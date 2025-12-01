How To Play Your Best Winter Golf - Set Yourself Up For Success With These 8 Cyber Monday Deals
Set yourself up for success over Christmas and New Years with these discounted golf deals for Cyber Monday
Some players, maybe wisely, hang the clubs up for the winter. Other players battle the elements to get their fix, myself included, but I wouldn't do it if I wasn't prepared.
You can still enjoy golf in the winter as much as you do in the summer, it just requires a little more effort and planning. You need to have plenty of layers, including gloves, hats and a trusty rain jacket. You'll also need a reliable, durable pair of the best spiked golf shoes to make sure you don't slip and slide during your swing. If you aren't prepared effectively, those 18 holes can feel very, very long.
So, as a golf addict all 12 months of the year despite living in cold, wet and windy Ireland, I think I'm in a good position to create this guide on the products that will put you a position to play your best golf this winter. Oh, and did I mention each and every one of them is on sale for Cyber Monday?
Colder temperatures means you wont be hitting the ball as far as you would during the spring or summer, meaning hitting fairways is arguably now more important than ever. The G430 Max 10K got a glowing review from our tester Joe Ferguson and is one of the most forgiving drivers money can buy. Combining low spin, high ball speeds and tight dispersion, the overall package will suit a large number of players. Available with 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore, it's rare to see Ping clubs with such a large discount, let alone one of its best performers.
Read our full Ping G430 Max 10K Driver Review
A pair of solid, reliable and comfortable spiked shoes are a must have for winter considering it is often wet and slippy under foot. The last thing we want to have is us losing our footing as we swing, or not being confident in our shoes for providing enough traction before you hit your shot. The Tour 360s are one of the best golf shoes you can buy, and this sizable discount over at Amazon is one of the best deals we've seen on Cyber Monday.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review
My top 3 least favorite things in golf are as follows; slow play, lip-outs and having cold hands out on the golf course. Having chilly fingers does absolutely nothing to help your score, so equipping yourself with a quality pair of golf mitts might have more effect on your performance out there than you think. I have used these mitts from Titleist for a number of years and will continue to do so for years to come.
Much like your hands, having cold ears doesn't help proceedings either. You would be stunned in terms of how much heat your lose from your head when compared to the rest of your body, so one of the easiest ways to stay warm on the course is by putting a good quality knitted beanie on. This stylish number from Mizuno is available in two different colors and has a respectable discount for Cyber Monday.
There's a lot I like about this jacket and I'm not alone - our very own Sam Tremlett gave it a full 5 stars out of 5 review a couple of years ago. With this in mind and the discount of nearly $50 available at PGA TOUR Superstore, we don't think you'll find many better rain jackets for winter golf in terms of performance coupled with value for money. It looks fantastic and can be used anywhere, has a lightweight feel, but most importantly protects in the rain with a sublime hood addition. We'll admit, it isn't the warmest jacket in the world, but it's so lightweight it can easily be worn as an extra layer over the top of your trusty winter golf sweater or golf hoodie.
Read our full adidas Rain.Rdy Hooded Jacket Review
I'm not a massive fan of colored golf balls... unless it's winter time. It's the time of the year where I find it most useful to use them as they stand out brilliant against the more lush, moist green grass we have here in the UK during the colder months. The TP5 is also one of my favorite choices as one of the best premium golf balls on the market and well as one of the best golf balls we've tested in recent years, period. Not a fan of the TP5 but still want a colorful ball for the winter? Check out our best yellow golf balls guide, I'm sure there'll be something in there that will suit your game.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review
Some of us aren't lucky enough to play golf all 12 months of the year - well, outside at least. Treating yourself to one of the best golf simulators is your way of scratching your golfing itch all 12 months of the year, whether there's snow on the ground or not. Of course, nailing your indoor golf setup can be a tricky task, but if I were to start building one then this would be my first purchase. The experience with the Garmin Approach R50 lived up to all expectations. It is simple to set up and use, the display is detailed and clear, the data accurate and simulator experience near faultless.
Read our full Garmin Approach R50 review
Is a golf simulator too expensive for your budget? OK, that's understandable if so, but why not get your hands on one of the best putting mats instead and get your game with the flat-stick dialed for the new year? The V5 Putting Mat from Perfect Practice is, pardon the pun, the perfect practice companion for the colder, darker days over Christmas and New Year. I rely on my putting mat a lot during the winter and it always sets me up for success when spring rolls around.
Read our full Perfect Practice Putting Mat Review
