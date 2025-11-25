I've Been Waiting For The Titleist Pro V1 To Go On Sale - Thanks to Their Special Holiday Box, I Can Finally Grab Them At A Discount

The Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball needs no introduction; it not only tops our list as the best golf ball of 2025, but it's arguably the most successful item of golf equipment ever made – the complete package, trusted by PGA Tour pros and amateurs around the world – it's the number one ball in golf for a reason.

As the best premium golf ball, it's basically never discounted, meaning we are always on the hunt for Titleist deals, especially around Black Friday. So these Black Friday Titleist deals on the Pro V1 and its Pro V1x sibling are going to be snapped up quickly and we strongly recommend you stock up and grab yours, because this discount will definitely not be around for long.

Right now at Amazon, you can get two dozen of the 2025 Titleist Pro V1 for just $99.98, which is a 9% reduction from the MSRP of $109.98. It’s only $10 off, but this is a reduction that's rarer than me breaking 80 (never happens) and, therefore is never one to take for granted!

So why choose the Pro V1? Well, it's the leading choice for both professionals and amateurs thanks to how it combines strong performance in the long game courtesy of low spin and trajectory with exceptional short-game feel and control. During our testing we loved the soft, responsive feel and appreciated the consistent, stable flight. How well the ball performed in windy conditions was another highlight.

While launch monitor data was solid without being revolutionary, the ball truly excelled during on-course play, especially with iron shots where consistency was high. It provided solid ball speed with the driver and demonstrated a lower flight compared to the Pro V1x, making it appealing for players prioritizing control and predictability over maximum distance. This performance makes the Pro V1 an ideal choice for golfers who prioritize iron control and a softer feel around the green.

Save 9% ($10) Titleist 2025 Pro V1x (24-Pack): was $109.98 now $99.98 at Amazon The Pro V1x is aimed at players looking for a higher ball flight and increased spin with a slightly firmer feel than the Pro V1. In our review, we noted the Pro V1x ball delivered greater distance without any loss of control around the greens. Stock up with this rarely seen Black Friday Titleist deal at Amazon. Read our full 2025 Titleist Pro V1x Ball Review.

The Pro V1x is suited more to player who want a little more spin to their golf ball. Courtesy of the new core inside the ball, Titleist have achieved their goal of "steepening the spin slope," which provides low spin off the tee alongside increased spin with scoring clubs. During testing we saw ball speed gains with the driver and a marginal increase in carry distance over the previous model, as well as lovely feel and spin control in the short game department.

The Pro V1x has a firmer feel than the Pro V1 as well as a higher flight off the tee and superior short-game spin, particularly on pitch shots.

