How To Play Your Best Winter Golf - Set Yourself Up For Success With These 8 Cyber Monday Deals

Some players, maybe wisely, hang the clubs up for the winter. Other players battle the elements to get their fix, myself included, but I wouldn't do it if I wasn't prepared.

You can still enjoy golf in the winter as much as you do in the summer, it just requires a little more effort and planning. You need to have plenty of layers, including gloves, hats and a trusty rain jacket. You'll also need a reliable, durable pair of the best spiked golf shoes to make sure you don't slip and slide during your swing. If you aren't prepared effectively, those 18 holes can feel very, very long.

So, as a golf addict all 12 months of the year despite living in cold, wet and windy Ireland, I think I'm in a good position to create this guide on the products that will put you a position to play your best golf this winter. Oh, and did I mention each and every one of them is on sale for Cyber Monday?

Save $100.01 adidas Tour 360 24 Shoes: was $200 now $99.99 at Amazon A pair of solid, reliable and comfortable spiked shoes are a must have for winter considering it is often wet and slippy under foot. The last thing we want to have is us losing our footing as we swing, or not being confident in our shoes for providing enough traction before you hit your shot. The Tour 360s are one of the best golf shoes you can buy, and this sizable discount over at Amazon is one of the best deals we've seen on Cyber Monday. Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review

Save 11% ($6.86) Titleist Golf StaDry Cart Mitts: was $60 now $53.14 at Amazon My top 3 least favorite things in golf are as follows; slow play, lip-outs and having cold hands out on the golf course. Having chilly fingers does absolutely nothing to help your score, so equipping yourself with a quality pair of golf mitts might have more effect on your performance out there than you think. I have used these mitts from Titleist for a number of years and will continue to do so for years to come.

Save 20% ($6) Mizuno Unisex-Adult Tour Knit Pom: was $30 now $24 at Amazon Much like your hands, having cold ears doesn't help proceedings either. You would be stunned in terms of how much heat your lose from your head when compared to the rest of your body, so one of the easiest ways to stay warm on the course is by putting a good quality knitted beanie on. This stylish number from Mizuno is available in two different colors and has a respectable discount for Cyber Monday.

Save 25% ($45) adidas RAIN.RDY Men's Rain Jacket Hoodie: was $180 now $135 at PGA TOUR Superstore There's a lot I like about this jacket and I'm not alone - our very own Sam Tremlett gave it a full 5 stars out of 5 review a couple of years ago. With this in mind and the discount of nearly $50 available at PGA TOUR Superstore, we don't think you'll find many better rain jackets for winter golf in terms of performance coupled with value for money. It looks fantastic and can be used anywhere, has a lightweight feel, but most importantly protects in the rain with a sublime hood addition. We'll admit, it isn't the warmest jacket in the world, but it's so lightweight it can easily be worn as an extra layer over the top of your trusty winter golf sweater or golf hoodie. Read our full adidas Rain.Rdy Hooded Jacket Review

Save $500 Garmin Approach R50 Launch Monitor: was $4,999 now $4,499 at Amazon Some of us aren't lucky enough to play golf all 12 months of the year - well, outside at least. Treating yourself to one of the best golf simulators is your way of scratching your golfing itch all 12 months of the year, whether there's snow on the ground or not. Of course, nailing your indoor golf setup can be a tricky task, but if I were to start building one then this would be my first purchase. The experience with the Garmin Approach R50 lived up to all expectations. It is simple to set up and use, the display is detailed and clear, the data accurate and simulator experience near faultless. Read our full Garmin Approach R50 review

Save $70 Perfect Practice V5 Putting Mat: was $179.99 now $109.99 at Amazon Is a golf simulator too expensive for your budget? OK, that's understandable if so, but why not get your hands on one of the best putting mats instead and get your game with the flat-stick dialed for the new year? The V5 Putting Mat from Perfect Practice is, pardon the pun, the perfect practice companion for the colder, darker days over Christmas and New Year. I rely on my putting mat a lot during the winter and it always sets me up for success when spring rolls around. Read our full Perfect Practice Putting Mat Review