Combine Your Love Of Golf And Bourbon With The Excellent B.Draddy x Elijah Craig Collection
Having recently tested out this new, unique collection, I cannot recommend it enough thanks to the quality and exclusive aesthetic.
I have recently tested a lot of B.Draddy golf gear and I have become a huge fan because the quality is outstanding and the apparel looks fantastic too. So you can imagine my excitement when a box turned up at my door with several pieces from the B.Draddy x Elijah Craig collection inside. This exclusive, limited-edition collection is a collaboration with the iconic Kentucky Bourbon brand Elijah Craig, and features some of my favorite pieces of apparel, with cool bourbon motifs (my favorite being the Andy hoodie below by the way).
Elijah Craig’s Associate Vice President Max Stefka said, “B.Draddy’s dedication to quality and timeless style perfectly complements our small-batch philosophy. Together, we’re celebrating craftsmanship that transcends industries.”
The collection has pieces for men and women, and feature colors synonymous with bourbon and barrels, with plenty of oak, cream and charcoal finishes. There are also lovely greens throughout as well, as shown by the Proctor top and Eli vest below. As mentioned, this is a limited edition collection and I don't expect it to be around for long. I have picked out some of my favorite pieces below but visit the B.Draddy Small Batch website to see the full collection.
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
