Looking To Transform Your Golf In 2026? Here Are 9 Training Aids That Actually Work

We all want to play our best golf in 2026 and from my experience one of the best ways to get better is by practicing more and practicing smarter. That latter point is vital in my opinion because what is the point in going to the driving range and mindlessly hitting golf balls, or heading to the putting green and hitting putts aimlessly? This is where a good training aid can come in to provide some much needed focus to your practice.

Importantly there are a lot of different devices out there, whether that be tools to help your swing, grip, path, groove a particular swing feel, or to help you on the greens as well. Some are complex, some are simple, and at Golf Monthly we have tested a lot of different models on the market to ascertain whether they actually work. Below I have picked out some of our absolute favorites from testing with the grip trainer Scottie Scheffler uses being a particular favorite of mine as I tend to get stronger and stronger in my right hand.

Whatever part of your game you need to work on there should be a product here that will help you in your pursuit of greater consistency and lower scores. Finally it is worth saying all these products also features in our best golf training aids, and best golf putting aids buying guides.