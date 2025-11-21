Why Wait Around? Our Favorite Golf Watch Is Discounted Already In Garmin's Early Black Friday Sale
From the best golf watches to top-rated launch monitors, the Garmin Approach range includes some of our all-time favorite golf tech, and their early Black Friday sale has big discounts worth grabbing now
Garmin's Black Friday Sale has officially begun, and for golfers it features significant discounts on some of the Golf Monthly experts' all-time favorite Garmin Approach golf products.
These include our top choice when it comes to the best golf watch – the Garmin Approach S70, reduced from $699.99 to just $599.99. Top-rated golf tech like one of the best golf launch monitors on the market – the Garmin Approach R10 is also discounted by a massive $200, from the MRSP of $599.99 to a bargain $399.99.
Black Friday is just over a week away, running across the weekend of the 28th of November, and ending on Cyber Monday, the 1st of December. However, with discounts so good already, if you're looking to grab some Garmin golf tech for yourself or even as a Christmas gift, then we'd say, why wait? I will also say if you want more deal inspiration, then take a look at our best Black Friday golf deals hub page as well.
For UK golfers, as part of its Black November Sale, American Golf also has big Garmin Black Friday deals, including the entire Garmin smartwatches for golf range, also including the Garmin Approach S70, down from £549.99 to £499.99, which is a brilliant and rarely seen £50 saving.
The Garmin Approach S70 is our top choice as the best golf watch for golf. In his review, Mike Bailey rated the S70 Solar with a 5 out of 5 score, and its almost endless list of features, stunning looks and interface, plus the extended battery life ticked all the boxes, making the flagship Garmin golf watch not only a brilliant offering on the course, but made it versatile enough to serve as a reliable everyday smartwatch. This Garmin deal is in the 47mm ceramic bezel and comes in just one color choice.
We rated the Approach S50 with a perfect 5 out of 5 star review, described by our tester as one of the most complete golf watches he'd ever tested. The S50 combines brilliant golf features with extensive health and fitness tracking capabilities. It features a crystal clear, detailed and responsive display, intuitive controls, and an impressive battery life of up to 10 days. This Garmin deal is in the 43mm aluminium bezel and comes in two color choices.
Golf Monthly tech wizard, Dan Parker, scored the R10 with a glowing 4.5-star rating. Highlights included the comprehensive amounts of data it provided, including carry distance, total distance, ball speed, clubhead speed and smash factor, all at your fingertips. Dan also reckoned it was one of the most accurate, fun and rewarding launch monitors on the market, and with $200 off, it now adds value for money to its impressive repertoire.
The Approach S44 is one of the latest additions to the Garmin Approach range. Our tester Conor Keenan rated it highly with a 4.5 out ot 5 star score, and it impressed him with its lightweight build and crisp, clear display that made it easy to wear and not just a golf watch exclusively for on-course. The S44 has a large 43mm Silver aluminum bezel, and two strap color choices, either Black or Grey.
The Approach Z82 is another piece of outstanding Garmin golf tech, and holds the much-coveted place in our best golf rangefinders guide as the device with the most impressive features. It scored a flawless review and delivered our tester with a genuine Wow Factor. It comes loaded with innovative features that make the Garmin Approach Z82 stand out in a crowded market. Review highlights included the unique full hole mapping and bang-on accuracy.
Our Black Friday Golf Deals 2025 hub already has over 100 of the best early deals, and is recommended to anyone after a golf deal, whether that's for themselves or for a Christmas Gift for the golfer in your life.
We also have brand-specific hubs with the best Callaway, Titleist and TaylorMade deals if you're a bit picky about your golf brands. Finally, have a look at our individual guides for the best Black Friday golf shoe deals, best Black Friday golf bag deals and finally, our best Black Friday golf ball deals and grab yourself a bargain!
