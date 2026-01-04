L.A.B. Golf OZ.1i vs TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT Putter: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Battle Of The Best (Arguably) Zero Torque Putters... One Clear Winner - YouTube Watch On

L.A.B. Golf OZ.1i Putter vs TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT Putter

Over the years, putters have evolved dramatically, and those changes are often most visible in the professional game. If you want to know what the best putters on the market are, simply turn on your TV during any pro tournament and take a look at what’s in the players’ hands. The technology behind putter design has advanced significantly, moving well beyond the days when almost everyone relied on a Ping Anser blade or a close variation of it.

Mallet putters rose in popularity and have since overtaken blades as the most widely used style, but more recently an entirely new subsection of mallets has emerged. The best zero torque putters are now all the rage, with both scientific research and real-world performance supporting their growing adoption in the amateur and professional games alike.

L.A.B. Golf are widely credited with bringing stroke-balanced putters into the spotlight, paving the way for a wave of new putters designed to keep the clubface more stable through impact. One of L.A.B.'s standout models is the OZ.1i, a putter we gave a glowing review thanks to the impressive stability and consistency it delivers.

In response to the rise of L.A.B. putters, rival brands have developed their own zero-torque offerings in an effort to compete head-on. We've seen some great releases in 2025 alone such as the Odyssey Ai-One Square 2 Square Jailbird Cruiser and the Evnroll Zero Z5s.

Another that has really caught our eye is TaylorMade's Spider 5K-ZT, one of the best putters from a looks perspective we've seen in a long time. It stays true to the classic Spider Tour shape that has proved so popular with both professionals and amateurs, while introducing a new sole chamber, refined alignment aids, and even greater customization options.

Both putters promise a lot, with a shared aim of helping golfers of all abilities start the ball on their intended line more consistently. But how do they stack up against each other?

Technology

The best zero-torque putters can take a little time to adjust to, particularly if you’ve spent years gaming a more traditional design such as a toe-hang blade. Much of this adjustment comes down to the way the shaft enters the putter head. By positioning the shaft centrally, through the balance point and cg (centre of gravity), torque is significantly reduced, helping to keep the face square to the path throughout the stroke. The trade-off is that at address the putter presents a noticeably different look.

With that in mind, the OZ.1i is offered with two shaft-lean options. The original 2° shaft lean paired with a forward-press grip (the setup that first brought widespread attention to the brand) remains available, but L.A.B. has also introduced a new 0° shaft-lean option, giving golfers a more traditional, vertical shaft appearance at address and making the transition to a zero-torque design far less intimidating. As with all L.A.B. putters, every OZ.1i is hand-balanced at the company’s headquarters in Oregon.

While the OZ.1i features a markedly different head shape compared to other L.A.B. models, it also introduces another key update in the form of a milled, medium-depth stainless steel insert. Previous models have relied on a full aluminum face, which remains an option on the OZ.1i for golfers who prefer a slightly softer feel off the face.

(Image credit: Future)

Turning our attention to TaylorMade, the headline technologies are clearly signposted in the name. The “5K” refers to the exceptionally high MOI, making this one of the most forgiving putters money can buy, while the “ZT” confirms its zero torque putter credentials.

(Image credit: Future)

The head construction combines 303 stainless steel at the front with low-density 6061 aluminium at the rear, allowing TaylorMade’s engineers to push the centre of gravity forward and position the shaft closer to the face, just 25mm behind it. This setup helps minimise onset, meaning only 1° of shaft lean is required compared to some rival designs that rely on as much as 3°.

This approach could prove particularly appealing to golfers who are hesitant to try a zero-torque putter due to how different they can feel from traditional models. In practice, the transition from a standard Spider to the Spider 5K-ZT should feel relatively seamless, with far less of an adjustment than many competing zero-torque designs demand.

Looks

Zero-torque putters can pose a visual challenge for golfers making the switch from more traditional blade or mallet designs. That said, both the L.A.B. and the TaylorMade perform extremely well when it comes to aesthetics.

The OZ.1i features an elegant half-moon shape with a solid, confidence-inspiring construction that’s immediately eye-catching. Its matte black finish is complemented by a crisp white alignment line and a contrasting stainless steel insert. The black shaft and grip complete the stealthy look. For those wanting a more personalized setup, L.A.B. also offers a wide range of custom options, including alternative head colors, alignment aids, and different shaft choices.

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to outright visual appeal though, the TaylorMade takes the win and in truth it’s not particularly close. The Spider 5K-ZT is an absolutely stunning putter. We don’t usually factor headcovers into head-to-head comparisons, but in this case it’s impossible to ignore as the electric blue premium headcover perfectly sets the tone for what follows.

