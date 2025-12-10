PNC Championship Field 2025: Which Teams Have Dropped Out And Who Has Replaced Them?

The full 20-team PNC Championship field has been confirmed for 2025, with the family friendly event returning from December 20-21.

Tiger Woods and son Charlie are missing the Orlando, Florida tournament for the first time since 2019 after five consecutive appearances, with Tiger sidelined following a seventh back surgery in October.

Woods recently spoke to media at the Hero World Challenge, where he revealed he had been cleared to chip and putt but was unable to hit full shots yet.

The 15-time Major winner and his highly rated son will hopefully be back next year.

The duo are not the only team to have dropped out, with three teams who featured in 2024 not signed up.

There will be no Team Woods in this year's PNC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as Team Woods, Sir Nick Faldo and Gary Player will also not play in this year's tournament.

Sir Nick Faldo usually plays with his son, Matthew, while Gary Player, who has has six children and 22 grandchildren, has played with various family members through the years.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those three sides have been replaced by Jim Furyk and his son, Tanner, who return after a year off, Davis Love III and son Dru, who won this event in 2012 and 2018, and Gary Woodland and his son, Dan, who make their tournament debut.

Dru Love turned professional and even played with his father in the 2019 Zurich Classic on the PGA Tour.

The PNC Championship is open to players who have won a Major in their career, including senior Majors, or the Players Championship.

Bernhard Langer and his youngest son, Jason, won the event for the second consecutive year and fourth time in 2024, with Bernhard boasting six wins in total (Image credit: Getty Images)

Non-regular Major winners to have played in recent years, as well as in 2025, include former Players Champion Matt Kuchar and senior Major winner Steve Stricker.

When it comes to deciding who the pros play with, they must be a family member and cannot hold any playing status on a professional tour. This meant that Stricker's daughter Bobbi was unable to play in 2023 due to her Epson Tour status, so luckily for younger daughter Izzi, she got the call to play and is again competing this year.

This rule could force a number of amateur partners out in the coming years, with the likes of John Daly II, Izzi Stricker, Brady Duval, Jacob Immelman, Sean Lehman and Luke Leonard all currently playing college golf.

Dru Love clearly no longer holds any tour status, and his pro career may have been why he and his father have not played in this event since 2018.

PNC Championship: Which pairs have dropped out and who have they been replaced by?

Tiger Woods (out)

Sir Nick Faldo (out)

Gary Player (out)

Jim Furyk (in)

Davis Love III (in)

Gary Woodland (in)

PNC Championship field and pairings 2025: