.5 rating and impressed with its accuracy, super long range, ease of use, and crystal clear display. It's also got a clever new wind speed and direction feature. This Festive discount at Carl's sees the Pro X3+ hit its best price of the year.
The V1-Slope may be the smallest in the Bushnell Rangefinder lineup, but it packs plenty of features into its compact size. Scoring a very respectable 4.5 out of 5 stars, it impressed on testing with its best-in-class accuracy and solid build. As a more of a budget rangefinder, other more-expensive Bushnell rangefinders have clearer displays, but the accuracy and versatility of the A1-Slope more than make up for it. It's a perfect choice for any golfer new to the rangefinder world, and this price matches the lowest the V1 has been this year.
The Ion Elite Golf GPS Watch is an incredibly useful tool for golfers and one of the best golf smartwatches on the market. We loved the built-in slope-adjusted distances and moveable pins, which make it almost as accurate as a laser rangefinder. It also has the bonus of hole maps, which show doglegs and blind shots, as well as hazards and the ability to track your score.
The Bushnell Wingman Golf Speaker is our top pick as the best golf speakers around. Ideally suited to golf buggy users, it also provides high-quality audio yardages from the Bushnell GPS app. In our testing, we found it to provide reasonably accurate yardages, but not as spot-on as a rangefinder. For any golfer more into the fun element of play and likes to listen to music, then this is a great addition to their set-up.
For golfers who like to carry their clubs, the Wingman Mini Golf GPS Speaker is a premium, compact, and lightweight Bluetooth speaker that impressed our tester with a near-faultless performance. It scored a 4.5 rating, and the inclusion of GPS functionality, especially at this price, was a testing highlight that made it stand out from standard Bluetooth speakers.
The clock is also ticking when it comes to Christmas deliveries. However, Carls offers FREE 2-day US shipping, and to guarantee your gift arrives on time, they advise you to order by 3 pm ET on the 22nd Dec.
These Bushnell Golf deals are only available in the US at Carls Golfland, but below you'll find the best prices from other retailers relevant to your territory.
If Bushnell Golf tech is a bit on the expensive side for a present, then our best Golf Gifts 2025 has a fine selection of excellent Christmas gift ideas for golfers selected by our expert testers.
We'd advise that you have a rummage through your golfer's kit before buying anything, just to confirm they don't already own your potential purchase, and it avoids any festive tantrums because nobody wants a huffy golfer for Christmas...