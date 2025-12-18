Looking To Transform Your Golf In 2026? Here Are 9 Training Aids That Actually Work
These 9 tools can help you in various ways to get you playing your best golf in 2026.
We all want to play our best golf in 2026 and from my experience one of the best ways to get better is by practicing more and practicing smarter. That latter point is vital in my opinion because what is the point in going to the driving range and mindlessly hitting golf balls, or heading to the putting green and hitting putts aimlessly? This is where a good training aid can come in to provide some much needed focus to your practice.
Importantly there are a lot of different devices out there, whether that be tools to help your swing, grip, path, groove a particular swing feel, or to help you on the greens as well. Some are complex, some are simple, and at Golf Monthly we have tested a lot of different models on the market to ascertain whether they actually work. Below I have picked out some of our absolute favorites from testing with the grip trainer Scottie Scheffler uses being a particular favorite of mine as I tend to get stronger and stronger in my right hand.
Whatever part of your game you need to work on there should be a product here that will help you in your pursuit of greater consistency and lower scores. Finally it is worth saying all these products also features in our best golf training aids, and best golf putting aids buying guides.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.