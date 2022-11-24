Save $130 On This Apple Watch In The Amazon Black Friday Sale
An Apple Watch is a fantastic addition to both on and off course activities and, in this Black Friday deal, you can pick up and absolute bargain
Apple Watch SE | $130 off at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Was $279 Now $149
For under $150, this Apple Watch SE offers superb value for money and is an absolute steal with $130 off. Pick it up now whilst stocks last!
When you're out on the golf course, you are often looking to gain the biggest advantage you can. One way to do that, is by investing in one of the best golf watches (opens in new tab) or even one of the best golf rangefinders (opens in new tab).
However, another possibility is to purchase an Apple Watch, with there being a number of ways that golfers can get the most out of it (opens in new tab) on the course, as well as off it. One of those ways is to download some of the best golf apps, with there being an array available on the App Store.
You may think that buying an Apple Watch is an expensive venture. However, thanks to this Black Friday Golf Deal (opens in new tab), you can take advantage of this superb deal, with $130 off at Walmart.
Not only can you pick up a tasty discount on the Apple Watch SE, but there is also a $20 discount on Apple AirPods, which are now under $80. Perfect for when you are practicing (opens in new tab) on the range or the chipping green, they ranks as some of the best headphones for golf (opens in new tab) and can help aid improvement.
Apple AirPods | $20 off at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Was $99.99 Now $79
These Apple AirPods can be worn on and off the course, with a $20 discount making this superb value for money on Black Friday
It's not just technology where there are significant reductions this Black Friday, with Golf Monthly also producing other specific hub pages as well, so, if you want something specific, then make sure you regularly check our guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals, best Black Friday golf shoe deals, best Black Friday golf bag deals and more...
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
