Here Are 10 Of The Most Popular Products To Look Out For On Cyber Monday

Missed Black Friday? Don't fret, Cyber Monday is just around the corner and there are a ton of fantastic savings popping up online! From deals on premium golf shoes to some top-quality golf tech we've put together a list of ten of the most popular products in golf for you to keep an eye out for when more deals drop tomorrow. Additionally also make sure you bookmark our page on the best Cyber Monday golf deals because that hub will have all the best picks. What's more, you can also check out the final remaining Black Friday Golf Deals here.

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 Golf Shoes

Featuring a full-grain leather upper, a sole plate that provides excellent grip on the turf and excellent comfort throughout your round, this pair of shoes is a fantastic option for any golfer looking to play like the pros! We put them through their paces earlier this year and now understand that there's a reason why Rory McIlroy wears these stylish golf shoes! At the moment we have noticed them on offer in a few places so snap these up quickly if you want them.

Read our full Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 Review

Strata Golf Club Set

This is great value and expansive offering for beginner golfers. The driver, hybrids and irons are super forgiving and offer plenty of distance. We were very impressed when we tested this package set at how comprehensive it is. It is the perfect starter club set, ideal for those who want to get into the game. We have seen these sets get cheaper over Prime Day's and previous Cyber Monday's so keep an eye out for the men's and women's sets to be on offer.

Read our full Strata Men's Package Set Review

TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Complete 11 Piece Set

One of the best golf package sets on the market, the RBZ SpeedLite set combines smart looks with plenty of forgiveness with a set of 11 clubs that well and truly pack a punch. We gave it a four star rating in our review which goes into more detail on how good this club set can be for you. It tends to come in at the premium end of the package set price spectrum but if and when there are discounts on this, we expect them to be snapped up quickly.

Read our full TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Package Set Review

Garmin Approach S62

The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is undoubtedly one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to track shots all in one place and use it off the course too. It is unquestionably one of the best golf watches around and we have seen a lot of Garmin gear on offer during Cyber Monday in the past, whether that be S10 watches, all the way up to the top of the range S62. We know these sell well, so keep your eyes peeled for discounts on Garmin GPS devices in 2022.

Read our full Garmin Approach S62 Golf Watch Review

Ecco Biom C4 Shoe

The Ecco Biom C4 Hybrid Gore-Tex Waterproof golf shoe at is a standout spikeless golf shoe and one of our favorites of 2022. We love Ecco's move to an even more athletic look whilst sticking to its roots of market leading comfort and breathability. On retailers like Amazon and Scottsdale Golf it has been on offer over the last few days so we can hopefully expect more discounts to show up on them. If the prices drop, we will be the first to let you know.

Read our full Ecco Biom C4 Golf Shoe Review

Perfect Practice Putting Mat

Endorsed by former world No.1 Dustin Johnson, this is by far one of the best putting trainers on the market for anyone looking to level up their game on the greens. The mat, which can be found with a 20% saving, boasts a smooth and realistic turf design that mimics the speeds of normal putting greens. It also comes with some fantastic alignment lines which make it easy to hone in on your accuracy and enhance your putting consistency. The saving we mentioned is still live so act now if you want this mat.

Read our full Perfect Practice Putting Mat Standard Edition Review

Inesis Golf 900 Laser Rangefinder

The exception to the rule that budget golf rangefinders are not very good, the Inesis 900 Laser Rangefinder is perhaps one of the most reliable and accurate lasers on the market. We were very impressed with this high-quality rangefinder, not just for it's price but because it boasts similar accuracy to some of the leading models on the market at a much lower price. As such because of this low starting RRP, we would be surprised to see it come down more, but who knows, stranger things have happened.

Read our full Inesis Golf 900 Laser Rangefinder

Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball

Having tested this golf ball ourselves, there was no mistaking its performance off the tee and in approach. Faster swingers will enjoy using the Chrome Soft X as it delivers an impressive array of benefits that will help you strike the ball further and more consistently. We rated the Chrome Soft X so highly that we decided to list it as one of the few balls included in our Editor's Choice Guide for 2022. We know we have seen the previous generation Chrome Soft with 30% off so definitely keep checking to see if the 2022 version gets a discount.

Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball Review.

Blue Tees Golf Series 3 Max Rangefinder

This rangefinder delivers exceptional clarity, speed and accuracy and is slots into the palm of your hand nicely. It is by far one of the best value range finders on the market right now and we have noticed several colors (it comes in pink, blue and others), all discounted at varying amounts. The Pink seems to get the largest discount but if you want the blue, I would stay patient and check retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods regularly.

Read our full Blue Tees Golf Series 3 Max Rangefinder Review.

Titleist 2021 Pro V1 Golf Balls

The best ball in golf? Well judging by how many Tour Pros use the Pro V1, it may not be far off that tag, and as such we rarely see this ball with great discounts. That being said, it can often be found with 5-10% off so that is still a good saving on one of the best golf balls in the game.