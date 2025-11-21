Garmin's Black Friday Sale has officially begun, and for golfers it features significant discounts on some of the Golf Monthly experts' all-time favorite Garmin Approach golf products.

These include our top choice when it comes to the best golf watch – the Garmin Approach S70, reduced from $699.99 to just $599.99. Top-rated golf tech like one of the best golf launch monitors on the market – the Garmin Approach R10 is also discounted by a massive $200, from the MRSP of $599.99 to a bargain $399.99.

Black Friday is just over a week away, running across the weekend of the 28th of November, and ending on Cyber Monday, the 1st of December. However, with discounts so good already, if you're looking to grab some Garmin golf tech for yourself or even as a Christmas gift, then we'd say, why wait? I will also say if you want more deal inspiration, then take a look at our best Black Friday golf deals hub page as well.

For UK golfers, as part of its Black November Sale, American Golf also has big Garmin Black Friday deals, including the entire Garmin smartwatches for golf range, also including the Garmin Approach S70, down from £549.99 to £499.99, which is a brilliant and rarely seen £50 saving.

Save $100 Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Garmin The Garmin Approach S70 is our top choice as the best golf watch for golf. In his review, Mike Bailey rated the S70 Solar with a 5 out of 5 score, and its almost endless list of features, stunning looks and interface, plus the extended battery life ticked all the boxes, making the flagship Garmin golf watch not only a brilliant offering on the course, but made it versatile enough to serve as a reliable everyday smartwatch. This Garmin deal is in the 47mm ceramic bezel and comes in just one color choice.

Save $50 Garmin Approach S50 Golf Watch: was $399.99 now $349.99 at Garmin We rated the Approach S50 with a perfect 5 out of 5 star review, described by our tester as one of the most complete golf watches he'd ever tested. The S50 combines brilliant golf features with extensive health and fitness tracking capabilities. It features a crystal clear, detailed and responsive display, intuitive controls, and an impressive battery life of up to 10 days. This Garmin deal is in the 43mm aluminium bezel and comes in two color choices.

Image 1 of 5 The Garmin Approach S70 golf watch has an almost endless list of features. (Image credit: Future) The Garmin Approach S50 has a bright AMOLED display. (Image credit: Future) The Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor is accurate and delivers a wealth of data. (Image credit: Future) The Garmin Approach S44 has a lightweight build and crisp, clear display. (Image credit: Future) The Garmin Approach Z82 is a brilliant, fast and accurate rangefinder. (Image credit: Future)

