Here Are 9 Things Golfers Actually Want This Christmas

At this time of year we're often bombarded with lots of products, sales and offers that brands and retailers are telling you will prove to be the perfect Christmas gift, but will that really be the case as that special person unwraps it?

On our website, the buying advice section traffic often spikes around the holiday period thanks to people shopping for their golf-mad loved ones who are looking for informative guidance as to the best golf gifts to give this Christmas. Especially if you're less versed in our weird sport, it can be hard to determine whether the present you have in mind is one the golfer in your life will actually want.

Therefore, as a golfer myself, I think I'm well versed to show you nine products all golfers will value as a gift this year. I even threw each past the rest of the Golf Monthly team to see if they'd appreciate each item, too! Things like the best golf balls or a new pair of one of the best golf shoes are safe bets, but I've included a range of options to give the most choice possible.

Save 19% ($120) Callaway Elyte Driver: was $619.99 now $499.99 at Amazon One of the best drivers of 2025 is available for just under $500 and is one of the most exciting gifts you can give this holiday season. The Elyte is one of the best Callaway drivers of recent years, combining stable spin rates with excellent forgiveness and a wonderful, powerful feel which makes it a great option for a very wide range of golfers. Read our full Callaway Elyte Driver Review

Cutter & Buck San Francisco 49ers Coastline Epic Comfort Men's Golf Quarter Zip: $89.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore Speaking of apparel you can wear on and off the course, is the person you're buying for a sports fan? If so, something he or she can wear both on the course and then cheering on their favorite team later that day is a present that will be greatly appreciated. I've picked out the 49ers 1/4 from Cutter & Buck here because they're my team (go 9ers!), but there's all sorts of teams available from college sports to the professional games on PGA TOUR Superstore.

Save 41% ($70) Bushnell Wingman 2 Golf GPS Speaker: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Carl's Golfland Are you buying for someone who often goes on group golf trips? Chances are he or she will be riding in a cart and, if lucky, having a drink during their round. This type of golf is perfect for the Wingman 2 GPS speaker from Bushnell which not only allows you to play music (be respectful with the volume!), but it also shouts out your yardage once you reach your golf ball. It's a great piece of golf tech.