Take it off and you’re greeted by one of the most premium-looking putters we’ve tested in years. The reimagined Spider logo and sole graphics are superb, with the bold blue accents contrasting beautifully against the silver and black body. As mentioned earlier, the redesigned sole camber significantly improves how the putter sits at address, helping it rest square and flat on the ground regardless of your setup style. This promotes a neutral posture behind the ball and inspires confidence before the stroke is even made.

Overall, it’s a clear and convincing victory for TaylorMade in the looks department, I just love the key detailing and how the bright blue coloring gives great shelf appeal and looks superb behind the ball.

(Image credit: Future)

Feel

While feel matters across every club in the bag, it can be the deciding factor when selecting a putter to game. In this respect, both models delivered impressive results but I found myself drawn more to the feel of the L.A.B. putter.

I tested the OZ.1i with the stainless steel milled face rather than the aluminium option, and it provided excellent feedback at impact, along with the crisp, slightly clicky acoustics I tend to favour. This translated into strong distance control on the greens, although it’s worth noting that I'm well accustomed to milled putter faces and have a refined sense of how the ball should react at impact, so this perhaps gave the L.A.B. putter a slight advantage due to the familiarity I have with a milled face rather than an insert.

(Image credit: Future)

The Spider 5K-ZT delivers a feel that should suit a broad spectrum of golfers. The face produces a soft yet spring-like response that takes a little getting used to, but when paired with the large, confidence-inspiring head, it should appeal to everyone from beginners and high-handicappers to more accomplished players looking to sharpen their putting performance.

There is an initial adjustment period. The Pure Roll insert, in particular, promotes quicker forward roll and keeps the ball hugging the surface more than a conventional putter. While this is a clear performance benefit, it does require time for golfers to familiarize themselves with the sensation at impact.

I did struggle slightly with distance control early on, but this improved noticeably as the round went on. Compared to the L.A.B., the reduced shaft lean also makes the Spider 5K-ZT feel more like a traditional putter at address. Ultimately, both models offer a precise, performance-driven feel that takes some acclimatization, but one that should reward patience and deliver tangible benefits on the greens.

So which one feels best? It's subjective but for me the L.A.B. takes this one. However, if you prefer a softer feel then the TaylorMade will be more to your taste.

Performance

The L.A.B. OZ.1i did require an initial adjustment period as it's not what I'm used to. Like many putters with built-in shaft lean, it can appear slightly closed at address, which at first may encourage you to manipulate the stroke to start the ball on line. That was certainly my experience with it, but once I became comfortable with the look and trusted the technology, I was able to roll the ball more freely, resulting in consistently strong performance on the greens.

One of the OZ.1i’s standout qualities is its exceptional balance, a clear reflection of the meticulous hand-balancing process that underpins every L.A.B. putter. That level of craftsmanship does come at a price, both in terms of cost and lead time, but the on-green performance goes a long way towards justifying the investment.

(Image credit: Future)

The blend of feel and visual design worked particularly well for me on short to mid-range putts with the Spider 5K-ZT. The Pure Roll insert, milled to the exact width of a golf ball, combined with the clear alignment aids helped me hole a healthy number of putts from inside 15 feet.

That said, I did find the Spider 5K-ZT slightly harder to keep square through impact than the L.A.B. My most common miss during testing was leaving the face open and pushing putts to the right, although this may well be down to my relative lack of experience with zero-torque and mallet-style putters, as I typically favor a more traditional blade design.

Distance control on longer putts was a challenge initially, but it improved quickly the more time I spent with the putter. Performance is enhanced by the strong visual package, with the putter sitting very neutrally at address. Rather than worrying about alignment, I was able to focus purely on my target and roll the ball with freedom, an approach that can be particularly beneficial for golfers lacking confidence on the greens.

If you’re considering a move to a zero-torque putter, it’s likely because of the improved face stability these designs are designed to offer. The goal is straightforward: more putts starting on your intended line and in turn, greater confidence on the greens. Based on my testing, both putters deliver on that promise, although I personally saw slightly better results with the L.A.B. model, particularly with forgiveness on heel and toe strikes, so it's another win for the OZ.1i.

(Image credit: Future)

Which one should you choose?

Choose the L.A.B. OZ.1i if...

- You want a putter with zero shaft lean

- You prefer a stainless steel milled insert

- You prefer a half-moon shape

Choose the TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT Putter if...

- You want a zero torque putter that doesn't feel too dissimilar to a regular putter

- You want a stunning looking putter

- You want a softer feel at impact

For more flat-stick advice, check out our guides on the best putters for high handicappers and best putters for beginners.