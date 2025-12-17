Here Are 9 Things Golfers Actually Want This Christmas
There are plenty of options to choose from in terms of getting a gift for a golfer, but some are a lot better than others - here are 9 we're confident the golfer in your life will love
At this time of year we're often bombarded with lots of products, sales and offers that brands and retailers are telling you will prove to be the perfect Christmas gift, but will that really be the case as that special person unwraps it?
On our website, the buying advice section traffic often spikes around the holiday period thanks to people shopping for their golf-mad loved ones who are looking for informative guidance as to the best golf gifts to give this Christmas. Especially if you're less versed in our weird sport, it can be hard to determine whether the present you have in mind is one the golfer in your life will actually want.
Therefore, as a golfer myself, I think I'm well versed to show you nine products all golfers will value as a gift this year. I even threw each past the rest of the Golf Monthly team to see if they'd appreciate each item, too! Things like the best golf balls or a new pair of one of the best golf shoes are safe bets, but I've included a range of options to give the most choice possible.
Look, it isn't the most exciting gift to either give or receive, but I don't think there's a golfer on this earth who wouldn't appreciate a new arsenal of arguably the best golf ball money can buy. You'll also save $10 courtesy of the discount on the Pro V1 'Holiday Pack' which is As part of their 'Holiday Pack', Titleist have reduced the price of the ever popular Pro V1 balls by $10 also available for the Pro V1x and Pro V1x Left Dash balls as well.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2025 Golf Ball Review
Gifting the golfer in your life one of the best golf rangefinders is a slam dunk of a Christmas gift. The Tour V6 is one of the best Bushnell rangefinders, a brand we'd consider at the top of the game in that market. Their Tour V6 Shift has proven one of the most popular in golf over the last few years due to the ease of use, eye-catching looks and unbeatable accuracy.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review
Who doesn't like getting new shoes for Christmas? The Adizero ZG were, in my opinion at least, the best value golf shoes I could find at PGA TOUR Superstore courtesy of the sizable discount slapped on it. Not only is the price appealing, so is the performance - these are one of the best spikeless golf shoes of 2025. They look great, feel even better in terms of comfort and deliver exceptional grip in all weathers on the golf course. With over $100 off at Amazon, it's a slam dunk of a deal.
Read our full adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review
One of the best drivers of 2025 is available for just under $500 and is one of the most exciting gifts you can give this holiday season. The Elyte is one of the best Callaway drivers of recent years, combining stable spin rates with excellent forgiveness and a wonderful, powerful feel which makes it a great option for a very wide range of golfers.
Read our full Callaway Elyte Driver Review
Golfers really appreciate apparel they can wear both on and off the course and this adidas jacket ticks that box with ease. It delivers a slick, modern look and will also keep you dry if an unexpected shower rolls in. We gave it a 5 star rating in our review a few years ago.
Read our full adidas Rain.Rdy Hooded Jacket Review
Speaking of apparel you can wear on and off the course, is the person you're buying for a sports fan? If so, something he or she can wear both on the course and then cheering on their favorite team later that day is a present that will be greatly appreciated. I've picked out the 49ers 1/4 from Cutter & Buck here because they're my team (go 9ers!), but there's all sorts of teams available from college sports to the professional games on PGA TOUR Superstore.
Are you buying for someone who often goes on group golf trips? Chances are he or she will be riding in a cart and, if lucky, having a drink during their round. This type of golf is perfect for the Wingman 2 GPS speaker from Bushnell which not only allows you to play music (be respectful with the volume!), but it also shouts out your yardage once you reach your golf ball. It's a great piece of golf tech.
We all want to give gifts that we know the person receiving will use. One way to ensure this is to buy the golfer in your life a top quality golf bag. Stitch make some of the best golf bags you can buy and the growth in popularity of leather golf bags means their SL2 bag will be highly sought after this Christmas.
Now, if you REALLY want to impress someone with a gift, why not give them the opening key to building the best indoor golf setup possible? The R10 is your one-stop shop as an affordable launch monitor and simulator that has all the features and accuracy of a device twice the price.
Read our full Garmin Approach R10 review
Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University and heads up reviews for rangefinders and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 ears. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
