This Five-Star Adidas Tour 360 Shoe Has 70% Off This Black Friday
These adidas Tour360 22 golf shoes are an incredible $126 off in the Black Friday sale!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
adidas Tour360 22 Golf Shoes | 70% off at adidas (opens in new tab)
Was $180 Now $54
Your eyes don't deceive you, these adidas Tour360 22 Golf Shoes in black are now 70% off and will cost you under $55! Just $55 for one of the best golf shoes of 2022.
This Five-Star Adidas Tour 360 Shoe Has 70% Off This Black Friday
Adidas is known for producing some of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market and, with this Black Friday Golf Deal (opens in new tab), you can pick up one of the brands best performers for under $55!
Currently, the adidas Tour360 22 Golf Shoe (opens in new tab) in black is an incredible 70% off at the adidas website, with the shoe featuring amongst our Editor's Choice Awards for 2022 (opens in new tab), such was the performance and looks of the golf shoe.
Also, just a head's up, it's not just golf shoes where you can find a tasty 70% discount, with an array of adidas products now 70% off in the Black Friday sale and, here at Golf Monthly, we have put this handy guide together (opens in new tab) to show you the best ones.
Back to the Tour360s though and the outrageous discount of $126! Firstly, these shoes rank amongst the best spiked golf shoes on the market and, thanks to their incredible stability and comfort, they can be worn all year round, no matter the harshness of the conditions.
We were introduced to the iconic Tour360 range some 18 years ago, with their 22 model featuring parts of older designs, as well as new ideas to really make it the best of the best. Importantly, their main focus has been on fit and traction.
Thanks to a magnitude of technology, these golf shoes have everything you need to perform your best out on the course. They may not be as stylish as the adidas Codechaos 22 (opens in new tab), but if it's simplistic looks with premium performance you are after then look no further.
Their comfort comes from something called Feet You Wear last, which was first introduced in 1996. What it does is mimic the natural shape of the foot and accommodate the movement of the foot in all directions, even throughout the golf swing. What's more, there are a range of other design elements, that will cushion your feet and provide max comfort!
That's the inside of the golf shoes covered so what about the outside? Well, aside from being completely waterproof they have a variety of spikes and traction elements which really grip into the ground. Moreover, they don't create any large marks or indentations on the greens, something that can be a problem during winter golf.
adidas Tour360 22 Golf Shoes | 70% off at adidas (opens in new tab)
Was $180 Now $54
Now under $55, we can't see these shoes being around for long in the Black Friday sale, so why not pick up a pair now with a monstrous 70% off
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
I Use This Golf Jacket Everyday, And It Has 70% Off On Black Friday
The adidas Rain.Rdy 2022 golf jacket is available online for a huge saving of $200 this Black Friday.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
One Of Our Favourite Package Sets Is Now Under £225 In The Black Friday Sale
Pick up this Strata Golf Club Set with a 32% discount in the Black Friday sale
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
I Use This Golf Jacket Everyday, And It Has 70% Off On Black Friday
The adidas Rain.Rdy 2022 golf jacket is available online for a huge saving of $200 this Black Friday.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
One Of Our Favourite Package Sets Is Now Under £225 In The Black Friday Sale
Pick up this Strata Golf Club Set with a 32% discount in the Black Friday sale
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
This Easy Green Golf Rangefinder Is Now Over 50% Off In The Black Friday Sale
Looking for a golf rangefinder that won't break the bank? Well, this laser from Easy Green is now £131 off in the Black Friday sale
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Head To Adidas For Up To 70% Off Golf Gear This Black Friday
The adidas website has as much as 70% off on golf shoes and apparel on Black Friday this year.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Get Great Discounts On Golf Shoes Right Now At Scottsdale Golf - Nike, FootJoy Puma Models
There are loads of discounts on golf shoes at Scottsdale Golf at the moment as part of 'Black November'
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-