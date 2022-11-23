(opens in new tab) PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition | $20 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get $20 Off PGA Tour 2K23 Featuring Tiger Woods This Black Friday

Ever wanted to play a season on the PGA Tour? Well now you can, from the comfort of your living room with the new PGA Tour 2K23 video game that is discounted at the moment. For the reduced price of $49.99, you can get the standard edition of this game which ordinarily retails at $69.99 on PS5. You can also get $20 off on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. This $20 saving is a huge bonus, which you could put towards another one of the fantastic deals we've listed on our guide on the Black Friday golf deals.

(Image credit: HB Studios)

While it’s everyone’s dream to play golf professionally, you can now live the glitz and glamor that golfing legends like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy live everyday, and tee off at some of the biggest and most well renowned golf courses around the world. From the likes of the East Lake Golf Club to TPC Sawgrass, tear it up at many of the world's best golf courses and see if you can beat the clubhouse records set by some of the best players in the business.

(Image credit: HB Studios)

Design your own golfer (or play as Michael Jordan) and take your swag to the course to compete against the best players in the world. You can also play with your friends online or on local play. And if you're all together, why not get drop into the new Top Golf game mode, which will see you go up against your friends in a competitive yet fun game of target practice on the driving range.

(Image credit: HB Studios)

And while setting records on the huge library of championship courses the game has to offer is one of the best parts of PGA Tour 2K23, why not get creative and build your own, unique golf course, that you and your mates can battle it out on. Design tricky hazards and build your dream golf course that you'd love to play in real life.

