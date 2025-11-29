I'm A 3 Handicapper And These 5 Items Helped My Game Massively In 2025... Did I Mention They're Reduced Over Black Friday

Since the age of 12, I have been a single-figure handicapper and, like any golfer, I am always looking for ways to improve my game.

Whether it's switching golf ball, implementing a training aid to my practice, or even experimenting with a new golf shoe, there are various methods I've tried to get better at the game of golf.

Currently, I'm a 3 handicapper and, this year, I've lowered that numbered and found more consistency, this is thanks in-part to these different items being introduced throughout 2025.

What's more, this Black Friday weekend, they are reduced and well worth a look... if they can improve my game, they can no doubt improve yours!

Save 22% Bridgestone Tour B X Golf Ball: was $99.99 now $78.12 at Amazon I switched to this ball at the end of 2024 and I haven't changed it since, with the soft feel and greenside control helping in the scoring department. For me, the consistent yardages and distance rivalled my previous golf ball, the Titleist Pro V1, so if you're looking for a premium model that won't break the bank I would recommend this deal, which is two dozen for $78. That equates to $39 a box. Read our full Bridgestone Tour B X Golf Ball Review

Save 30% Arccos Smart Sensors: was $249.99 now $174.99 at Amazon Although I don't have Arccos Smart Sensors in my clubs anymore, I felt that they were massively helpful when I had them in my clubs for six months. I took them out as I wasn't a huge fan of the feel of the sensor at the end of the club, but finding out information about your game is always useful and, with Arccos, I was able to sought out weaknesses and work on them prior to the summer. It's used on the PGA Tour, so I would recommend trying them out to improve your game. Read our full Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Review

Save 40% Garmin Approach G80: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon I've always been more of a GPS user, as I find them easier to use than rangefinders. What's more, I've always opted for Garmin, who make some of the best golf GPS' on the market, with the G80 model able to double up as a launch monitor. This means that you can use it on the course and the golf range, helping your game even further. Read our full Garmin Approach G80 GPS Review

Save 40% adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe: was $200 now $120 at Amazon A five star golf shoe, the adidas Tour360 24 has been my primary choice of footwear throughout the year, as the exceptional grip and arch and heel support makes it a great all-rounder. I bought this pair off the back of Dan Parker's review, and I'm glad I did, as it's become my favorite pair of golf shoes. I will admit the discount above will vary on the size and color you go for, but it looks like most are reduced. Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe Review

Ethnonova Golf Training Grip: was $9.99 now $9.50 at Amazon Okay, this isn't on offer, but I think this is an excellent item that won't break the bank. Scottie Scheffler uses it, and he's done pretty well, so why wouldn't you? Under $10, it provides the basics when it comes to the grip and is a great way of keeping your game as consistent and repetitive as possible.

The five items above have been part of my set-up throughout 2024 and 2025 and they have made a big difference to my golf game.

Previously, I used the Titleist Pro V1 and, like all golfers, I decided I would try something different. Looking through the various sites, I came across the Bridgestone Tour B X and, in its first outing, I shot a one-over-par 72, my best round for quite some time.

I loved the feel and spin from the golf ball, which didn't compromise on distance, as I found I was hitting the same clubs into the greens at my home track.

(Image credit: Future)

Moving to the two tech items in this list, as the Arccos Smart Sensors and Garmin Approach G80 make an appearance.

I've never been the biggest gadget guy, but these have been excellent additions as they've opened up a new world to my golf game and made me learn more about it.

Using the Arccos sensors, I found that I was losing -3.5 shots in terms of approach play, specifically missing the green to the left. A lesson shortly after helped straighten up my irons and I found my green in regulation stats increased vastly.

This, coinciding with the Approach G80, which works as a GPS on the course and a launch monitor off it, gave me all the basics I needed in terms of my gapping and yardages to give me confidence out on the course.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Arccos) (Image credit: Future)

My final two products are the adidas Tour 360 24 Golf Shoe and the Ethnonova Golf Training Grip.

You may wonder, how can a golf shoe improve performance? Well, this five star model gave me incredible grip on the course, allowing me to fully commit to every shot, no matter the conditions.

It was also incredibly comfortable and, crucially, didn't give me any blisters on the back of my feet, which was key as I've had previous shoes do that.

As I alluded to, the Ethnonova Golf Training Grip isn't reduced, but I've included it as it's under $10 and a great way of keeping your grip consistent.

The feet are the only part of the body touching the ground in the swing, while the hands are the only part of the body holding the club. You want these two sections correct, which is why you should prioritize it when searching for your next purchase.