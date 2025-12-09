15 Best Stocking Fillers For Golfers: Here are my favorite smaller gift ideas for the golfer in your life

Buying gifts for golfers can be a taxing experience, not only because we can be a bit of a fussy bunch in terms of model, brand and so on. But also because there is a lot of golf tat out there, especially when it comes to smaller gifts and the golf accessories market. This is where I come in because I have been working in golf equipment for many years now and I know what is a good golf gift to receive, and what isn't.

Speaking generally, the best golf gifts need to be something they either need or want as part of their setup. So when it comes to need, go and have a look at their golf bag and see what is missing. Do they have a good glove? Are they nearly out of golf balls? Do they need a new golf hat? This helps narrow your search a bit.

When it comes to want, I have you covered here. As mentioned, myself and the Golf Monthly testing team are experts in this field and have a rigorous testing procedure. Any stocking filler I have included below has been tested by us and it will deliver for the golfer in your life. From a good golf grip, to a proper towel, every product below will have them smiling and itching to get out on the golf course again