Brooks Koepka Leaves LIV Golf After Four Seasons

Brooks Koepka has left LIV Golf, it has been confirmed.

The five-time Major champion joined the Saudi-backed league in 2022 and went on to win five titles.

A statement from Koepka's representatives says he wishes to spend more time at home with his family; wife, Jena and son, Crew.

"Brooks Koepka will be stepping away from LIV Golf," Koepka's representatives said in a statement.

"He is deeply grateful to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Scott O’Neil, and the LIV Golf leadership team, his teammates, and the fans.

"Family has always guided Brooks’s decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home. Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success.

"Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what’s ahead. "

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Koepka won his fifth Major at the 2023 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf League, following the 2025 season," LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said.

"Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home. We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course."

Koepka captained the Smash GC team in the LIV Golf League, and his teammate Talor Gooch has now taken over to lead the side into the 2026 campaign. Smash's roster now includes Gooch, Jason Kokrak and Graeme McDowell.

Koepka has won nine times on the PGA Tour, including his five Majors and four other tournaments.

What next for Brooks Koepka? Analysis

The Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter was first to report the news earlier this month, citing multiple sources that the former World No.1 may not play on LIV Golf in 2026.

Koepka reportedly had a contract for the 2026 campaign so leaving a year early is a huge blow to the league, as he was one of the star names to join in the inaugural season. He is the first huge name to leave the big money tour since its inception.

The question will turn to what next for Koepka, and it is likely he will be suspended by the PGA Tour for 12 months following his most recent start in LIV Golf, which came in August.

That means he should be eligible to return to the PGA Tour following the FedEx Cup Playoffs conclusion and begin playing on the US circuit again when September's FedEx Cup Fall begins, which would mark his first PGA Tour start since March 2022.

He will be eligible to play on the DP World Tour all season and is also exempt into all four men's Majors next year.