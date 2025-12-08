Combine Your Love Of Golf And Bourbon With The Excellent B.Draddy x Elijah Craig Collection

I have recently tested a lot of B.Draddy golf gear and I have become a huge fan because the quality is outstanding and the apparel looks fantastic too. So you can imagine my excitement when a box turned up at my door with several pieces from the B.Draddy x Elijah Craig collection inside. This exclusive, limited-edition collection is a collaboration with the iconic Kentucky Bourbon brand Elijah Craig, and features some of my favorite pieces of apparel, with cool bourbon motifs (my favorite being the Andy hoodie below by the way).

Elijah Craig’s Associate Vice President Max Stefka said, “B.Draddy’s dedication to quality and timeless style perfectly complements our small-batch philosophy. Together, we’re celebrating craftsmanship that transcends industries.”

The collection has pieces for men and women, and feature colors synonymous with bourbon and barrels, with plenty of oak, cream and charcoal finishes. There are also lovely greens throughout as well, as shown by the Proctor top and Eli vest below. As mentioned, this is a limited edition collection and I don't expect it to be around for long. I have picked out some of my favorite pieces below but visit the B.Draddy Small Batch website to see the full collection.